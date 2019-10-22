PulteGroup: Expanding On A Winning Strategy

A few months ago, I admitted to making a terrible mistake. I underestimated the power of falling rates on housing demand. As a result, homebuilders were massive outperformers while most cyclical industries underperformed 'the market' since the growth peak of 2018. PulteGroup (PHM) is up 46% year to date and just reported blowout earnings. Not only did the company beat expectations, we got great new orders as well and a few core measures that will (hopefully) continue to enhance the company's order flow. All things considered, I believe it's a good idea to have at least some exposure in homebuilders. And PulteGroup might be one of the go-to stocks.

Source: PulteGroup

It's All About (Future) New Orders, And It's Looking Good

As usual, I am going to start this article by showing you the (adjusted) bottom line. Adjusted third quarter EPS came in at $1.01. This is well above expectations of $0.92 and unchanged compared to the prior-year quarter. Moreover, it's a few years ago since the company missed earnings expectations. That does not necessarily mean the company is a superior stock. What it does is that it indicates that the company is focused on achieving quarterly goals which in case of homebuilders, I think is a great thing.

Source: Estimize

In my opinion, the best news is the company's order growth. Third quarter orders accelerated to 13% which equals 6,031 homes. This is the highest third quarter result since 2006 and the highest quarterly result since the end of 2017. Orders were higher across all buyer groups and reporting segment.

Sales by buyer group show that first-time buyers were up 39% to 1,860 homes while move-up orders and active adult buyers both increased by 4%. In the third quarter, the company operated out of 865 communities which is an increase of 4%. Adjusted for the 4% community count increase, the absorption pace for the quarter was up 9%. First-time communities saw a 22% higher absorption rate while move-up community rates were up 8%. Absorption pace in active adult was down 9% after 10% growth in Q3 of 2018.

The average sales price for both move-up and active adults increased by 3% to $491,000 and $411,000, respectively. First-time homes were 6% down to $340,000. This decline reflects the change in mix related to the efforts to increase entry level exposure.

Total backlog was up 4% to 11,638 homes. SG&A expenses were $271 million, which is 10.3% of total home sales. This is in line with guidance and up from 9.8% in the prior-year quarter. This increase was driven by factors like higher IT spending, operating costs associated with the American West transaction and increased model home costs and compensation. The company reiterates its full-year SG&A guidance to 10.8% to 11.3% of total sales.

Adding to that, PulteGroup bought back 4.1 million shares for $136 million for an average price of $32.93 per share. Year-to-date, the company has spent $244 million on buybacks at an average price of $31.86 per share.

What's Next?

So far, the results are good. Orders are up big supported by a strong absorption rate and growth in the first-time and move-up segments. In order for PulteGroup's stock to continue its uptrend, we need higher building permits. The company is obviously unable to boost domestic demand as this is dependent on macro factors like unemployment, wages, and economic growth in general.

What the company can do is focusing on growth markets. And that's exactly what PulteGroup is doing. The first growth measure is the focus on first-time buyers as I already briefly discussed. The goal is to make first-time new orders one third of total new orders. In the just released third quarter, first-time orders were up to 31% of total orders and 29% of closings. This is up from 25% and 26% in the prior year. At this point, 34% of lots under control are targeted to serve first-time buyers. The company expects modest expansion in this segment through 2020 and beyond.

The second growth measure is aimed at increasing the number of lot options to enhance returns and to mitigate market risks. The third quarter ended with 161,000 lots under control. 42% of these lots were held via options. The target is to bring this number to 50%.

Finally, the company invested $700 million in its business in Q3 while returning $166 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. In total, the company has returned $340 million to shareholders year to date, while ending the third quarter with $769 million in cash and a net debt to capital ratio of 27.6%. Over the past 12 months, the return on invested capital was roughly 18% while the return on equity was almost 19%. According to PulteGroup, this makes the company one of the leaders in the homebuilding segment. According to my data, the company is the third most profitable homebuilder based on return on equity (source).

The Bottom Line

PulteGroup is a great homebuilder. The company once again beat earnings expectations and benefited from strong first-time and move-up demand which resulted in very strong new orders growth and absorption rates. In addition to that, the company is expanding its focus on first-time buyers and is expected to further enhance its flexibility by increasing the percentage of lots owned via options.

Source: FINVIZ

If building permits remain at current levels or rise even further, I expect this stock to continue its uptrend. Even after the 2019 rally, the stock is trading at just 10.4x next year's earnings. This can only be ruined by further declining economic growth.

I look forward to the next few months to see if building permits are indeed able to continue their uptrend. If that is the case, I think this stock is about to breach $45 per share on the mid-term.

