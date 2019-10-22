Tesla's Model 3 Sales Fall 97% In Norway This October, From The March Peak

One more thing: Based on registration data, the Norwegian BEV market overall looks to be down approximately 50% in October 2019, compared to October 2018.

This follows the usual pattern of introducing a new car: A huge sales jump at first, with a decline after that. Turns out, the Model 3 was not an exception.

So far in October, it’s five per day. Five. That’s a decline of 97% from March.

It was 172 per day in March 2019. By September 2019, it had fallen to 78 per day.

Tesla’s Model 3 unit sales in Norway peaked in March 2019 and has seen a radical decline since then, on a daily unit sales rate basis.

For several years, until July 2019, Norway was Tesla’s (TSLA) best-selling country in Europe. When the Model 3 was introduced in Europe in Q1 2019, that was initially also the case for the Model 3. Not until July 2019 was Tesla’s Model 3 sales in Norway eclipsed by The Netherlands and The UK.

We know why these two countries overtook Norway’s Model 3 sales in July 2019: In The Netherlands, they have a tax subsidy reduction coming due Dec. 31, so that will drive Tesla’s sales there until then - likely with a monster Q4 - after which it will promptly collapse by some giant percentage, perhaps close to 99%. Jaberwock has all the details in this outstanding article: The Likely Impact Of EU Emission Regulations On Tesla's European Sales.

As for the UK, the explanation is equally simple: Over three years worth of pent-up demand was satisfied in Q3 2019, and with likely some spillover coming in Q4. Incidentally, one could argue that the same phenomenon just took into effect in Norway. Model 3 deliveries started in Norway in early-mid Q1, whereas deliveries in the UK started in late June.

So, let’s take a look at the daily Model 3 sales rate in Norway. We have data through October 22 in this table:

Norway 2019 Model 3 daily January 17 1 February 792 28 March 5318 172 April 721 24 May 705 23 June 3012 100 July 308 10 August 649 21 September 2342 78 October 101 5

Data sources: elbilstatistikk.no and EV registration statistics for The Netherlands, Norway and Spain

As you can see in the table above, the daily sales rate has gone from the peak of 172 in March to a mere five in October. That’s a decline of 97%. Even if you consider the decline of 172 in March to the 78 in September (a true apples to apples, third month of the quarter), it’s a decline of 55%.

For a “growth company” - a 55% unit sales decline is very bad. Where would Apple (AAPL) trade if unit sales of iPhone fell 55%?

Sales of electric cars are driven mostly by government subsidy changes. This includes “de facto” subsidies, such as taxes on non-electric cars, as well as other benefits/incentives, such as carpool lane access.

In Norway, the totality of these incentives/subsidies have stayed essentially flat during this period (2019) so there are no disturbances in the data. Rather, this unit sales decline is what happens when a new hot car is introduced - a quick run-up, followed by a decline.

Because this is driven by such arbitrary government policies, this pattern will be different in other countries, whether the UK, The Netherlands, or other places. If their subsidies are changed and/or go up, expect some further spikes in electric car sales. Of course, if they go away or are merely reduced… well, you get the point.

The entire Norwegian BEV market looks to be down 50% this October

The Tesla Model 3 was not available in Norway in October 2018. Regardless, it's interesting to see how the entire battery-electric vehicle (BEV) market has developed in Norway recently. Looking at the monthly registration data here - elbilstatistikk.no - we see that August 2019 was the first down month - 5,515 units in 2019 vs. 5,791 in 2018. Then, in September, there was a slight increase from 6,260 units in 2018 to 6,814 in 2019.

So, 22 days into October, where do we stand? October 2018 was 5,756 units. So far we are at 2,081 with eight more days to go as of end of business day Oct. 22. Looking at this linearly, we get to 2,830 units for the month - almost exactly half of last year’s number. An approximate 50% decline.

In other words, the pre-shock of August was peanuts in comparison. October looks to be an Earthquake-sized decline in the Norwegian pure electric car market.

Conclusion: The car’s life as a fruit fly

New cars get introduced. At first, sales go up a lot. Then, sales come down. This is the story with almost every new car introduced into the market. In 2019 thus far, we have now seen that it's also the story of Tesla Model 3 in Norway: A quick ramp-up in sales, followed by a decline.

From March to October, a decline of 97%. From March to September, a decline by 55%.

This trend is not Tesla’s friend - not for the Model 3 in Norway.

