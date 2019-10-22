Colgate-Palmolive: What To Look For In Q3 2019

Q2 2019 was not entirely disappointing, but it did show gaps in the company's organic growth strategy, which is heavily dependent on pricing and increased advertising expenditure.

The Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) could be on the verge of breaking the revenue growth barrier of the last several quarters. There are signs of organic growth not being entirely sustainable for the long term, and if we see any weakness there in Q3 2019, it could mean the opening of an attractive entry point for new investors or those looking to add to their position. That said, you should be aware of the 'quality of organic growth' in terms of where that growth is primarily coming from.

Revenue Growth and Profitability

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha Premium (Revenue in Millions USD)

After strong revenue growth over the end of 2017 and early 2018, Colgate-Palmolive had a tough time getting its top line back into positive territory. Although Q2 2019 saw organic growth at 4%, headwinds like foreign exchange gave them a 0.5% decline. The chart line is definitely trending upwards, and Colgate looks like it's on the verge of some positive growth, albeit primarily driven by pricing rather than significant unit volume growth.

In its largest market, Latin America, the company limped away with 7% of organic growth that was wiped out by the currency hit of 7.5%, ending in a net sales dip of 0.5%. In its second-largest market, North America, the company reported a modest 2.5% revenue growth on the back of a 2% unit volume increase. Europe also showed currency weakness, resulting in a 5% net sales decline driven by a 6% forex headwind. APAC was again the victim of foreign currency but was also plagued with a 1.5% unit volume decline.

What we see is moderate-to-strong organic growth in most markets: 3% in NA, 7% in LATAM, 1% in Europe, -1% in APAC, and 9% in Africa/Eurasia; but we're also seeing operating profit declining across the board except for Africa/Eurasia, which only represents 6% of overall net sales.

Much of this operating margin contraction is happening on the back of increasing costs of raw materials and packaging, but a part of that is also coming from expenditure on "the Company's funding-the-growth initiatives" and increased advertising.

Such initiatives are adding to the top but aren't trickling down into profitability metrics. Moreover, although there's some momentum in organic growth, it doesn't look very sustainable. If you look at the volume/pricing contribution to organic growth, you may notice that Colgate was able to increase pricing by 5.5% in LATAM, its largest market by net sales. The only other market where it had significant pricing power is Africa/Eurasia.

Market Unit Volume Pricing North America 2.00% 1.00% Latin America 1.50% 5.50% Asia-Pacific -1.50% 0.50% Europe 0.00% 1.00% Africa/Eurasia 3.50% 6.00%

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Release

Price increases are not sustainable, but unit volume growth is, which is why those numbers are significant. The problem is, the effort it's taking to achieve even 2% organic growth is taking its toll on the bottom line. Hence, not sustainable. If you look a little closer at LATAM, you'll see that SG&A is creating significant drag because of overheads and advertising. The same is true in North America and both markets saw operating profit dip by 4%.

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Report

In the end, even the 3.5% net sales increase in Hill's Pet Nutrition could not offset net sales declines across most geographical segments. And if Colgate has to continue to depend on price increases rather than unit volume as a focal point for organic growth, it won't be able to show sustainable gains even in the absence of forex headwinds. In short, the best we can expect is flat growth until negative currency impact starts letting up.

Investment Angle

Data by YCharts

At the current price point, the company is valued at a forward earnings multiple close to peers Procter & Gamble (PG) and Unilever (UN). I find that expensive for a company that's not showing similar growth.

Data by YCharts

All of these companies have gone through troublesome times and continue to face macro headwinds from the increasing cost of raw and packaging materials, foreign exchange, divestitures, etc. However, Colgate is taking longer to get back to positive revenue growth despite being smaller and more agile.

The big disadvantage is that about 70% of its net sales come from outside the U.S., which is seriously impeding top-line growth. As long as the dollar remains strong, Colgate will continue to face currency hits.

At this price point, there's no room for error. If organic growth is consistent, it will eventually lead to net sales growth when the economic climate changes. The only challenge for the company is how it accomplishes that growth. Unit volumes are increasing at the cost of profitability, and a lot depends on its pricing power in some key markets. That's not a good place to be in. What the company needs is more tuck-in acquisitions like the recent purchase of Laboratoires Filorga Cosmétiques, a 'high-growth, high-margin' brand that can help offset currency headwinds and rising costs.

I still hold that Colgate is a solid long-term investment, but only if you get in at the right price. Right now, I would suggest waiting for a further pullback. The stock has gained 14% since the beginning of the year, but if you shorten the timeline to 3 months, it's down by more than 6%. Q3 2019 results will be released on November 1, 2019, and if YoY revenue growth is not flat to slightly positive, we could see a further pullback. As such, it's a critical tipping point for Colgate. A (relatively) solid Q3 2019 with positive YoY net sales growth and an increase in earnings might support a price rally but might not offer a good entry point. A disappointing quarter, on the other hand, will present a nice little opportunity on a plate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.