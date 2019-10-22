Fading Risk Aversion Will Boost Bond Yields

Investors and savers who rely on interest rates for income are seeing some light at the end of what has been (for them) a long, dark tunnel. After a steady 10-month drop, bond yields are finally bottoming out while Treasury prices are no longer rising. In this report, we'll discuss the evidence which suggests that fading trade war fears will result in higher bond yields in the coming months.

For the first time in months, news relating to the tariff dispute between the U.S. and China has an upbeat tone. Wall Street is becoming increasingly optimistic that a final trade deal will eventually be reached which benefits both sides. A mutually beneficial trade pact would allow businesses with international exposure to start making long-term inventory and investment decisions again and would be a huge boost to the global economy. It would also remove much of the hesitation and uncertainty which have clouded the minds of market participants for most of the past year.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, "concrete progress" has been made by both disputants in terms of making a trade deal and ending the long-standing tariff war. A finalized agreement would take several weeks to draw up, according to the report. Meanwhile, the second phase of the agreement would begin as soon as the first was signed, according to President Trump, who added that the deal might be ratified by himself and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting in Chile in mid-November.

One way of seeing how the amelioration of trade war concerns is impacting the bond market is by noting this year's tendency for the stock prices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies to lead U.S. sovereign bond yields. The following graph compares the recent performance of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), my favorite China stock market proxy, with the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX). As you can see, China stocks bottomed out in August a few weeks before U.S. Treasury prices did. Since then, both Treasuries and China stocks have tended to move together in a much more synchronized fashion.

Source: BigCharts

Incidentally, it hasn't escaped the notice of many observant investors that the latest bottom in China's equity market also preceded by several weeks the preliminary trade agreement between the U.S. and China. That's a good indication that insiders and informed investors believe that the preliminary agreement represents a genuine move toward an even more binding trade pact (as opposed to being just a temporary public relations ploy).

No matter how you look at it, the positive steps taken toward ending the trade war is definitely having a discernible impact on investor sentiment. Institutional traders and money managers are showing an increased interest in buying equities while also shedding some of their holdings in the overcrowded U.S. Treasury market. The relentless rise in Treasury prices earlier this summer has since given way to a series of lower highs, as shown in the chart of the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH). This marks the first palpable sign of selling pressure in the market for long-dated bonds in the past year.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, the decline in T-bond yields has been arrested since late August and a bottoming pattern is visible in the chart of the 10-year Treasury yield index. TNX has established a stair-stepping higher low pattern in the last two months after confirming an immediate-term bottom signal in September in relation to its 15-day moving average. This is also the first time in over a year that an initial breakout above the 15-day MA wasn't reversed within a few days. It suggests that the technical backdrop is supportive for a move higher in yields.

Source: BigCharts

Predicting short-term moves in Treasury prices is notoriously difficult due, among other things, to the multiple variables involved in evaluating sovereign bond market risk. With equities, it mainly comes down to the corporate profit outlook. With T-bonds, however, one must consider many disparate factors which are often at odds. With that proviso in mind, there's a good chance that Treasury prices will remain muted in the coming weeks based on the continued internal weakness reflected in the following indicator. This shows the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the new highs and lows among 50 actively traded U.S.-listed bond ETFs. Included in this list of ETFs are bond funds encompassing the Treasury market, high-grade corporate bonds, municipal bonds, and "junk" bonds. It encompasses all the major segments of the bond market and is, I think, fairly representative of the main trend in the overall market.

Source: NYSE

As the above chart implies, the near-term path of least resistance for bond ETF prices is still downward, or at least sideways. Put another way, until this indicator reverses and commences a renewed rising trend, the risks of buying bond funds at this time will likely outweigh the rewards.

Given the major improvement in the sentiment profile surrounding the global trade outlook, it's a natural conclusion that risk aversion will fade in the coming weeks. This fading of trade war fears will most likely manifest in the form of rising equity prices and a more subdued Treasury bond market. Higher bond yields can also be expected as the U.S. government debt market gradually returns to a more normal state now that safe-haven demand has diminished. Investors should act accordingly by increasing exposure to stocks on an intermediate-term (3-6 month) basis while diminishing exposure to government bonds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.