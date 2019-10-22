Earnings Surprises Will Drive Stocks Higher This Fall

With trade war tensions now easing, investors are firmly focused on the corporate earnings outlook. Heading into the latest reporting season, the consensus was that earnings would disappoint and possibly usher in lower equity prices. To date, however, earnings have been surprisingly upbeat across many industries. As I’ll show here, the earnings outlook is far more optimistic than most investors believe. The current rising trend in forward earnings estimates, moreover, suggests that the equity bull market has at least 6-12 months of additional upside potential.

With roughly 24% of S&P 500 companies due to release their latest quarterly earnings this week, the stock market is in a prime position to benefit from consensus-beating reports. A number of blue-chip companies, including Amazon (AMZN), Intel (INTC), and McDonald's (MCD), will be among the potentially market-moving earnings releases this week. As a headline from a MarketWatch article bluntly puts it, “Forget the trade war: The market just wants to see good earnings.”

Of the S&P 500 companies which have reported Q3 earnings results to date, 84% have seen earnings per share (EPS), which are above estimates. This is above the five-year average, according to the latest FactSet data. It also supports an optimistic view of the remainder of the Q3 earnings season. John Butters of FactSet observed:

In aggregate, companies are reporting earnings that are 2.6% above the estimates, which is below the five-year average. In terms of sales, the percentage of companies (64%) reporting actual sales above estimates is above the five-year average. In aggregate, companies are reporting sales that are 1.0% above estimates, which is also above the five-year average.”

Some of Wall Street’s best economists and strategists believe that forward earnings per share is an excellent leading indicator for actual earnings. Assuming there is no economic recession in the coming months, the latest forward earnings paint a bullish picture for the year ahead.

In his latest blog, Ed Yardeni noted that for the week of Oct. 10, analysts’ earnings estimates show they expect earnings per share will rise 0.8% year over year to $163.27 in 2019. This represents an increase of 11.2% from last year. They also estimate EPS will be $181.53 next year, and up 9.2% to $198.23 in 2021. Yardeni observed, “That puts S&P 500 forward earnings – which is the time-weighted average of consensus estimates for the current year and the coming year – at a record high of $177.67.”

Source: Yardeni Research

Based on the above observation, there is a sound fundamental basis for believing that additional positive earnings surprises will catalyze some worthwhile broad market upside days over the next two weeks. Supporting the fundamental basis for an autumn rally will be an improvement in the number of NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week highs versus lows. To date, this has been the case as new highs continue to outpace new low by about a 4:1 or greater margin on most days. Most importantly, the new 52-week lows have mostly remained below 40 in the last two weeks. This informs us that the market has recovered from the immediate-term threat of the persistent selling pressure in the energy sector (which was a major problem in August and September).

Indeed, one of the biggest signs which points to near-term strength on the Big Board is the remarkably vibrant performance of the NYSE new 52-week highs and lows on a daily cumulative basis. This indicator is as healthy-looking now as it has been all year, as can be seen in the following graph. I regard the new highs and lows as the best measure of incremental demand for equities, which makes this an extremely valuable tool.

Source: BarChart

Another way of parsing the NYSE new highs-lows data is to measure the 20-day rate of change, or momentum, of the highs and lows. This metric often reveals the near-term path of least resistance for equities. As the following graph shows, the 4-week momentum of the 52-week highs-lows is once again on the upswing. This paints a bullish near-term backdrop and should make it easier for stocks to rally on positive earnings surprises.

Source: WSJ

The latest investor sentiment polls also imply that retail investors are still somewhat apprehensive toward equities. For instance, the Oct. 16 survey released by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) revealed that only 33.6% of its members were bullish on the stock market’s intermediate-term outlook. That’s still below the 38% historical bullish average. The latest poll also found that 35% of AAII members were neutral, while 31% were bearish. The combined neutral and bearish members were 66%, meaning that most of the individual investors surveyed are presumably skittish when it comes to equities.

Given that risk aversion is still therefore evident among retail investors, the implication behind the rising trend in the NYSE highs-lows is a decidedly bullish one. It suggests that informed investors and corporate insiders are doing most of the buying that has pushed so many stocks to new highs lately. The “smart money” crowd is usually right, so the new highs-lows indicator is telling us the bulls will most likely prevail in pushing the major indices out of their trading ranges this fall and onward to higher levels.

Meanwhile, while internal selling pressure on the Nasdaq has gradually diminished in the last several trading sessions, it still remains above 40 and is thus still a potential drag for the near-term tech sector outlook. Accordingly, I continue to urge caution on the Nasdaq until this important metric shows decisive improvement. Investors should instead focus most of their attention on the much stronger NYSE market for now.

With forward earnings estimates on the rise and Q3 earnings likely to beat investors’ low expectations, the equity market is poised to surprise on the upside. A greatly improved technical backdrop, especially for the NYSE market, will further boost equity prices this fall. In view of the forward earnings backdrop, participants are also justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) and longer-term stance toward equities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.