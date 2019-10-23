Simon Property Group: A Swan In An Ugly Duckling Sector

At a P/AFFO of just 14 and a dividend yield of 5.6%, we believe SPG offers a compelling value proposition and is an exceptional company to buy at these prices.

In the Mall space, high-quality REITs have been able to transform their business models, re-lease spaces at higher rents, and continue to drive traffic to their properties.

In a beaten-up sector, investors can often find high-quality companies that have been grouped together with some of their underperforming peers.

Simon Property Group (SPG) is one of the largest mall landlords in the U.S., with gross leasable area (GLA) of 120 million square feet (MSF) across 107 malls. It owns some of the larger malls in the space, some that reach 2.7msf of leasable area. These malls are usually enclosed centers (compared to open air types), and have several anchor and big box retailers, with smaller stores taking up the spaces between anchors.

In addition to malls, SPG also operates 69 Premium outlets, 14 Mills, 4 lifestyle centers, and 12 other retail properties in the U.S. While Premium Outlets typically range in size from 150k to 900k msf and contain designer and manufacturer stores located in open‑ air centers near major metropolitan areas and tourist destinations, the Mills range in size from 1.2 to 2.3 msf in major metropolitan areas and contain traditional mall, outlet center, and big box retailers. Other retail properties are non-core to SPG’s business model and range in size from 170k to 930k square feet of GLA.

SPG also has an international portfolio consisting of 30 premium outlets primarily located in Europe, Asia, and Canada with GLA of 9.5 msf, implying a 5.0% share of its total retail portfolio that encompasses 234 properties globally with 190 msf of GLA. All of the international outlets except Canada are managed by related parties.

In terms of NOI breakup, the core U.S. malls and premium outlets business accounts for the bulk at 80%, followed by the Mills at 12% and international at 8%.

Source: SPG 1Q19 Supplemental April 2019

High sales per square foot, occupancy and leasing spread. Owing to the focus on premium, up-scale properties, SPG leads mall REITs in terms of tenants’ sales per square foot (PSF), occupancy, and leasing spread. PSF increased 3% to $660 for the twelve months ended March 2019, while occupancy was at 95.1% March 31, 2019, versus 94.6% at March 31, 2018, above Macerich’s 94.7% and the peer average of 93.0%.

SPG also has the highest leasing spreads among the mall REITs peer group. In Q119, the company’s leasing spreads surged 27%.

$5.0 billion in development pipeline to fuel future growth

Over the past seven years (2012-2018), SPG invested $7.0 billion in redevelopment and new development projects. The company now has $5.0 billion in the pipeline, with $3.5 billion in redevelopment and the remaining $1.5 billion in new development.

Source: SPG 1Q19 Supplemental April 2019

At the end of Q12019, SPG’s in-process pipeline consisted of $1.4 billion at an average of expected return of 8.0%, with majority (90%) consisting of redevelopments and the rest new premium outlet developments.

Source: SPG 1Q19 Supplemental April 2019

Redevelopments are ongoing at 30 properties, including 10 former department store spaces. On the new development front, most of the outlets will be outside the U.S., with plans to open two outlets (Querétaro, Mexico and Málaga, Spain) in the second half of 2019 and another two (Siam Premium Outlets, Bangkok, Thailand and West Midlands Designer Outlet, Cannock, England) in 2020. Within the U.S, SPG will co-develop a 566k square foot outlet near the Los Angeles International Airport with Macerich, with an expected delivery date in late 2021.

Source: SPG Form 1Q19

Drive same-store NOI once development projects are completed: Store closings coupled with redevelopment has had a strong impact on SPG’s same-store NOI growth. Following a 2.3% increase in 2018 and a weak 1.6% increase in 1Q19, SPG expects same-store NOI growth for 2019 at only 2.0%. We believe the growth should pick up starting 2020 as vacancies are filled, redevelopment and new projects are completed, and store closings slow. While store closings create vacancies and lost rents, they do offer an opportunity for high-quality malls such as SPG to reduce exposure to weak retailers and re-lease to stronger tenants or non-retail uses at higher rents. In many case, these spaces are sub-divided into smaller units – which are rented at higher rates per square foot than larger spaces.

Alternative investments: In addition to core redevelopment and development projects, SPG continues to invest in tenants, adding mixed-use components, and other niche areas. Some of the recent investments in tenants include $33 million investment in Aeropostale (2016) and a partnership with Green Growth Brands (1Q19). In March 2019, SPG launched Shop Premium Outlets (SPO), a new online shopping platform for outlets that drives business online and to the physical stores of participating retailers. As smaller retailers struggle, SPG continues to increase focus on adding mixed-use components to its properties. Recently, the company started construction on a multi-family residence (430 units) at Round Rock Premium Outlets and 80 hotels by Marriott at Delano (177 keys) and Sawgrass Mills (174 keys).

Strong balance sheet

With $6.1 billion in available borrowing capacity as of March 31 and $4.0 billion in annual cash flows from operations and distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities, SPG has sufficient financial flexibility to fund its capex, raise dividends, and buy back stock. The company’s strong credit profile including net debt to NOI of 5.1x (the lowest in the sector) and fixed charge cover ratios of 5.1x (way above debt covenants of 1.5x) have enabled it to secure a high long-term issue rating of A/A1 for its corporate, senior secured notes and commercial paper. We believe SPG will be able to maintain this credit profile as most of the capex for development pipeline is currently being met by operating cash flows.

Source: SPG 1Q19 Supplemental April 2019

Dividend growth could slow down near term on slower FFO growth. After a 10% dividend growth in 2017 and 2018, the growth for 2019 could slow down to 4% due to a mere 1.4% growth in FFO per share. However, the payout of 65% in 2018 and an estimated 67% in 2019 (assuming $8.26 dividend on $12.30 FFO) provides enough of a cushion in case the company misses its FFO guidance of $12.30-12.40 a share. As and when SPG’s same-store NOI begins to pick up on completion of redevelopment and new development projects as well as reduction in retail stores closings, FFO growth should improve meaningfully, enabling higher dividend growth.

Source: SPG Annual Report 2018

SPG’s annualized dividend for 2019 is $8.20, which translates into a decent dividend yield of 5.12% at the current stock price of $160.

SPG’s $2.0 billion stock repurchase program, which got extended by another two years through 2021, should also provide downside protection to the stock price whilst increasing the FFO per share. Management noted in the 1Q19 conference call that they will engage in stock repurchases on any weakness in stock price. Simon repurchased 2.3 million shares at an average price of $155.64 per share during 2018 and 46,377 shares at an average price of $164.49 in 1Q19.

Industry Impact

Vacancy fears amid continued retail store closures weighing on mall REITs

Retail REITs, particularly malls, have had a devastating past few years as store closures coupled with changing market dynamics have weighed on the sector’s occupancy, sales per square foot, and FFO growth. While the overall REIT index has delivered 8% returns over the past three years, retail REITs have delivered a negative 3% while the Mall REIT sub-sector has performed poorly with a negative return of 11%. While the environment looks challenging for all retail REITs, larger, high-quality REITs will be better positioned to weather the storm.

Source: Nareit

Outlook

Notwithstanding the near-term weakness in the overall retail REIT sector in general and mall REITs in particular, SPG with its portfolio of large malls and premium outlets across the U.S., coupled with $5.0 billion of investments in redevelopment in the U.S. and new outlets internationally, should help it to deliver meaningful growth over the longer term. For 2019, we believe SPG will find it difficult to meet its FFO per share of $12.30-12.40 as well as the 2% SS NOI, given continued store closures by retail tenants and given that it has achieved only 1.6% SS NOI in the first quarter 2019. That said, a decent dividend yield of ~5.0% with potential for further dividend growth over coming years (aided by financial flexibility of $6.0 billion in credit facilities and $4.0 billion in operating cash flows) along with potential for capital appreciation (stock trades near one-year low) on stock repurchase and/or turnaround in the sector, could attract both dividend-focused investors and those looking for capital gains.

My Take

As I've mentioned on several occasions in the past, we look for both dividend growth and capital gains, so SPG sits squarely in our wheelhouse. Dividend growth is expected to be just over 4% from 2019 to 2020 – and that includes a slightly higher 2019 dividend than the current annualized rate based on last quarter's dividend. It's a bit on the low side for what we normally like to see in our Dividend Growth portfolio but believe this is a conservative forecast, anyway.

My Strong Buy price is at $163 and the current price sits well below that level. I believe the stock could reach $205 within 12-24 months - it might not look like it at times and there will be continued bad media about retail and store closures, etc.; but I think investors who hold fast will be rewarded.

Based on an AFFO of $11.42 for 2020 and a more reasonable P/AFFO multiple of 18, I also get a price target of around $205. If you don't have SPG in your portfolio already, I wouldn't let the negative news affect your decision to buy a solid company at a beaten-up stock price.

Generate Better Returns with my Five Income Strategies

Expand your income investing to include five unique strategies. Use them individually or combine them to generate the target returns you want. Get access to our 5 Income Portfolios and research including Stable Monthly Income Portfolio

Income Portfolio Dividend Growth Portfolio

Portfolio High Income Portfolio

Portfolio Tax-Exempt Income Portfolio

Income Portfolio Income Safety Portfolio In addition, get investment strategies to navigate all phases of the macroeconomic cycle and advice from Arturo Neto, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA). As a member, you will also get preferred pricing on Financial Planning and Portfolio Guidance services.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.