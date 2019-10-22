Oil - The Pull From The East And Tanker Sanctions Explained

As the East crude demand continues to stay high, the ripple effect is that countries that would have normally exported to the US during "gluts" are being asked for crude.

We know that despite lower refining margins, demand for crude on the East of the Suez remains strong from the higher backwardation in spreads.

The elevated medium/heavy crude spreads have also started to materially impact refinery margins in the East. This will increase pull demand for crude from the West of the Suez.

Following the COSCO sanctions, the crude flow balance has been altered with the East starving of crude right in front of IMO 2020 and the West getting discounted.

A great illustration of this is the Brent/LLS cracking margins versus the Dubai/Urals margins.

As you can see in the charts above, for crude that's on the West of the Suez (LLS, WTI, Brent), margins are very healthy. While crude on the East of the Suez (Dubai and Urals) is punishing margins.

But lower refining margins in the East have not translated to weaker timespreads for crude in the East.

And based on what we are seeing on the global tanker data, China is going to record the highest import month of all-time. This despite the fact that its inventories have been fallen since the start of the month according to Orbital Insights.

This leads us to believe the strong demand for crude indicates much higher anticipated demand. This is a demand surprise factor in our view.

On the West, Brent and WTI timespreads have been under attack for the last few weeks with Brent timespreads turning slightly lower today. WTI November contracts are about to expire at contango indicating incentive for storage to build. The export arb spread remains wide right now, which indicates that it's more of a question of when the economics become attractive enough for US to start meaningfully export again.

We are seeing enough empty tankers in the Gulf to support elevated exports to come, so it's a matter of the question of when these tankers get loaded.

Over the weekend, we wrote that the incoming vessels to offload crude into the US are declining materially.

As you can see, oil-on-water in PADD 1, 3, and 5 is about to hit a new multi-year low. This will foreshadow very weak imports to come.

We see imports remaining weak going forward. In addition, Keystone's reduced pipe flow this month will impact up to ~120k b/d of crude flow, while simultaneously, crude-by-rail data shows a dip in incoming CBR flows.

Lastly, as an anecdotal figure to watch out for, EIA adjustment on an 8-week moving average basis is back to the record highs recorded earlier this year:

This was then followed up by a negative adjustment report on July 5th of -472k b/d. We aren't saying this is for sure going to happen, but just something to keep an eye on for this week's report.

Conclusion

As the East crude demand continues to stay high, the ripple effect is that countries that would have normally exported to the US during "gluts" are being asked for crude. Countries of reference include - Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil, and Russia.

As a result, the low imports in the US are expected to continue while the pull should keep exports at a healthy clip of ~3 mb/d in November. The end result is that crude imports as a percentage of refinery throughput will average at ~35% going into year-end.

Last year was a weird exception to the normal trend because Saudi exports to the US ballooned past ~1 mb/d. This won't happen this year.

