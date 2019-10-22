PCI Remains A Crown Jewel Of My Portfolio

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) as an investment option at its current market price. PCI has been a fund I have owned for a long time, and have consistently recommended as one of the best values from PIMCO in the CEF market. In the short-term, this story remains intact, as PCI continues to deliver positive returns and, while its premium has risen noticeably, it remains priced at a premium below the average for PIMCO funds. Furthermore, mortgage debt, which makes up a large portion of the fund's assets, is a sector I remain bullish on heading in to 2020. The amount of mortgage debt outstanding has only grown modestly over the past few years, while demand for those assets has stayed high. With a strong job market and low unemployment, I expect delinquencies to continue their trend downward. Finally, PCI's income production metrics look as strong as ever. On the backdrop of a distribution raise earlier this year, the fund's 8.5% yield is especially attractive.

Background

First, a little about PCI. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective "to seek current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation." Currently, the fund trades at $24.82/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.1740/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.39%. I covered PCI most recently a little over four months ago, when I continued to recommend the fund as I have for quite a while. As usual, this call has continued to be a correct one, as PCI has returned 4% since that time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the market volatility we have seen, I wanted to reassess the fund to see if I should maintain or change my rating. After review, I continue to believe PCI remains a compelling buy, and I will explain why in detail below.

Premium Does Make Me Cautious

While I am indeed bullish on PCI, I do want to highlight an attribute of the fund that is giving me some concern at current levels. A primary reason for my long-term commitment to PCI has been the fund's valuation. The CEF had long traded at a discount to NAV and, even when it started to trend higher, the premium was usually capped around the low single digits. As the market has moved back towards all-time highs, PIMCO CEFs have also seen their valuations stretch, to the point where many seem much too expensive (in my opinion). PCI still has what I consider a reasonable premium, but it is certainly higher than its short-term trading range, as the chart below illustrates:

Current Premium to NAV 8.6% Premium to NAV in June 4.3% Year-To-Date Average Premium 2.8% 2019 High 9.1% 2019 Low (6.0%)

Source: PIMCO (Calculations made by Author)

As you can see, PCI can certainly no longer be considered "cheap" when looking at its trading history. In fact, its current premium is sitting right near the top of its range for 2019, which should make investors cautious about starting new positions. Further, it is clear the fund has a history of trading at a discount, so there is plenty of downside risk when considering buying in at these levels.

However, while the valuation is something to keep an eye on, I don't believe the bear case will materialize any time soon, so I am not letting the above-average premium deter me at this time. Furthermore, PCI's relative valuation, when considering alternative PIMCO CEFs, offers a more compelling picture. PCI's premium has increased, there is no denying that, but so has the premium for most of PIMCO's CEFs. In fact, average premium levels have broadly risen, to the point where PCI appears like a value play when we don't consider its own trading history. To see why, consider the average premiums for PIMCO's CEFs, as shown below:

Average PIMCO CEF Premium 16.5% Average PIMCO CEF Premium (non-muni) 17.5% PCI's NAV Gain (YTD) 2.0%

Source: PIMCO

My takeaway here is this story remains positive for PCI. While I feel it is important to highlight PCI's rising cost of ownership, the fact remains it is still a relative value play compared against its in-house competition. The average premium for PIMCO's CEFs, whether muni-focused or not, remain comfortably in the upper-teens, while PCI has a premium still in the single digits. Further, PCI has seen gains to its NAV this year, at just over 2% since January 1st. While not wildly impressive, this is still a solid gain considering the fund has been delivering a yield above 8% simultaneously. Therefore, with all this in mind, I am not yet deterred by PCI's rising price, but will carefully monitor it going forward to see if my outlook needs adjustment in the future.

Income Metrics Remain Strong Post-Distribution Raise

My second point is much more positive, and relates to PCI's income production. The big story since my last review is management's decision to raise PCI's distribution rate, which is especially notable since many PIMCO CEFs saw distribution cuts earlier in the year. While it was not a substantial increase, it was still a welcome boost, and the raise itself is significant in that it highlights management's optimism for the fund going forward. To put the raise in perspective, consider the chart below:

Distribution through June Current Distribution Percent Gain $.164/share $.174/share 6%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Clearly, this is a positive for the fund, and is a welcome development especially for income-oriented investors. However, the fact that the distribution has been increased means PCI now has to earn more income each month to cover this new rate. That could pose a challenge for the fund, which has a history of reliable, consistent distributions.

Fortunately, PCI's short-term income production is still rock solid, which gives me plenty of confidence the fund will continue to fulfill its distribution obligations. Even with the recent rise in payout, PCI still sports coverage ratios well above 100%, as well as a healthy UNII balance of over three months of distributions, as shown in the chart below:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, PCI's underlying performance appears very strong, which helps to justify the rising cost to own which I discussed in the preceding paragraph. The income story is robustly positive, with PCI offering a higher income stream then where it sat at the beginning of the year and still registering very impressive coverage ratio figures.

My overall takeaway here is that PCI remains one of the top PIMCO CEF offerings. Its premium price is seemingly justified by the resoundingly positive UNII report, which shows PCI is having no trouble earning the higher level of income it has committed to laying out each month. This report, along with the report from the past few months, gives me a lot of confidence the distribution is safe for now, even at the higher level. With a large UNII cushion, PCI could afford some short-term difficulty and the distribution would not be impacted. Therefore, PIMCO's income story appears overwhelmingly positive in my view, giving me the comfort to remain long this fund.

Mortgage Debt - Still Performing

Now I will shift focus to the fund's underlying holdings, because this is the a primary reason why I continue to invest in PCI. Specifically, the fund is heavily exposed to mortgage debt, with over 46% of total assets invested in that sector, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

While this figure is down slightly from June, it clearly makes up a substantial portfolio of the portfolio. Therefore, it is important to evaluate this underlying debt to determine if it is an appropriate product for investment.

Fortunately, the housing market is continuing a multi-year trend by registering positive performance, in terms of delinquency rates. During my June review, I noted how the Q1 delinquency rate for single-family homes hit a post-recession low of 2.67%. More recently, with Q2 data finalized, the delinquency rate has improved further still, hitting a fresh post-recession low of 2.59%, as shown in the two graphs below:

Source: St. Louis Fed

Clearly, the underlying trend behind mortgage-debt performance has been consistently positive for years. While the recession and immediate aftermath saw this sector face enormous pressure, the trend since 2013 has been sharply positive. Of course, with delinquency rates near historically low levels, it is getting harder to register meaningful improvement. But the fact that the delinquency rate continues to decline gives me a lot of comfort to remain invested in this sector. Furthermore, while Q3 numbers have not been published by the Fed yet, there are a few reasons why I believe the delinquency rates could move lower still, which I will discuss next.

Mortgage Debt Levels and Job Market Are Tailwinds

As I mentioned, my outlook is that the story looks good for mortgage debt going forward. While the dropping delinquency rate is the primary reason for this outlook, there are a couple other factors that I believe will support prices for funds like PCI, which are heavily exposed to this space. First, outstanding mortgage debt has been growing slowly, which is helping to support the prices investors pay to own this debt. While there has been a notable uptick in mortgage originations over the past few years, in the shorter term the growth in outstanding debt has slowed. The amount of debt has been kept in check by a couple of factors, such as tighter underwriting standards, larger down payment requirements, and low interest rates which has kept total monthly payments from soaring like they did in the last decade. In fact, on a year-over-year comparison, outstanding mortgage debt is up only mildly from 2018, as data from the Federal Reserve illustrates:

Source: Federal Reserve

What this tells me is the underlying debt that makes up the bulk of PCI's portfolio will not be likely to see supply pressure any time soon. With a lid on mortgage loan growth, as long as demand for these assets stays high, prices should be supported going forward.

And I do believe demand will stay high, largely because the employment market in the U.S. should continue to support a healthy mortgage market. Similar to the delinquency rate, U.S. unemployment has fallen consistently over the past few years. While this is a well-known story, the figure improved further in the September jobs report, hitting a 50-year low of 3.5%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), shown below:

Source: BLS

Clearly, this is a positive, although the growth in jobs added has slowed over 2019. But, considering where we stand with the unemployment rate and the number of Americans currently working, I would expect job growth to cool somewhat. To me, this story remains positive, especially when we consider that wage growth has materialized over the last two years as well. According to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the three-month moving average for median wage growth hit 3.6% in September, as shown below:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

My takeaway from all this is the labor market is looking very healthy at the moment, and that bodes well for the economy as a whole, and especially mortgage debt. With more Americans working, and earning more money, we are likely to see a continuance of the dropping mortgage delinquency rate from here, and that is great news for PCI investors.

Bottom line

PCI has been my largest PIMCO CEF holding for a while, and I see no reason to change that. The fund's premium, while growing, still places it at a level below the average for PIMCO CEFs. Furthermore, the premium price is seemingly justified, given the rising NAV and very strong income metrics. With mortgage debt performing well across the country, PCI's underlying holdings should remain in demand. Therefore, my bullish outlook on PCI is unchanged, and I recommend investors give the fund consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PMF, PNI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.