Google: The Pixel 4 Is The Rope In Gulliver's Travels

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced the launch of several products, including Pixel 4, which has the Soli chip. The chip has been expected for the past two years and has many implications for smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices.

While the Pixel was made to compete in performance against the iPhone (AAPL), it is not the purpose of Google to compete in sales but to improve the appeal of Android in comparison to the iPhone while slowly creating a sustainable hardware business.

Soli Chip and Google's Bet

Google is following the same strategy with the Pixel as the one it used with the Pixelbook. Chromebooks were seen as student laptops that shouldn't cost more than 300 USD, and so Google created the $1,000 Pixelbook to shift the attention to whether or not the Pixelbook was worth a thousand dollars. The Pixelbook as a product might have been a failure, but as a marketing strategy, it was a success that gave birth to the $500 Chromebooks and fueled the growth and adoption of the operating system.

The capabilities that the Soli chip brought to Pixel 4 will likely roll out to Android devices and IoT devices in future years. As they roll out, Google will likely include more applications that it already has developed with select partners. The video below shows that the applications Google showed during the Pixel 4 presentation are only the tip of the iceberg.

For example, in a relatively recent paper, the Soli chip was used to measure different blood like samples and measure glucose. The research is promising and could greatly differentiate Android wearables from iOS products and revolutionize the diabetes care industry. Not to mention other applications like temperature measurement, which would enhance the experience of health tracking apps and increase the amount of information available.

In Kai OS Phones, which are smartphones without a touchscreen, it could increase functionality while keeping the price of the devices low. Google partnered with Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF) to deliver the Soli chip, and although there is not an official price for the Soli chip and the integration with the phone might add costs, the chip might be as low as $12-20 based on the most comparable products from Infineon. With a lot of prospective applications and a low price tag, the Soli chip might become a strong feature in android devices.

Google has a long way to go, many reviews point out that some of the applications of the Soli chip are unreliable, which is likely fixable by software updates, but Google has to provide those updates soon and increase the functionality of the Soli chip so it does not become stale or perceived as a gimmick.

Valuation

In the past few years, revenue growth has oscillated from 11.8% and 23.7%, with a tendency to be up. The assessment estimates the average revenue growth of 15.2% compared to the past average of 20.2%. Gross margin has had a minimum and a maximum of 56.5% and 61.7%, and the trend has been down. The assessment estimates an average gross margin of 56.4% compared to the past average of 59.8%. R&D as a percentage of revenue has had a maximum and minimum of 14.9% and 16.7% with a tendency to be positive. The prediction estimates an average R&D as a percentage of revenue of 15.4% compared to the past average of 15.6%. Looking at G&A as a percentage of revenue has ranged between 17.8% and 21.2%, with a tendency to be decreasing. The forecast modeled an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 16.3% compared to the past average of 19.4%

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Google in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

This valuation takes into account the assets and liabilities of the company and the expected change in equity the company will have in the future. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth over the next years, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings.

Taking the 2020 price of this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 34% and, at best, undervalued by 31%. So, the stock is fairly valued.

Building an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the current fair price of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for purchasing the stock now.

The risk profile shows there is a 24.33% probability that Google will trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 14%.

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

The risk profile shows there is an 8.02% probability that Google will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 13.2%.

Conclusions

Many comparisons of the Pixel and the iPhone paint it as a David and Goliath situation, but the Pixel's mission is not to become David and Apple is not Goliath. The video below shows how Android and Kai OS are dominating the market, making the past metaphor inadequate.

Each Android smartphone has a smaller portion of the market than the iPhone has, but together, Android has a much larger piece of the pie. As in Johnatan Swift's tale of Gulliver's Travels, Google's purpose is not to single-handedly defeat Gulliver but to unite the villagers and, of course, sell them the rope.

