Progenics To Be Acquired By Lantheus Holdings: Deciding To Buy, Sell, Or Hold

Progenics recently announced an agreement to be acquired by Lantheus Holdings in an all-stock transaction. At the time of the announcement, the transaction would value PGNX at ~$500M-$600M.

On October 2nd, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX), announced an agreement for Lantheus to acquire Progenics in an all-stock transaction. According to the press release, "the transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies." Unfortunately, not every shareholder is supporting the company's decision, most notably, Velan Capital is concerned that the deal "substantially undervalues the Company and is a transparent and shameful maneuver attempting to prevent the voices of stockholders from being fairly heard." Based on the details and value of LNTH, the deal would value Progenics at roughly $500M-$600M. The market has quickly done the math on the valuations, with both stocks now trading in relation to one another. Unfortunately, both stocks haven't seen a positive reaction to the news with LNTH dropping from ~$24 to $18 per share, and PGNX is basically flat.

I believe PGNX shareholders have the right to feel they are getting fleeced on the valuation and are now linked to LNTH until they vote for approval. Personally, I was hoping for a premium payout, but I have to make a decision on what I am going to do with my PGNX position. Should I buy, sell, or hold my PGNX? What about LNTH?

I intend to provide a brief overview of Lantheus Holdings and review the details of the agreement. In addition, I attempt to show some potential synergies between the companies and how I would value the combined company. Finally, I discuss my plans for my PGNX position and is LNTH is worth a buy.

Background on Lantheus

Lantheus is capable of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing their own diagnostic imaging products in order to support healthcare providers in identifying a multitude of diseases. The company's leading products include DEFINITY, and TechneLite (Figure 3).

Furthermore, Lantheus offers Xenon, Neurolite, Cardiolite, FDG, and Cobalt, a non-pharmaceutical radiochemical. In terms of radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, the company has Thallium TI 201, Gallium Ga 67, and Quadramet. Regarding the pipeline, Lantheus is attempting to develop Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III to assess blood flow to the heart. LMI 1195 is also in a Phase III trial for diagnosing neuroendocrine tumors (Figure 4).

Lantheus has a strong client base that includes radiopharmacies, delivery networks, hospitals, and large practices.

LTNH currently has a market cap of around $738M with an impressive price-to-sales ratio of ~2x (Figure 5).

Looking ahead, Street analysts believe LNTH will record revenue growth over the next few years so that the price-to-sales ratio should only improve for the foreseeable future (Figure 6).

My Views on the Agreement

Lantheus is to acquire Progenics in an "all-stock transaction" with Progenics shareholders to receive 0.2502 shares of LNTH stock for each share of PGNX. PGNX shareholders would have a 35% aggregate ownership of the combined company. According to the company's press release, the acquisition should be tax-free to Progenics' stockholders for this year's tax returns.

Progenics CEO Mark Baker stated,

Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Progenics. This combination unlocks additional value for stakeholders and stockholders alike through Lantheus' enhanced resources and R&D capabilities, proven commercial expertise and complementary portfolio of products. The transaction also creates value for Progenics stockholders through a significant premium and the opportunity to participate in the future growth of Lantheus." Baker continued, "Lantheus shares our confidence in the potential of our promising pipeline, and we believe that Lantheus will provide additional commercialization expertise and resources to further advance AZEDRA's launch and deliver substantial revenue growth. This compelling opportunity would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our talented employees. We have gotten to know Lantheus' Board and management team extremely well as we have discussed this combination over the past nine months, and we look forward to working together to continue developing innovative products to target diseases and improve treatment for patients around the world."

After reading the announcement several times, I had a few concerns about some of the circumstances around the deal, most notably, the timing of the deal. I had a strong feeling the recent proxy battle with Velan Capital either hastened the deal or forced Progenics' management to find an exit. It appears Velan Capital has a similar view about the deal. In their SEC document, Velan stated,

We believe Progenics' announcement today to sell the Company to Lantheus substantially undervalues the Company and is a transparent and shameful maneuver attempting to prevent the voices of stockholders from being fairly heard. Velan is appalled that the Board would so egregiously attempt to shirk its fiduciary duties by approving a transaction to sell the Company at such a massive discount."

Did management sign the deal to escape the shareholders? Considering the discount price tag and the timing of the deal gives me the impression the management wanted to find a way out. One cannot say PGNX shareholders are getting a great deal here. It might be fair for the current state of PGNX, but I don't see it as an appropriate price for a promising pipeline. Remember, I am a relatively new PGNX investor with a neutral to a bearish outlook on radiopharmaceuticals/therapeutics. So, I am not looking for a 200% premium for the current state of PGNX. Still, looking at the company's pipeline (Figure 7), we can see there is plenty of value here… I believe more than $500M-$600M worth.

Yes, AZEDRA's launch has been lackluster at best, but the company still has a strong royalty stream from RELISTOR via Bausch Health (BHC). Looking at figure 8, we can see Progenics has a favorable agreement with Bausch, which hasn't reached its full potential.

RELISTOR's revenue stream, AZEDRA's potential, and their PSMA product candidates should have required a stronger payout. Throw in the potential for the company to have rights to Endocyte/Novartis (NVS) PSMA-617 due to research collaborations between Molecular Insights Pharmaceuticals "MIP" and the University of Heidelberg. In addition, the company has some pending payments for Leronlimab (PRO-140), CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) acquired PRO-140 from Progenics and will pay $5.0M upon FDA approval, as well as royalty payments of 5% of net sales from CytoDyn. PRO-140 is in the final stages of its rolling BLA for HIV and could be on the market next year. In addition, CytoDyn has expanded PRO-140's programs to include several oncology indications, GvHD, and NASH. I know these are all "potentials", but one has to admit the company is being sold a cheap price right before some key events. I feel as if the company is being sold because AZEDRA's launch is a disappointment this far. It is like I'm hearing a story about someone selling their care because the engine is running rough and misfiring. AZEDRA is a bad catalytic converter that making the whole car shake and stall, so the mechanic offers $2k for the car because "it needs a lot a work." Meanwhile, the engine is fine, the transmission is fine, brakes are a year old, and the tires are at 80%. So, that person sells their car for essentially nothing just because they don't want to pay a $1000 for a new part or they can't do it themselves. Just because the company is having a hard time with AZEDRA and some shareholders are putting pressure on the management doesn't mean they should discount the rest of the company.

As for Lantheus, we can say they are getting a comprehensive PSMA pipeline along with two marketed products…without going further into debt. Essentially, Lantheus is the mechanic in the story and will be able to fix the catalytic converter and flip the car for a massive premium. Yes, LNTH investors are being diluted, but the combined company should eventually be worth more than they are separate.

Are They a Good Fit?

Despite my views about the PGNX valuation in the agreement, I have to say Lantheus appears to be a great fit for Progenics and could be a great home for my PGNX shares. Lantheus obviously can develop, manufacture, and commercialize their own products, so, I feel confident they won't drop the ball with the prostate candidates and hopefully, they can pick-up the fumbled AZEDRA.

Looking at the points in figure 10, it is apparent Lantheus will be able to integrate Progenics and give the pipeline a shot at some success. After performing some due diligence on the synergies between Progenics and Lantheus, I wish Progenics would have decided to go with Lantheus for a commercial partner for AZEDRA instead of going-it-alone in commercialization.

What's My Plan?

Although I haven't committed a large amount of cash to PGNX, I am going to hold off on adding to my position at this time due to the details of the agreement. Now that PGNX's value is linked to LNTH's performance, I don't want to add to the 35% owners position.

On the other hand, I am considering starting a small position in LNTH. At the moment, PGNX has forward price-to-sales of ~12x on their 2019 revenues (Figure 11).

Meanwhile, LNTH has a ~2x forward price-to-sales for 2019, so it looks as if LNTH is a better value buy than PGNX. I was looking to add to my PGNX position before year-end, but I could add to my PGNX by starting an LNTH position.

In addition, I do expect a strong resurgence in the LNTH price if shareholders vote against the acquisition. I am going to look for an entry ahead of LNTH'S Q3 earnings on October 31st just in case the market decides to recalibrate the price per share with fundamental metrics.

Is PGNX still a Buy? It is difficult to make a call on PGNX, especially for the near term. If we exclude the potential acquisition from the equation, I would say PGNX is still worth a speculative investment. The company has a strong pipeline, strong royalty stream, and a healthy cash position. If PyL and 1095 show promising data, Progenics should assume other potential suitors will be knocking on the door.

Overall, I believe LNTH is the better buy here…the current valuation points to a buy and I have confidence that Lantheus is getting the better end of the acquisition deal.

