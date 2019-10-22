36Kr - A New Economy IPO In The Making, But Profitability And Cash Burn Have Yet To Recover

The negative cash flow burn rate has subsided, but has not yet recovered to breakeven or positive.

Significant revenue growth, but profitability growth remains a question, and might not sit well with potential investors considering the latest IPO missed runs in the U.S.

It is one of the pioneering news websites offering all things technology, and startups in China, Asia-Pacific, and Southeast Asia, among other countries.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRHO), a China-centric online media company, is set to debut on the US Nasdaq exchange. While the company enjoys significant overall revenue growth, management does not seem to have a clear statement about profitability growth as profitability since December 31, 2017 (FY 2017) has been uneven, and operating cash flows are still in the red. This article examines some of the historical financial performances, and we attempt to find out the approximate valuation that 36Kr is assigned.

Who is 36Kr, and what does the company do?

36Kr Holdings Inc. has filed its initial public offering (IPO) for listing on the Nasdaq Global Markets in the United States towards the end of September 2019. The pricing, amount of shares offered, and listing dates are still pending.

An individual called Chengcheng Liu founded 36Kr in December 2010, and he currently serves in a nine-member board of directors as the co-chairman. Liu has also served as the chairman of the directors of Beijing Duoke, Information Co., Ltd, 36Kr's predecessor company, according to data from Bloomberg.

36Kr, which is often touted as China's rival to Techcrunch, the US technology-focused website, was primarily established to focus on news coverage on the so-called "New Economy" sector, which includes cutting-edge technology and innovative business models. By New Economy, it encompasses various startup type of news and/or deals relating to a spectrum of industries, including the Internet, hardware and software technologies, consumer and retail and finance industries. It has brought tremendous opportunities to New Economy participants in China, including New Economy companies driven by and traditional companies being transformed by cutting-edge technology and innovative business models, institutional investors and individuals involved in New Economy.

What Are 36Kr's Main Sources of Revenue?

36Kr derives its bulk of revenues from three business segments, namely Online advertising services, Enterprise value-added services, Integrated marketing, consulting, and subscription services. Historically, the bulk of the total revenues has been derived from Online advertising services where 58.10 per cent of the total revenues of RMB 299.09 million, or RMB 173.78 million was derived. However, as of 1H FY 2019 (Six Months Ending June 30, 2019), the tide has turned where enterprise value-added services revenue now makes up 50.07 per cent of the total revenues of RMB 201.87 million, or RMB 101.07 million as shown below.

Source: 36Kr SEC F-1 Filing

The growing importance of the Enterprise value-added services revenue (denoted by the red-colored bars) is also evidenced by the quarterly revenue contributions of revenues from each segment as shown:

Source: 36Kr SEC F-1 Filing

In addition, the rise in revenue contribution by the Enterprise value-added services segment is also supported by the triple digit year-over-year (YoY) rise in both the number of end customers from this segment, and the average revenue per enterprise value-added services as shown by the bold figures in the table below:

FY 2017 FY 2018 1H FY 2018 1H FY 2019 % Change (2018 vs. 2017) % Change (1H FY 2019 vs. 1H FY 2018) Online Advertising services Number of online advertising services and customers 187 320 155 210 71.12% 35.48% Average revenue per online advertising services end customer (RMB'000) 395.5 543.1 328.8 378.5 37.32% 15.12% Enterprise value-added services Number of enterprise value-added services end customers 140 263 52 131 87.86% 151.92% Average revenue per enterprise value-added services end customer (RMB'000) 303.3 381.1 319.4 771.5 25.65% 141.55% Subscription Services Number of individual subscribers 15,880 51,189 17,056 9,177 2 22.35% -46.19% Average revenue per individual subscriber (NYSEARCA:RMB) 112 209 80 1,306 86.61% 1532.50% Number of institutional investor subscribers 14 121 80 114 764.29% 42.50% Average revenue per institutional investor subscriber (RMB'000) 164.2 118.7 43.7 71.6 -27.71% 63.84% Number of enterprise subscribers 33 N/A N/A Average revenue per enterprise subscriber (RMB'000) 35.7 N/A N/A

Source: 36Kr SEC F-1 Filing

Moreover, the twelve-month average monthly page views has increased YoY and quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), with the most recent quarter in June 30, 2019 where average monthly pay views rose 54.26 per cent QoQ, and 173.78 per cent YoY.

December 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 12-month Average Monthly Page Views (PV) 121.60 120.90 127.00 145.60 196.20 225.40 347.70 QoQ (%) Change -0.58% 5.05% 14.65% 34.75% 14.88% 54.26% YoY (%) Change 61.35% 86.44% 173.78%

Source: 36Kr SEC F-1 Filing

However, despite the various explicit illustrations provided by management regarding the importance of the Enterprise Value Added Service Revenues segment, the filing did not disclose subscription renewal rates which would have been critical in analyzing retention rates going forward. While both the operational and revenue numbers look positive, the growth trajectories looked uneven across the board and years. We acknowledge that straight line growth trajectories of the key operational numbers may seem too idealistic, but it is the consistency in growth that most investors are looking for.

Moreover, investors might be curious to know what was management's thinking regarding the shift in focus in the Enterprise Value Added Service Revenues segment. There were no explicit explanations on the shift, except that there could be a few possibilities that one can think off including potential saturation online advertising services where the YoY growth in subscriber count for the segment, and average revenue per subscriber during 1H FY 2019 stand at almost half of what it used to be on a full year basis as shown in the operational table chart above.

Lack Of A Break-Down Of Enterprise Value Added Service Revenues

Under the Enterprise Value Added Service Revenue, a further breakdown would include integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services, but the proportion of each sub-segments was not disclosed.

A breakdown of the sub-segments would have been ideal in identifying growth trends as we believe that the Enterprise Value Added Service Revenues segment is expected to make up a large proportion of the company's overall revenue growth in the future and it will be important for investors to measure and benchmark against previous years, and forward guidance.

What Do 36Kr's Latest Financials Show?

Source: 36Kr's Prospectus

Revenue growth from all three segments, online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services have grown by double- to triple-digit levels. This is particularly so for the online advertising services segment where revenues grew by approximately 61 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in FY 2018 to RMB 173.78 million.

However, as explained earlier, enterprise value-added services and subscription services revenue growth have also increased in 1H FY 2019 by almost triple digits on a YoY basis. For enterprise value-added services, revenues from this segment grew by 509 per cent YoY in 1H FY 2019 to RMB 101.07 million, while for subscription services revenue, the YoY growth was around 339 per cent to RMB 21.33 million in 1H FY 2019.

While these levels of revenue growth seem astronomical, one of the potential risks might be sustainability. Although 36Kr might be one of the platforms offering technology-focused news, other potential players like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), among others might come in to offer better quality technology news at a lower cost.

2017 (RMB'000) 2018 (RMB'000) 1H FY2018 (RMB'000) 1H FY 2019 (RMB'000) Net cash used in operating activities -11,444 -45,598 -22,552 -94,884

Source: 36Kr's Prospectus

Net cash burn has increased since FY 2018 as shown in the above chart, while net losses almost increased six times from RMB 8.31 million in 1H FY2018 to RMB 45.50 million in 1H FY 2019. It is a contrast to the annual net profits of RMB 40.52 million in FY 2018.

Management attributed to the increase in net losses in 1H FY2019 compared to the previous year as in line with the growth in the operating expenses tied to business expansion growth. Total operating expenses rose 193.4 per cent from RMB 38.70 million in 1H FY 2018 to RMB 113.70 million (US$16.60 million) in 1H FY 2019.

While high net losses and net cash burn rates are in line with business expansionary growth, this might not sit well with potential investors, in light of the recent botched IPO attempts by WeWork, and the lacklustre maiden IPO debuts of other names like Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON), Slack (NYSE:WORK), Uber (NYSE:UBER), and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), among others.

These days, investors have many choices, and if there are no clear paths of profitability and achieving positive cash flows, they will simply ignore and look for other better-quality counters.

Potential Challenges Faced by 36Kr

36Kr might be touted as China's "Techcrunch" for the so-called New Economy sector, but its market environment is facing strong competition from existing competitors like Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Alibaba, Tencent, Sina (NASDAQ:SINA), and many others including Hong Kong's South China Morning Post, which is owned by Alibaba.

Second, while 36Kr disclosed several subscription trends in its SEC filing, some readers might want to know more about the breakdown of online traffic like repeat visits, monthly active users (MAUs), and conversion rates. Although the management has a discretionary right to disclose certain, but in an era where corporate transparency is often emphasized, we think that withholding such disclosures might create doubts among investors over the investment merits of the counter.

Valuation Assumptions for 36Kr

We assume cumulative average rate of growth (%) of revenues for the three business segments follow the five-year (2018- 2023(e)) market share projections of the company as seen in the filings.

Source: 36Kr SEC F-1 Filing

We will be using the sum-of-the-parts for the purposes of our valuation analysis, along with the combination of revenues, and enterprise values (EV) of each business segments.

As profit growth, on a historical basis, has been uneven, along with the negative operating cash flows, and free cash flows, we chose to set aside the use of price-earnings (P/E), and discounted cash flows (DCF) applications for the purposes of the valuation analysis of 36Kr.

While historical growth in revenues of all the three business segments, Online Advertising, Enterprise Value-Added Service, and Subscription Service, have been on a triple-digit percentage growth trajectories, we decided to base our projections on the five-year CAGR growth which tends to smooth out the volatile year-on-year (YoY) trend changes as shown in the chart illustration above.

We will use the online advertising peers of Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu for comparison purposes, followed by Infosys (NYSE:INFY), and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) for the Enterprise Value-Added service segment, and Netease.com (NASDAQ:NTES), Momo.com (NASDAQ:MOMO) for the online subscriptions segment.

What did our valuation analysis show?

EV/Revenue (2020(e) (RMB)'000 Projections) Online advertising services Alibaba Holding Limited 5.85 Tencent Holdings 5.78 Baidu Holdings 1.38 Median 5.78 Enterprise value-added services Infosys 3.48 Ericsson 1.10 Median 2.29 Subscription services Netease.com 2.79 Momo.com 1.96 Median 2.38

Source: Marketscreener.com

Based on a valuation analysis using enterprise value-to-Projected FY 2020 revenues of each business segment, and using the industry peers of each business segment, the median projected EV/FY 2020(e) multiples for the Online Advertising, Enterprise Value-Added Services, and Subscription Service segments are 5.78x, 2.29x, and 2.38x respectively.

When applied to the projected FY 2020(e) revenues of each business segment, our FY 2020(e) projected enterprise value of 36Kr is estimated to be approximately RMB 1.85 billion or US$261.42 million.

2017 (RMB'000) 2018 (RMB'000) 2019E RMB'000 2020E RMB'000 2020(e)(Enterprise Values) RMB'000 Online advertising services 73,958 173,783 203,152 237,485 1,372,664 Enterprise value-added services 42,465 100,238 127,603 162,439 371,984 Subscription services 4,084 25,072 33,822 45,626 108,362 Total Revenue 120,507 299,093 364,577 445,550 1,853,010

Source: 36Kr SEC F-1 Filing

For FY 2019, we will use Sina Corporation EV/Projected FY 2019 estimates as the company encompass most of the services that 36Kr offers including Online Advertising, Enterprise Value-Added Services, and Subscription Services. Using the projected EV FY 2019(e) multiple of 0.71, we estimate that FY 2019(e) projected enterprise value is approximately RMB 258.85 million (US$36.52 million).

Should Investors Dive Into The Stock?

Investors might want to analyze the state of competition in the entire media, and advertising industry in China, and the Asia-Pacific region. Based on the estimated enterprise values for 2019(e) and 2020(e) at RMB 258.85 million (US$36.52 million), and RMB 1.85 billion (US$261.42 million) respectively, we think that there could be a possibility that valuations might be brought down by another 5 - 10 per cent based on the lack of a consistent profit path, and turning positive cash flows in the future. This is evidenced by the latest underperformance of some recent IPOs such as SmileDirectClub (SDC).

While revenue growth figures of all the three business segments (Online Advertising, Enterprise Value-Added Services, and Subscription Services) are impressive based on historical trends, achieving profitability, and having positive free cash flows on a forward basis remains a question mark for now.

