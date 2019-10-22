ITB: Consumer Strength Is Gone. Time To Take Profits

Mortgage rates appear to have bottomed and are back on the rise. ITB is tightly negative correlated with these rates.

In the long-run, the companies in ITB will still likely perform well, but it seems like a good time to take profits due to growing consumer weakness.

Four months ago, I wrote a long article on the iShares Homebuilder ETF (ITB) called "Homebuilders: An Excellent, Long-Term Value Investment". Since then (June 22nd), ITB has risen from $38 to $45 or about 18.5% in nearly a straight line. Frankly, I expected very strong performance, and the fund still outperformed my expectations. That said, recent economic signals regarding consumer strength and rising mortgage rates indicate that it may be a good time to take profits and decrease exposure to builders.

The core of my thesis in June was as follows: Investors got burned by builders in 2008 to such an extent that they have been consistently underestimating the (temporarily) booming building sector. As we entered the tail-end of the economic cycle, investors would pile into undervalued consumer-oriented sectors such as builders. On top of that, until the past few weeks, consumers have been extremely resilient to the global economic slowdown and have seen enormous wage growth. Even more, the rapid decline in mortgage rates during the first half of the year would cause a spike in home sales that would boost builders. All of this has since occurred.

Today, the story surrounding the builder's ITB is quickly changing. Recent U.S retail sales and wage growth missed by a landslide. Mortgage interest rates (and long-term interest rates in general) appear to have bottomed out and are on the way higher. Valuations in builder stocks are also not as attractive as they were months ago.

Over the long-run (4-8 years), I still like builders. Valuations are lower than typical in most other sectors and 'suburbanizing' Millennial/Gen-Z demand for smaller SFRs is likely to maintain a bid in the market. Still, developers are highly cyclical and the consumer-oriented cyclical indicators are all pointing to weaker-than-expected sales over the coming quarters. This will likely cause ITB to market-perform or under-perform.

Watch the Retail Investors For the Trend

I believe that it is always important to review the details of ETFs like this and see if the issuer has made any key changes before I get into the fundamentals. ITB was launched in 2006 and currently has 45 holdings from the largest public U.S. builders (the largest being D. R. Horton (DHI) and Lennar (LEN)) as well as a business involved in creating/selling products needed for development such as Sherwin-Williams (SHW) and Home Depot (HD).

The ETF has a relatively low expense ratio of 42 bp but currently pays a low dividend yield of 52 bp. Importantly, the ETF currently has a weighted average "P/E" ratio of 15x. While that is slightly lower than most S&P 500 companies, it is a long-run historical norm for stocks. Thus, the ETF is fairly valued or possibly overvalued when cyclical factors are taken into account.

Indeed, the fund is currently up an incredible 52% YTD. To me, that figure is honestly a bit alarming and indicates potential irrational exuberance among many retail investors. To illustrate this, take a look at the ETF's assets under management over 2019 vs. the fund's price:

As you can see, there has been a big spike higher in fund flows since September. Many ETF investors tend to chase performance in fear of missing out on an extreme spike higher. While those sometimes occur, more often than not the opposite occurs, particularly when earnings are not growing as fast as stock prices (which is true for home builders recently).

Let's jump over to the earnings and other fundamental data to see this more clearly.

Beware of Low Cash Balances

Take a look at a table of all the stocks in the ETF and their pertinent fundamental statistics:

There is a large difference between the builders and the building material suppliers in the ETF. In general, builders have much lower valuations and slightly better balance sheets.

The retailers like Home Depot and Lowe's (LOW) have extremely high debt ratios due to the fact that they've been buying back shares. The fact that they are buying back their shares at a "P/E" ratio of 23-45x is alarming, to say the least. Those two companies, as well as Sherwin-Williams, also have poor cash balances as seen in their low current ratio.

The builders look a bit better but still struggle with lower net margins and high historical debt ratios. In general, a healthy debt ratio for a developer of 50% or lower. Many of these developers are running at 75%, although it magnifies gains in a bull market, it also magnifies losses and creates the potential for illiquidity in a bear market. With debt ratios like that, a more reasonable "P/E" ratio would be 12x or lower.

There are still a few potential nice value plays. I still like LGI Homes (LGIH) due to their great SFR market positioning. Also, a few smaller names like M/I Homes (MHO) (which manufactures mobile homes) and William Lyon Homes (WLH) still appear to be trading at a discount.

Macro Roller Coaster May Make Your Heart Flutter

For home builders to be strong, there are essentially three major economic variables that matter: mortgages rates, wage growth, and general consumer sales. Mortgage rates and wage growth indicate consumer's ability to buy a house. Consumer sales (vehicle, retail, etc.) indicate their willingness to make the sale.

Frankly, all three of these factors need to be rising for builders to fundamentally rise. If consumers have high wage growth and rates are low but they aren't spending (and are being prudent and saving), then home developers will have a tough market.

In the long-run, vacancy rates and demographic trends trump these cyclical factors, but my focus in this article is on the coming two years where those factors are of little importance.

To begin, take a look at 30-year average U.S mortgage rates over the past few years vs. ITB's price:

As you can see, there is an extremely strong negative relationship between the two. If simple rates go down, people buy homes and home prices rise. Thus, builders make more than they expected when they begin the project and their stock rises.

In my opinion, global interest rates in the developed world have hit a bottom. New QE programs in the U.S and E.U are having the (intended) effect of steepening yield curves which will hit mortgage rates the hardest. Even more, as you will soon see, falling wage growth may decrease consumer credit quality. On top of that, the likely re-privatization of Fannie Mae (OTC:FDDXD) may cause a wave of sales in the MBS market.

Next, take a look at U.S. wage growth vs. home sales:

Source: Federal Reserve

As you can see, wage growth and new home sales track each other very closely. New home sales will come out on Thursday, but I have a feeling that they will surprise to the downside. We can see that wage growth declined sharply this month, which, combined with rising mortgage rates, signals poor home sales.

On top of that, YoY retail sales recently became negative:

Source: YCharts

Remember, last time this figure became negative a year ago, equities sold off 20% and ITB even more. History often repeats, particularly in exuberant markets like we see today. I for one do not want to be betting against these economic trends.

The Bottom Line

ITB has an awesome run, and now that it is back to its past peak, it looks like it's time to take profits and head to calmer shores. The three major factors I follow for home builders (and sectors like it) have all changed direction and indicate another correction in the stock prices. Valuations are also not very attractive at this point when risk is taken into account.

From a longer time horizon, builders are still interesting. Vacancy rates are low, and demographic factors will eventually likely cause sales to reach 2000s levels. However, before that occurs, it seems likely that builders revert to the downside. To me, ITB is a "sell", and I'll be waiting for a better price to renter the equities. Perhaps 25-40% below its current price. I don't think ITB is a great short, semiconductors are much better (SMH), but, for now, I'll likely be focusing my long opportunities in the commodity production sector and developable land.

