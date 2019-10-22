SoftBank Group Could Keep The We Company Alive - But I Am Not Sure If It Should

With more than $10 billion already invested, even the new investment would only make SoftBank the majority owner of a company valued in total below its investment alone.

However, I doubt that it would be a profitable undertaking for SoftBank as I doubt its ability to break even on the investment.

WeWork parent The We Company (WE) is in urgent need for fresh capital. Its largest shareholder SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBF;OTCPK:SFTBY) proposes a new investment package comprising of a mixture of credit and new equity. Under the proposal SoftBank would increase its equity stake becoming the majority owner in the process.

As I explained previously, this would be the favorable option for The We Company compared with an all credit package organized by JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM). But would it make sense from SoftBank's perspective? I am skeptical about that.

Given the amounts of money that SoftBank already put into The We Company, I doubt that it would be able to break even on the investment any time soon, let alone meet its profit expectations. I am also not so sure wether WeWork really fits into SoftBank's overall portfolio given its business model. I will explain my thinking in more detail below.

Breaking Even Seems Almost Impossible

SoftBank already invested more than $10 billion in The We Company (part of which through its Vision Fund). According to various reports The We Company would be valued at around $8 billion. Thus its total valuation would be lower than SoftBank's investment alone. And that would not even include the additional investment yet.

But even $8 billion strikes me as a rather ambitious valuation for the company on an as-is basis given that a more profitable and less indebted business with a fairly similar business model like IWG plc (OTC:IWGFF) is valued at a little more than half that sum. Moreover, it is far from certain that there may not be need for more investment going forward. And as majority owner, I believe it is quite likely that once again SoftBank would be the one providing the lion's share.

Lastly, the credit component of the package sounds safer for SoftBank than I believe it to turn out in reality. Admittedly, as a creditor they could probably demand being paid their dues regardless of The We Company's financial condition (as long as no bankruptcy is declared). However, as the majority owner they would inflict considerable harm to themselves, which I believe will limit their options.

So all in all I believe that doubling down with a further investment in The We Company is a risky undertaking with unfavorable odds of success. And SoftBank does not exactly lack better other places to put $5 billion to work. Therefore I do not think that it would be the right decision.

Does WeWork Really Fit Into The Portfolio?

On top of that I am not sure wether The We Company fits into SoftBank's portfolio. As it has already begun to rid itself of non core operations, the company's business will essentially consist of WeWork going forward. As I alluded to before, WeWork's business model is based on rental arbitrage and not primarily tech-driven. It hence differs a good deal from the rest of SoftBank's portfolio of tech-driven companies (with the exception maybe of hotel chain OYO).

For obvious reasons, The We Company neither qualifies as a source of steady income streams. Notably, if SoftBank wanted to own a company with this business model regardless, with $5 billion it could just acquire IWG.

The Risk Of Balance Sheet Consolidation

Acquiring a controlling position in The We Company also poses the risk of SoftBank being forced to consolidate the company and its liabilities on its balance sheet. Since SoftBank is already highly leveraged this could be yet another unwanted negative side effect of the deal. According to reports SoftBank might avoid assumption of formal control by accepting non-voting shares. That, however, would increase the risk profile of the investment as it would leave the door open for decisions against the interest of SoftBank despite its status as the by far largest investor.

Conclusion

For the reasons alluded to above, I believe that it would be a mistake on the part of SoftBank to invest a further $5 billion in The We Company. Stubbornly throwing good money after bad money is not a sustainable strategy.

From SoftBank's point of view it makes more sense to let JP Morgan keep The We Company afloat and regard prior investments as sunk cost, instead of doubling down. While this might lead to considerable impairment costs it would at least be cash flow neutral.

Potential and existing SoftBank investors should keep that in mind when assessing the company.

