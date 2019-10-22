Intuitive Surgical A Buy On Continuing Rapid Growth

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), the maker of surgical robots, reported strong Q3 2019 results on October 17. This should be weighed against the stock price, which is near its 52-week and all-time highs. Intuitive maintains a high price to earnings or PE ratio, indicating future growth must remain strong to support any further increase in the stock price. The company does not pay a dividend but generates a lot of cash.

Surgical Robots and Instruments

Intuitive Surgical's systems, sold under the brand name da Vinci, are called robots, but they are not autonomous. Instead, they provide surgeons with better visualization of the surgery and more control over their instruments than human hands can ordinarily provide. There is evidence from studies that robot-assisted surgery typically has better outcomes than old-fashioned surgeries. For instance, entry wounds can be made smaller, bleeding can be reduced, and recovery times for patients are, on average, faster. It should be noted that at times individual robotic surgeries have gone awry. While Intuitive has had to settle resulting lawsuits, it appears that, overall, robotic surgery is safer for inherently risky procedures.

da Vinci XI [source: Intuitive Surgical]

Q3 2019 Results

Intuitive Surgical Q3 2019 revenue was $1.128 billion, up 3% sequentially from $1.10 billion and up 23% from $921 million in the year-earlier quarter.

GAAP net income was $397 million, up 25% sequentially from $318 million and up 36% from $292 million year earlier. GAAP EPS (earnings per share, diluted) were $3.33, up 25% sequentially from $2.67 and up 36% from $2.45 year earlier.

Non-GAAP or adjusted net income was $409 million, up 5% sequentially from $388 million and up 21% from $337 million year earlier. Non-GAAP EPS was $3.43, up 6% sequentially from $3.25 and up 21% from $2.83 year earlier. Non-GAAP numbers exclude trade out revenues, stock-based compensation, and certain one-time items. For Intuitive, for Q3, the differences between GAAP and adjusted numbers are relatively minor.

Revenue from da Vinci system sales was $339 million. 275 systems were shipped, up 19% from 231 in Q3 2018, including 92 leased systems. 116 systems involved trade-ins. Average system price was $1.57 million. The installed base was 5,406 systems at the end of Q3. Revenue from instruments and accessories was $606 million, up 25% y/y and averaging $1,980 per procedure. Revenue from services was $183 million.

The cash and equivalents balance ended at $5.43 billion, up sequentially from $5.10 billion. There is no debt. In the quarter, Intuitive repurchased $70 million of shares. Intuitive does not pay a dividend, though clearly it could.

An important statistic for Intuitive is procedure growth. If procedure growth flattens out, that could indicate a saturating market where sales of robotic systems would slow. In Q3, procedures grew 20% y/y. Since Intuitive generates more revenue from sales of instruments and accessories than from the robotic systems themselves, procedure growth can even be considered the primary statistic to watch. At any given time, there are installed systems that are fully utilized; their time is consistently booked up. There are new systems that are just beginning to be used, and there are those in between. So while procedure growth drives system sales, those same sales are an indicator that hospitals are projecting increasing demand. This is a razor and blade model where both the robotic systems and the accessories that are needed for each surgery are priced for healthy margins.

Looking to the future

Some investors and analysts are worried about competition. This has been an issue for Intuitive for the decade I have been covering the stock but could finally become more of a reality in the 2020-2021 time frame. Because newcomers are not likely to offer notably superior profits, they are likely to try to make sales based on price, and that might impact Intuitive's price-conscious markets. In response to questions on the Q3 Intuitive Analyst Call, CEO Gary Guthart said it is hard to judge any potential impact because features and procedures growth drive system sales. Competitors are making claims but customers will need to see how the device work out in the real world. Most hospitals are likely to stick with the proven leader.

Guidance was updated on the Q3 call. It is for 17% to 18% full-year procedure growth, healthy but below the 20% rate seen in Q3. It is an upgrade from the previous estimate of 16% to 17%. There was no specific EPS guidance.

Intuitive's stock price hit a 52-week low of $430.24 back in December 2018 based on worries that revenue might stall and general market malaise. The 52-week high is $589.32; Intuitive has been over $500 much of this last year and first broke that level in May 2018.

Data by YCharts

The most important opportunities are in improved systems and accessories, and expansion into foreign markets. While the U.S. and Europe are currently well-covered, there is considerable room for expansion in Japan and China. In each country, each type of surgery requires regulatory approval, so growth also comes after new approvals. New instruments and systems make new surgery types possible. The newest system is da Vinci SP, which is ramping production and sales. New surgical staplers are a growth area, as are new visioning techniques. The Ion platform has begun to ship, which features a flexible tool that allows for biopsies in difficult-to-reach spots like the lungs.

Conclusion

I admit to having been somewhat skeptical of Intuitive Surgical a decade ago, though I was interested in its bringing robotic technologies to the field of surgery. I think that, despite being near a 52-week and all-time high, the stock is attractively priced. The 20% growth rate may moderate, but I see no reason >15% growth rates cannot go on for another decade or more, based on the introduction of increasingly sophisticated systems. The very nature of surgery is changing. There were many surgeons reluctant to embrace the new machines a decade ago. Now, it seems that most surgeons have accepted the paradigm change. While noting that by traditional standards Intuitive Surgical stock is not cheap, I see it as a good long-term buy for growth. Given the high cash balance, perhaps at some point, the Board will even consider paying out cash in the form of a dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.