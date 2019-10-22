HEXO's Lowered Sales Forecast Ahead Of Earnings Release Is Just One Reason For Concern

Low-cost Original Stash brand may be an attempt to get back on track with sales targets, but it will detract from a conflicting business target – reversing negative margins.

Sales targets were too high to begin with, but the company did not provide earlier guidance on overshooting targets.

A recent series of unfortunate developments is a concerning situation for investors in HEXO (NYSE:HEXO). I would encourage a thorough look into its business strategy before investing.

1. Background

A few days ago, on October 10th, HEXO Corp (“HEXO”) offered a preliminary revenue estimate for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2019 (FQ4-19 and FY-19). Based on preliminary financial information, HEXO now expects net revenue for the last fiscal quarter to be approximately C$14.5-16.5 Mm, (down from C$24-25 Mm expected by analysts), and net revenue for the year FY-19 to be approximately C$46.5-48.5 Mm (down from C$49 Mm anticipated by the street).

2. Sales targets were overstated to begin with

Were the estimates unreasonably high or did the company fail to deliver on feasible operational targets?

To figure it out, let’s look at the figures previously built into valuation models.

Source: Bloomberg

Notice the steep acceleration in revenue in 2019 and 2020 – a 10-fold jump (900%+), followed by a 4-fold jump (291%) – these are hard to reach numbers, even in a supportive business environment, the sort of environment Colorado enjoyed at the rollout of recreational cannabis.

Source: Colorado.gov

In contrast with Colorado, Canada is experiencing slower than expected store rollouts, a delay in government approval for cannabis derivatives (edibles), jurisdictional decisions to limit their availability and product types available for sale, and early signs of pricing pressure in Canada as supply is reaching saturation levels.

So, in my opinion, the targets look more like they were set by analysts in the spirit of exuberance, and the prospect of missing them (especially the 2020 calendar year target), considered in isolation, doesn’t reflect negatively on HEXO.

3. But the company made no attempts to temper investor expectations sooner

Let’s look back to see whether HEXO attempted to bring down investor expectations to an achievable range.

On the company website, you can find a corporate presentation from March 2019, stating on page 8, that “the global cannabis market will be valued at $250Bn” (Source: Piper Jaffray report from Jan 8, 2019). The statement doesn’t mention a time frame for this market opportunity, and is rather vague.

As another example, in a recent news release on the company website, HEXO stated that “Over the past quarter, we began re-configuring our operations to focus on high-selling strains and initiated a new sales strategy that we believe will meaningfully improve performance. We plan to discuss these in more detail on our upcoming earnings call.”

Source: HEXO Corp provides preliminary fourth quarter 2019 revenue results and withdraws fiscal year 2020 outlook

It is well known that a higher market cap is beneficial to public companies, for several reasons, such as demonstrating higher market share, securing credit facilities, maintaining covenants on existing credit facilities (such as their C$65 Mm syndicated credit facility with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and other Canadian banks). Other advantages of a higher market cap are ability to pursue deals with larger business partners and management bonuses. Low market valuation is good for nothing.

I believe there is a certain bias here on the part of the management, to keep the investor optimistic as long as is feasible, instead of being transparent, which is a more serious concern, in my opinion, than missing the ambitious sales goals.

4. CFO Mike Monahan’s resignation creates an additional risk

This is relevant because the job of the CFO is to set a financial budget and determine the strategies that will be most successful in achieving operational targets, such as sales. To simplify, the CFO signs off on the sales targets.

On October 4th, HEXO announced that its CFO Mike Monahan had resigned, citing the time commitment required at the company’s headquarters in Gatineau and Ottawa, Canada, away from his family in the United States. This departure adds to the other risks discussed above, since a possible cause for this abrupt change might be a weaker level of financial discipline within the organization, than what Mr. Monahan assumed at the start of his job 4 months ago. At any rate, an abrupt management change like this (Mr. Monahan resigned in a hasty fashion, effective the day of announcement) is concerning.

5. Rolling out Original Stash brand to improve sales

As mentioned above, in the most recent investor release on the company website, CEO Sebastien St-Louis made a commitment to ‘focus on high-selling strains’ and announced a ‘new sales strategy that … will meaningfully improve performance’, which would be discussed in more detail during the upcoming earnings call. My guess is this new strategy the management has in mind is the latest low-cost brand launched on October 17th, called Original Stash, aimed to bring on board currently illicit market share.

Our aim with Original Stash is to disrupt the illicit market, educate consumers about the value of a regulated and tested product, and drive them to purchase their cannabis legally,” added St-Louis. “We’re now competing directly with the illicit market and providing consumers with an affordable, controlled, quality product.

This may be a sound strategy, considering that over 40% of cannabis users in Canada purchase cannabis from illegal sources – it may greatly expand the sell-through rates if successful. However, again, more clarification would be beneficial, as to how focusing on sales of lower-cost product fits in with previous statements about working to improve its highly negative margins.

6. Conclusion

We have looked at the lowered sales targets ahead of the upcoming earnings call on October 24th and discussed the reasons to worry, as well as reasons not to worry, about these pre-announced cuts.

Lower sales goals may prove to be short-lived, if management offers enough transparency about its business strategy. If at the time of the earnings call, the company indeed offers meaningful measures to increase operational performance, scale, and product innovation and brand leadership, perhaps even a new Fortune 500 partnership, then missing sales guidance in any given quarter is not significant grounds for concern.

However, in absence of those, I would be wary of HEXO’s business prospects near term. Longer term, I believe the market indeed offers a lucrative opportunity, as discussed in one of my previous articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.