Apple's Earnings Are On Deck And Analysts Are Underestimating The Company Once Again

In less than two weeks, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expected to release earnings. The full weight of new hardware and services won't likely be realized until the first quarter. However, when analysts underestimate a company, investors have an opportunity. If we run down Apple's different divisions, and look at some historical comparisons, expectations for the current quarter look too low. Even with Apple's stock up significantly this year, the shares still trade less than 19 times next year's estimates. Given the company's lineup of products and services, the stock still looks like a good value.

It all starts where it began

One of the reasons I believe Apple will do better than analysts expect has to do with the iPhone lineup. It's true that most of the revenue growth from the iPhone 11 will occur during fiscal 2020, but the timing of the iPhone 11 release, versus the iPhone Xr, is a key factor. Last year, the iPhone Xr ended up being the best-selling iPhone, even though it didn't hit the market until October. This year, Apple got the point and released the iPhone 11 with pre-orders starting September 13.

With the iPhone 11 selling for 17 days before the end of the quarter, and at a $49 discount compared to last year, Apple will see some early returns. To say the phone is getting rave reviews is an understatement. Cnet said, "the iPhone 11 is the best mid-tier model the company has ever made." ZDNet's reviewer said, "a week after using the iPhone 11, I've concluded it is my ideal phone."

(Source: AT&T iPhone 11 on us)

Another factor that favors the iPhone 11 lineup is the action from the wireless carriers. One analyst noted, last year it took months before many carriers offered a significant subsidy. This year, carriers are offering $500 trade-in values, buy one get one, or even the iPhone 11 at no cost.

Prior to the iPhone X, most mainstream iPhone models were priced somewhere in the $649 to $749 price range. Once the iPhone X broke this price barrier at $999, Apple decided that most people would willingly pay $1,000 for the latest model. However, the success of the iPhone Xr, at $749, got management's attention.

Early sales results suggest that customers are excited to get their hands on the iPhone 11. Venturebeat said, "early sales are stronger than expected." According to the article, the demand for iPhone 11 is strong in China where pricing is a big factor. In the domestic market, customers seem to favor the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.

In the last quarter, Apple went out of the way to mention that 59% of total sales occurred internationally. With pricing being a significant factor in overseas sales, the $699 iPhone 11 deal seems to portend better than expected demand.

Apple Services: the quiet before the storm

In Apple's last quarter, the company reported 12% annual Services growth, or adjusted growth of 15%. If you ask most analysts how Apple will grow in the future, Services are likely to be the primary answer. However, this business is slowing down, and there aren't enough new services coming in time to help this quarter.

(Source: Apple - Apple TV)

Apple TV+ could be a big deal for the company and at $4.99 per month, this add-on could be too cheap for many Apple users to ignore. However, investors should keep in mind, Apple TV+ won't be available until November 1. The current quarter ended September 30, so this service is largely a non-issue for upcoming results. With a reported budget of about $6 billion, and big stars on board like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa and more, there is a lot to watch for next quarter.

Apple Arcade seems like a good idea for certain customers, yet again this service didn't go live until September 19. It may have a positive effect on the current quarter. However, the company probably won't know if this service will be a hit, for at least a full quarter or two. At just $5 a month, and support for up to six family members, the games will determine its success.

The other "service" that Apple hopes is a big hit is the Apple Card. This product is somewhat different from the others because it launched August 20. I've written in the past that its rewards can go head-to-head with Bank of America Cash Rewards, Capital One Savor, and the Discover It Cash Back cards. However, there are several limitations that will delay the Card's profit contribution.

First, consumers have become increasingly wary of signing up for new credit. Second, the card isn't available to all customers. A little noted comment on Apple's site is the card is, "available to qualified customers in the U.S. with iPhone 6 and later." Customers with older model devices or non-iPhone users are essentially left out. Third, those who do apply for the card won't all get approved. Last, Card users may not immediately begin using the product.

Apple may see a jump in Services growth due to these new offerings. However, the benefit to the bottom line probably doesn't start until at least two to three quarters from now.

A little iPhone history

To get a sense of what Apple's next quarterly report might look like, we need to examine each business line individually. At some point in the future, Apple may look very different, but for now it still begins with the iPhone.

The iPhone business has transitioned over the last few years. In 2014, Apple finally gave customers a bigger screen with the iPhone 6. It is estimated during its lifespan that about 220 million iPhone 6 devices were sold. That figure makes the iPhone 6 one of the most popular models ever.

From 2015 into 2016, Apple updated the iPhone lineup to the iPhone 6s and followed with the iPhone 7. After the huge success of the iPhone 6, Apple's lack of major changes to the formula led to iPhone revenue declining by 13% annually during the fourth quarter of 2016. By 2017, the iPhone 8 was released, but with a twist as the company unveiled the iPhone X. Though the iPhone X didn't release until after the company's fourth quarter, its pricing seems to have forced some customers into an upgrade decision.

Customers who were sitting on an iPhone 6 or 6s were coming out of their 24-month financing, and iPhone revenue grew by 2% year-over-year. By the fourth quarter of 2018, Apple had a swath of upgrades, and iPhone revenue jumped 29% annually. Unfortunately, this pull forward of demand set up 2019's challenges.

Most of 2019 has been a worry fest over whether the iPhone would return to growth. The release of the iPhone 11 suggests Apple heard users who were frustrated with $1,000 smartphones. Customers who are coming out of a two-year financing commitment are users of the iPhone 8. In addition, there are likely a good number of iPhone 6, 6s, and 7 users, who weren't going to pay $1,000 for an upgrade. These customers represent hundreds of millions of users, who at $699 should be willing to make that move now.

In store for investors: a top line and bottom line surprise

The iPhone Xr wasn't released until October of 2018, yet it became Apple's best-selling iPhone model. Apple realized the mistake and corrected this error with the iPhone 11. With pre-orders starting September 13, and a release date of September 20, Apple should benefit in the fourth quarter 2019.

Last year, the company generated $37.2 billion in iPhone revenue, I believe this will decline, but not by as much as some project. In the first quarter of 2019, iPhone revenue declined by nearly 15% year-over-year. By the second quarter, the decline stood at more than 17%. However, by the third quarter, the decline was cut to less than 12%. Some believe this same level of decline will occur in the fourth quarter, which would indicate about $33 billion in iPhone revenue. However, I believe that is too bearish a prediction. With the iPhone 11 priced within $50 of the iPhone 6, 6s, and 7, I believe there is significant pent up demand for the device.

If some buyers put off their purchases until a more reasonable priced iPhone was available, this $33 billion projection would represent growth over two years of 14%. With a 13% annual decline in 2016 alone, this seems unlikely. Instead, I believe the iPhone 11 will help Apple stem its decline to a negative 3% or $36 billion in iPhone revenue. This would represent roughly 25% two-year growth. Considering the company reported 29% annual growth in its last fourth quarter, a 25% two-year growth rate is hardly out of the realm of reason.

(Source: Apple - iPad models)

Moving down the list, the iPad business seems to be cyclical. Looking at the last three years of fourth quarter reports, we see flat revenue growth, followed by a 14% annual gain, and last year witnessed a 15% decline. With the iPad 10.2 inch giving users slightly more screen real estate, plus Apple Keyboard and Apple Pencil support, the $329 starting price looks pretty good. Apple also brought back the iPad Air to sit in the middle of the market. Of course, the iPad Pro models are the top of the line option and priced accordingly. I'm comfortable suggesting Apple reverses the decline in sales from last fourth quarter and sells $4.1 billion of iPad models.

Where Mac is concerned, in the last several fourth quarter results, we've seen a 17% decline, a 25% increase, and a 3% increase. The average gain falls in the 3% to 6% range. Back to school shopping helps, and I believe Apple sells about 3% more Mac computers compared to last year's fourth quarter. This result means about $7.6 billion in revenue.

Apple Services is challenging to predict. There is little doubt that Service growth has slowed down over the last two years. In 2017's fourth quarter, Apple pulled off 34% annual growth versus 17% growth last year. In Apple's most recent quarter, Services grew by an adjusted 15%. I believe the slowdown continues, and would project 10% annual growth, or about $11 billion in sales.

Other Products has become a significant growth engine for Apple. With products like Airpods, Apple Watch, and more, this business has grown from just over $2.3 billion in 2016's fourth quarter, to $5.5 billion in the last quarter. Without any major new introductions, I believe Other Products continues to lead the way in growth, with a close to 35% growth rate. If this comes to pass, we could see around $5.7 billion in sales.

On the cost side of the equation, Apple is nothing if not predicable. The company's Cost of sales has come in right around 62%, each of the last three years, in the fourth quarter. R&D has followed suit at between 5.5% and 6%. SG&A expenses are ridiculously low at around 7% of revenue. Taxes have been running in the under 4%, to close to 7% range. I'm thinking Apple keeps up its consistent streak. I would peg Cost of Sales at about 62% or $40 billion. R&D at 6% works out to $3.9 billion, and SG&A at 7% is another $4.5 billion. Taxes likely come in at the 5% of revenue range, which takes another $3.2 billion.

We know that Apple has been retiring shares. In 2017, the company's fourth quarter results showed a roughly 4% decline in diluted shares. In last year's results, diluted shares declined by nearly 6.5%. Given where the company was last quarter, and assuming some further repurchases, I believe Apple will land at about 4.5 billion shares. This would bring the year-over-year share decline to just under 7%.

On the top line, the average analyst is calling for just under $63 billion in revenue, whereas my assumptions land at $64.4 billion for a solid out-performance. When it comes to EPS, the average estimate suggests $2.83, whereas I come in at $2.84. I know this isn't a huge difference, but I feel there are several levers Apple can pull to increase this measure.

The company still has net cash and investments of $112 billion, and my share count decrease assumes a further decline of about 2%. The company could choose to buy back more shares, which would increase the EPS figure. I'm also assuming 6% for R&D, and some years this number has been as much as a half a percent lower. It's also possible, the back to school shopping season pushes more iPad and Mac purchases forward.

The bottom line is Apple seems poised to beat analyst projections. The pricing of the iPhone 11, combined with very attractive prices on its recent service offerings, should set the company up for a very good first quarter as well. Even with all this potential good news, the shares still trade at a forward P/E of less than 19. Market leaders like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), sell for forward P/E ratios of more than 23, and just over 22 respectively. After years of Apple selling at a discount to other leaders, it seems like the market has finally woken up to the power of the Apple brand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.