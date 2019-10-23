Washington Prime Group: High Risk, High Reward, And How To Invest If You Are Risk-Averse

Washington Prime Group could turn out to be a highly profitable investment if things go right, but there are above-average risks as well. It is thus not suitable for everyone.

Thesis

Washington Prime Group (WPG) is priced for disaster, and mere stabilization, without any future growth, would more than justify the current share price. Bulls point out that redevelopment opportunities across the company's portfolio could result in improving results during the 2020s. On the other hand, bears rightfully point out that Washington Prime Group has a disastrous track record and that management has repeatedly overpromised in the past, which is why projections by management should be taken with a grain of salt.

Washington Prime Group's shares could generate strong total returns over the coming years if things go right, but there are ample risks as well. The stock is thus only viable for those with high risk tolerance. For more risk-averse investors, who are still interested in a high-yield investment with some upside potential, the preferred stocks could be worthy of a closer look.

Shares are usually not trading based solely on the profits that the company is generating right now, but more so based on the profits that the market believes the company will generate in the future. This is why high-growth names such as Amazon (AMZN) trade at exorbitant valuations, whereas companies such as Washington Prime Group trade at very low earnings multiples:

Amazon trades at 27.5 times trailing funds from operations, whereas Washington Prime Group trades at just 2.8 times trailing FFO. In the above chart, we see the reason for this discrepancy, though: FFO has been trailing downwards for Washington Prime, whereas it has been rising at a strong pace for Amazon.

One can argue about whether Amazon's valuation is justified, but it is pretty clear that Washington Prime's valuation is only justified under the condition that its results continue to deteriorate. If its FFO stabilized around the current level, never rising again, shares would be a steal at the current price, offering an earnings yield of more than 35% into perpetuity.

The market is, however, already pricing in that Washington Prime's FFO will continue to fall in the near term. Management is forecasting FFO of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, which represents a major decline versus the FFO that the company has generated over the trailing twelve months period. Most analysts agree that Washington Prime Group's FFO will decline even further during 2020.

Analysts are forecasting that Washington Prime Group's EBITDA will decline from $379 million during 2019 to $366 million, i.e. by $13 million. When we assume that funds from operations will take a hit of $13 million as well, funds from operations would take a hit of $0.07 on a per-share basis. The current analyst estimates, therefore, imply that Washington Prime Group will generate FFO per share of $1.13 next year.

If the declines continue at that pace, of roughly 6% a year, FFO per share would generate FFO per share of $1.06 in 2021, of $1.00 in 2022, $0.94 in 2023, $0.88 in 2024, and $0.83 in 2025. In total, this would sum up to $4.71 between 2020 and 2025. Backing out the remainder of the FFO that will be generated during 2019, investors could thus assume that cumulative FFO will total more than the current share price in 2025, as long as the decline rate does not accelerate.

This is, in general, not an overly bad proposition: Even if Washington Prime's business continues to deteriorate, investors could still get their investment back in a couple of years. If things work out well, and if the declines can be stopped in the early 2020s, shares would look even better: If the FFO decline would be halted in 2021, at $1.06 per share, investors would hold an investment with a 26% cash flow yield, based on Washington Prime's current share price of $4.07. The company could use this cash flow for dividends and/or share repurchases, which should lead to ample total returns for investors. If the declines can be stopped, Washington Prime's multiple would also likely expand, thereby generating meaningful capital appreciation in a best-case scenario.

There Are Meaningful Risks, Management Might Not Hit Its Goals

According to Washington Prime's management, the outlook is not bad. Management believes that Washington Prime will be able to grow its same store net operating income in 2020, the forecasted growth rate is "at least 2%". If management's forecast is true, it seems reasonable to assume that Washington Prime could be able to stop the FFO declines in the near future, and that it might even get back to FFO growth. This does, however, seem less likely when we look at two things the bears oftentimes point out: The company has an abysmal track record, and management's forecasts have not been very reliable in the past.

Data by YCharts

Since Washington Prime Group was spun off by Simon Property Group (SPG), revenues, funds from operations, and its share price have declined significantly. Especially the hit to its share price has been disastrous for those that have been holding shares since the spin-off.

For a company with a track record like this, it is not necessarily easy to turn things around, as there are structural reasons for weak underlying performance, that are not easily removed. In Washington Prime's case, that's a combination of lower-quality assets, compared to companies such as Simon Property, Taubman (TCO) or Macerich (MAC), in combination with e-commerce being a headwind for all brick-and-mortar retailers. Washington Prime can try to turn things around, but that is not an easy task: Management has, in the past, believed that things would be easier to turn around, but Washington Prime has missed management's initial guidance several years in a row. There are thus two problems right here: First, Washington Prime is not an easy ship to turn around, and second, management has overpromised and underdelivered in the past, which is why the forecasted same store net operating income guidance for next year may or may not be what will happen.

Takeaway

All in all, we can sum up that Washington Prime's very low valuation makes it an investment with potential for outperformance, as long as management can deliver on its goals of stabilizing the company. If that does not happen, and management's overpromises in the past and the company's weak track record suggest that could happen, Washington Prime end up burning investors that buy right here. The company thus looks like a high risk, high reward kind of investment. It thus could be suitable for the right kind of investor, but it does not look like an appropriate investment for more risk-averse investors.

Investors who don't want to risk a dividend cut could, alternatively, invest in Washington Prime's preferred stock. The preferred I series (WPG.PI) is trading at $20.40 right now, which results in a dividend yield of 8.5%, which is quite high for preferred stock. If management can successfully turn the company around and get back to growth, which they claim they will do, the preferred stock should start to trade up, closer to par value, which would result in some capital appreciation on top of the generous dividend yield. If things go south, the likelihood of permanent loss of capital and a dividend cut is lower compared to the common. Investing in the preferred stock is thus a lower risk way of investing in Washington Prime for investors that believe that the company will not fade away in the foreseeable future. The preferred does, however, not have the yield and capital appreciation potential of the common in a best-case scenario, thereby providing a lower potential return at a lower risk, which could make it attractive for some investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.