Cracker Barrel Acquires Maple Street Biscuit For Fast Casual Growth

With the deal for Maple Street, CBRL appears to be investing in or acquiring firms as it seeks to shore up its growth prospects.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has acquired Maple Street Biscuit Company for $36 million in cash.

Quick Take

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) announced it has acquired Maple Street Biscuit Company for $36 million.

Maple Street Biscuit operates as a company-owned and franchised breakfast and lunch-focused fast casual restaurant chain in the US.

CBRL is making plays for differentiated growth opportunities with a recent investment and now an outright acquisition.

If management can grow in a capital efficient manner and avoid a U.S. recession, CBRL’s future growth outlook may be improved.

Target Company

Jacksonville, Florida-based Maple Street Biscuit was founded in 2012 and currently operates 28 franchised fast casual restaurants spread across seven US states under the brands Holler & Dash Biscuit House’ and ‘Maple Street Biscuit’.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Scott Moore,who was previously Vice President, Learning and Development at Winn-DIxie.

Below is an overview video of the the company:

Source: Get The Coast

The company’s restaurants are located within the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Source: Company website

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by the National Restaurant Association, the fast casual restaurant market was valued at $18 billion in 2007, reached $29 billion in 2011 and has grown at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2011 and 2016, reaching $47 billion in 2016, as shown in the graphic below:

Source: National Restaurants Association

The fast casual industry is projected to grow, reaching revenues of $74 billion by 2021, representing a share of 22% of the total limited service restaurant industry, as compared to 18% in 2016 and 13% in 2011, as shown by the graphic below:

Source: National Restaurants Association

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing quality of food, affordable pricing and experienced operators that provide a pleasant experience for the customers.

Major vendors that operate fast casual restaurants include:

Panera Bread

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Panda Express

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches

Zaxby's

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

Wingstop (WING)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Cracker Barrel disclose the acquisition price and terms as $36 million in an all-cash transaction.

Excluding acquisition and integration expenses, management expects the deal to be ‘approximately neutral to earnings per diluted share in fiscal 2020.’

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of August 2, 2019, CBRL had $36.9 million in cash and $977 million in total liabilities of which $400 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended August 2, 2019, was $224.7 million, indicating the firm has ample resources and cash flow to acquire Maple Street Biscuit without undue financial hardship.

In the past 12 months, CBRL’s stock price has risen 1.7% vs. the U.S. Hospitality industry’s growth of 7.5% and the overall U.S. Market’s rise of 8.0% , as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises against consensus estimates have been positive in nine of the last twelve quarters but the negative surprises have been more recent:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped markedly, likely as a result of negative earnings surprises, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

CBRL acquired Maple Street for its focus on breakfast and lunch fast casual food service.

As CBRL CEO Sandy Cochran stated in the deal announcement,

We have long admired Maple Street Biscuit Company with its emphasis on made-from-scratch food and hospitality. It is a proven brand with attractive unit economics and strong growth potential, and it is positioned to become a leader in this category. The acquisition accelerates our penetration in this segment and provides growth for delivering shareholder value.

Maple Street Biscuit founder and CEO Scott Moore will remain CEO of the group and CBRL plans to convert the few Holler & Dash Biscuit House locations into Maple Street Biscuit branded restaurants as part of a brand focus process.

CBRL has been acquisitive recently. In July the firm announced a large investment (up to $140 million) to acquire an ‘initial noncontrolling stake’ for Punch Bowl Social, an entertainment and food destination chain.

It appears that CBRL is making investments in growth opportunities, whether through noncontrolling stakes or outright acquisition.

As long as management can be disciplined in its capital allocation into differentiated investments that can be monetized without unduly hurting earnings and absorbing excessive cash, and avoid a potential near-term recession, these deals represent interesting growth potential.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.