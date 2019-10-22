Crude Oil Has Likely Not Bottomed

Based on low U.S. crude oil imports due to OPEC cuts that will result in lower inventories and higher prices.

I wrote an article back on March 9, 2016, “Why Crude Oil Prices May Have Bottomed.” It was soon after oil prices had dropped to $26/b in February. As it turned out, oil prices had indeed bottomed.

I recently read an article, Crude Oil Has Bottomed. The thesis is that U.S. crude oil imports have dropped to low levels. That OPEC cuts are responsible. And, therefore, any recovery in U.S. refinery demand is sure to reduce U.S. crude inventories, which will in turn cause oil prices to rise. My analysis of this thesis follows.

Source: graph from article

Yes, you are seeing the data correctly - most weeks of this year have seen the level of imports come in below the five-year range. This is incredibly rare, and at present, we have the lowest level of barrels imported in decades.”

Yes, net crude oil imports have fallen by about 6 million barrels per day since 2012...

...because crude oil production has risen by about 6 million barrels per day over the same period.

Remember that incredibly large draw which started around May? This draw occurred due to a simple uptick in refining demand in a balance which had supply seriously constrained by weak imports from OPEC.”

Source: graph from article.

Yes, U.S. refiners cut OPEC imports in favor of non-OPEC imports, primarily from Canada. However, the OPEC cutbacks did not constrain purchases of OPEC oil. In fact, demand for OPEC oil was lower than the quota volumes and still resulted in a 900,000 b/d surplus of supply over demand for the first six months of 2019, according to the IEA.

Carefully consider this. As long as OPEC cuts remain, a simple uptick in demand will lead to strong draws in crude oil.”

According to Bloomberg:

“The OPEC+ group of oil producers will need to make deeper output cuts when they meet in December. That’s the inescapable conclusion from the latest round of monthly reports published by the three big oil-forecasting agencies.”

Going forward, even with weak demand, we should be below last year's inventory level by the end of the year.”

According to EIA projections (October STEO), there is forecast to be a small surplus in U.S. crude stocks at year’s end.

But that does not include a more complete picture of U.S. inventories, which are a bigger factor in determining oil prices. When total inventories (crude plus products) are included, the projected stock surplus is larger.

Furthermore, global oil inventories are ultimately more important than U.S. inventories alone. And they show a larger surplus.

The change in crude inventories v. change in price relationship provided in the article shows an R^2 of only 50%.

Source: graph from article

Using global OECD inventories provides an R^2 of 80 percent.

Source: Boslego Risk Services

Using EIA’s forecast (October) of global OECD stocks, together with the regression equation, shows oil prices falling in 2020.

Source: Boslego Risk Services

EIA’s forecast assumes Iran sanctions will continue. However, I expect that there will be a new Iranian nuclear deal that will result in the world being flooded by another 1.7 million barrels per day.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and President Trump initially agreed to a four-point document brokered by French President Emmanuel Macron in New York, which states:

“Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon” and will “fully comply with its nuclear obligations and commitments and will accept a negotiation on a long-term framework for its nuclear activities.” It would also “refrain from any aggression and will seek genuine peace and respect in the region through negotiations."

The US would in return lift sanctions on Iran.

While in New York at the United Nations, President Macron attempted to set up a call between Trump and Rouhani. The call did not take place. According to the report:

The French president then “spoke to Trump on the secure line in question and told him what happened and thanked him for his openness and his willingness to negotiate on the basis we built and told him what the Iranians were saying which is that they need more time to be able to accept the principle of a meeting.”

When Rouhani returned back to Iran, he said during a cabinet meeting that was broadcast live that the French plan to end the rift between Iran and the United States was “broadly acceptable” to Iran. Rouhani said some wording needs to be changed, and it would “immediately” allow Iran to resume oil sales.

I believe President Trump wants a new Iranian nuclear deal before the 2020 U.S. presidential election. If the sanctions are lifted, more than likely, oil prices would collapse, as traders doubt OPEC’s ability to prevent a glut. And so, U.S. gasoline prices will drop sharply as the 2020 U.S. presidential election gets into high gear, providing Trump with the outcome he has wanted: lower gasoline prices and a new and improved nuclear deal that goes much further to securing peace in the Middle East.

As further doubt that oil prices have bottomed, Bloomberg analyst Julian Lee recently argued that Saudi Arabia should let the oil price crash. Market management is not working, and it is only propping up its competitors by doing so. While this will not likely occur soon, it may be Saudi Aramco’s best option at some point.

Conclusions

Therefore, I do not believe that crude oil has bottomed. On the contrary, my model portfolio is long the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO). The thesis rests on the concept that the world market is constrained by OPEC production cuts, which limit U.S. crude oil imports, and that simply is not the case.

