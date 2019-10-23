Ingenico Group SA (INGIY) CEO Nicolas Huss on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ingenico Group SA (OTCPK:INGIY) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 22, 2019 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Nicolas Huss - CEO & Director

Michel-Alain Proch - CFO

Johan Tjänberg - EVP, Retail Business Unit

Matthieu Destot - EVP, Banks & Acquirers Business Unit

Conference Call Participants

James Goodman - Barclays Bank

Sébastien Sztabowicz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Joshua Masser - Morgan Stanley

Emmanuel Matot - ODDO

Operator

Nicolas Huss

Thank you very much. Good evening everybody, or good afternoon and welcome to this quarterly conference call to discuss our first 9 months of the 2019 that we announced today. I am Nicolas Huss, the Ingenico Group CEO; and I'm joined here today by Michel-Alain Proch, our Group CFO who will help me with the presentation. But also with us in the room to participate in the Q&A sessions we have Johan Tjänberg, Head of Retail; and Matthieu Destot, leading B&A. Well, I'd say Michel-Alain and I are going to briefly walk you through the key highlights and the performance of our Group and our two business units; Retail and B&A before taking your questions.

If we move now to Slide 2, I would like to first highlight the key operational events. So starting with retail; the third quarter was fully in line with our expectation with a steady 11% organic growth over the periods, all business lines have delivered as expected with global online growing excluding feeds and surprise [ph] delivering a strong double-digit performance benefiting from a strong momentum on both, transaction activities and also point of sale. SMB has grown at a low double-digit in Q3 -- I think Q2 due to results of a decision to rebalance our risk portfolio which we already discussed in the previous quarter. And finally, PAYONE benefiting from an on-track integration process and accelerating growth during the quarter.

If I now move to B&A; the third quarter has been dynamic with an 8% organic performance and a few highlights may be on this quarter. First of all, we have benefited from a positive growth momentum in America, in general, Latin America and North America, both fueled by market share gains and a solid pipeline of projects. Even more specifically North America; we're back to a positive organic growth in Q3 with a very strong dynamic posting a 25% organic growth, thanks to the ramp up of ISV certifications built over the past quarters, but also the execution of our project pipeline. On the other side, EMEA came below our expectation and is still challenging with the delay in our execution plan. During the summer we have put in place a new organization under the leadership of Jose Luis Arias, which was the former Head of B&A for Latin America. The idea there is to improve the overall performance of the region that will take place progressively in the coming quarters.

Finally, a few comments at group level; first of all, the achievements over the first 9 months are fully in line with our 2019 guidance that we reiterate today. Our Fit for Growth transformation program is in full execution to deliver the expected savings and Michel-Alain will detail that later on.

Last topic; as you may have read in our press release, we are implementing a new retail leadership organization, two years after the closing of the Bambora acquisition and the full repositioning of retail which materialized again in the third quarter performance. Johan has expressed the wish to move to a non-executive position; he will transition his responsibilities to [indiscernible] who has successfully grown global online of over the past two years, and who will become EVP of Retail business unit as of November 1st. Given the strategic importance of our PAYONE JV, Nick Son She [ph] will also report directly to me. Then Johan will take a new strategic role and remain a key contributor to the group strategy by joining the Board in 2020. I am convinced that the successful partnership that we've built with Johan will continue for the benefit of our retail development first, but also afterwards for the full benefit of the Ingenico.

Going through Slide 3; so I think the intention here is for me to walk you through a summary of the key financial highlights for Q3 2019. And as you can see, during the last quarter, we have delivered €880 million of revenues represented -- a representing a 10% organic growth. The revenue here has been positively impacted by €30 million of currency and the contribution of Paymark and BS PAYONE; therefore on a reported basis our revenue grew by 28%.

Focusing first on resell; we reached €501 million of revenues, 11% organically and representing 57% of the total Group's revenues. Looking at the split by business line, we have 18% for SMB, 30% for global online, 20% for enterprise, and 32% for PAYONE. On more specific points, our Q3 organic growth is very consistent with the one we have delivered in H1 which highlights the relevance of our growth initiatives that we have implemented.

For B&A now; so -- in B&A the revenues were €379 million, up 8% organically. If I look at the split by regions, 31% are coming from EMEA, decreasing but in a lesser expense before we state from the end of the Iran market phasing out that took place in Q3 last year, 29% are originated in APAC showing a slight decrease as expected, and finally 25% come from Latin America, and 15% from North America; both regions showing a strong momentum as mentioned earlier.

Michel-Alain, I'll pass on to you to provide more details on our performance building blocks for our business units, and of course some update on our Fit for Growth transformation.

Michel-Alain Proch

Sure. Thank you, Nicolas, and good morning -- good evening, everybody; this is Michel speaking. So, I start with Slide 4 as we're seeing the building blocks of our Q3 2019 performance. So in regards to retail, the 11% organic performance mentioned by Nicolas translated into an incremental revenue contribution of shift-up €50 million over the quarter, which is fully in line with our guidance and completely consistent with the regular growth of the past quarters.

Looking more into the details; the two largest contributors are global online and enterprise with €15 million each while SMB and PAYONE contributed €10 million each. Now B&A, we have a different shape in terms of revenue growth contribution. You can see here is a two growth engines of the quarter; Latin America and North America, which together provided €45 million of incremental revenue over the quarter. Asia Pacific came with a slight decrease, fully in line with our expectations, but obviously non-material to our revenue deployment. Finally, in North America, increase of €11 million, almost fully compensated the decrease of €12 million of EMEA of which €7 million due to the discontinued Iran [ph] activity; we'll come back to that in more details in the following slides. So globally, during the quarter, Ingenico has generated €80 million of incremental revenue or 10% organic growth.

Now moving on to Slide 5, covering the key business lines dynamics and beginning with retail. As already mentioned by Nicolas all retail business line performed according to the plan, starting with SMB, which posted a 10% organic growth, fully in line with our expectations. As in Q2, the third quarter came at a low double-digit organic growth impacted by the rebalancing of our risk of portfolio which we decided early on this year; this effect will fade away in Q4 '19. Restated from this risk portfolio rebalancing assembly organic growth was 14% this quarter, fueled by three main growth channels. First, a steady onboarding of 4000 merchants a months; second, the ISV deployment based on the Bambora Connect solution, both in Europe and in North America; and third, the geographic deployment of Bambora through it's localization in the Benelux region which progresses in line with the Fit for Growth plan. We expect SMB to go back to mid-teen organic growth next quarter.

Moving to Global Online; the third quarter was perfectly in line with the expected trajectory in term of growth and product developments allowing us to deliver 11% organic performance, emerging regions such as Asia remain a strong driver with a growth rate of above 30%, which is consistent with the trend of the first two quarters. To sustain this growth, we have pursued during the quarter our dedicated growth initiative roadmap with securing launch of new products to support our merchant, so that such as the launch of a full suite of Chinese payment method for international e-commerce players, and the rollout of our dedicated solutions to some targeted verticals such as travel. Global Online will carry on delivering at the same pace in the fourth quarter.

Regarding enterprise, the third quarter has been strong again; we saw 18% organic growth driven by both transaction services on POS. On the transaction services side growing double-digits we have reached key milestone on our corporate retail platform access during the quarter with traction coming from omnichannel capabilities and solution. It was a clear key differentiating factor in the win of market Spencer [ph] contract, which we announced earlier this month. Solutions combining payment acceptance and acquiring capabilities with deployment in some European countries. On the POS side, the quarter has been fueled again by the healthcare vertical in Germany, but I remind you that this dynamic will fade next quarter due to comparison basis. North American market was consistent with the first two quarters in term of revenue. So in consequence, I expect enterprise to grow low to mid-single digit in Q4.

Ending up with retail PAYONE, the performance came in line with our expectation. We see -- an acceleration of the organic growth, reaching 8% in the quarter, this is to be compared with the 4% reached in the first semester. During this quarter, we began to see the benefits of the integration process with an acceleration of the existing merchant portfolio conversion rollout, and the benefit of our partnership with the German Savings Bank with more than 1,000 of their customer converted to PAYONE payment solution every months. We expect PAYONE to maintain Q3 organic growth in Q4.

Now let's move on to Slide 6 which is covering B&A main geographical dynamics. So starting with EMEA, the region posted 10% of organic decrease as I was mentioning which is actually 4% of organic decrease while neutralizing the effect of the discontinuation of the Ireland business last year, which was still waiting for €7 million in Q3 2018. Nevertheless, as mentioned by Nicolas, the region came below our expectation due to a delay in commercial execution, and through the intrinsic volatility of Eastern Europe countries and in particular, Russia. Despite a good resilience of our Western European markets such as UK and Northern Europe, we've not been able to contain the challenging situation in Eastern Europe, mainly impacted by a weaker demand than expected from local banks and a certain lack of commercial control. So, we have identified the issues and we have implemented a new organization for EMEA as mentioned by Nicolas under the leadership of Jose Luis Arias, the former leader of Ingenico Latin America. It's objective is to improve the overall performance of the region and implement a stronger control on Eastern Europe. This new organization has entered into motion just a couple of weeks ago, this is the reason why we expect the performance of EMEA to be roughly similar in Q3, as the one in Q4 -- I'm sorry, as the one in Q3, and it will improve in H1 2020.

Moving to APAC; APAC posted 4% organic decline, the region came fully in line with our expectation impacted by a weaker demand in China. As you may remember, the Chinese banks ordered the full-year allocation in H1, so that we were expecting to see a decline in the second semester. Outside of China, markets performed correctly except Australia due to contract shift from Q3 to Q4. The main drivers here were Indonesia fueled by the APOS demand and Japan with EMV migration, and finally, India with the development of electronic payment solution. We expect APAC to be mid-to-high single digit negative in Q4 with the same trajectory as Q3, largely again influenced by China. Regarding Latin America, we posted a 61% organic growth.

So, as expected the pace of growth slowed down during the third quarter but remain at a high base with Brazil as the main engine. This performance was driven by market share gains and deployment of APOS and traditional devices across the main local player and new players too. Also Latin America countries such as Colombia, Peru, Chile, Bolivia benefited from a good traction from the contracts we've signed during H1, and Mexico continue to grow at a steady pace. So, globally the dynamic will continue in Q4, but we saw lower double-digit growth rate. To finish up with B&A North America, which posted an organic growth of 25%, the performance came above our expectation and offset the underperformance of EMEA. During the quarter, the region has benefited from several main drivers. First, the ramp up in ISV certification, and secondly, the fruition of the pipeline of projects built since the beginning of the year. As a whole, North America is the first geography which is fully reorganized and optimized as of per B&A revival [indiscernible] program, and this quarter is the first materialization of these results. We expect this dynamic should continue during the fourth quarter but at a lower pace.

Now moving on to Slide 7, let me cover quickly the latest update of our future growth plan. As already mentioned, we are in execution mode all across the group to deliver our ambition and the 100 million EBITDA impact expected in 2021. So first, at group level after having defined and calibrate our target operating model, we are now in implementation phase and we are fully on track. I renew and then it's just structural design and we have launched scoping of our E&P infrastructure, and the region structure of the organization is already ongoing. Our renegotiation process on procurement is ongoing too and is delivering its first saving in Q3. The migration of our data center announced end of July has been achieved and our outsourcing and initial initiative are ongoing.

So now moving to retail acceleration program based on dedicated growth initiative. First, the SMB geographical expansion is on track with the implementation of Bambora, there was mentioning in Benelux. Enterprise has launched package full-service software including payment acceptance in acceptance requiring restore deployment confirmed in Europe. Global online continued it's local implementation to be able to provide domestic acquiring capabilities. And finally, Tier1 start to see the first benefit from the partnership we have with the German Saving Banks.

Lastly, on B&A revival, we have process initiative launched to reposition the BU. After forward Android development strategy, the Android Competence Center in Vietnam to serve international markets is now up and running, and we expect to grow it in the next coming quarters. We have procured the rationalization of our product reference and have an update decommissioned 50% of the preferences. I just remind you that it was 20% of references decommissioned as of end June '20 and '19. The rationalization of our EMS footprint is now completed, allowing us to improve purchase performance versus last year.

Finally, the global accounts initiative that we have launched early this year delivered well with an organic growth for the global account of 18%, which is more than 2x the B&A organic growth. All these initiative because the group puts us in a position to accelerate retail organic growth, reposition and optimize B&A, and to redesign our group operating model with one objective, deliver our 2020 strategic ambition. So we are reconfirming the $20 million EBITDA impact of Fit for Growth this year and the $100 million in 2021.

Nicolas, back to you for the conclusion.

Nicolas Huss

Thank you. So to conclude, maybe let me emphasize some key messages that I would actually like you to have in mind after this publication. First of all, the third quarter performance is fully in line with our expectations. We have therefore, a good trajectory for our full-year 2019 guidance but also for our mid-term ambition. Looking a bit more ahead, I can confirm that the repositioning of B&A is on track and the B&A revival plan delivers out there what we expect. The retail acceleration teeters on place and the fit for growth as you have heard is in execution mode. As also mentioned repeatedly, both management and our teams are focused and committed on executing and delivering on our objectives. Therefore, we're happy to reiterate our 2019 guidance for every single driver. At group level, this means that organic growth will be above 9%. The EBITDA will be about €590 million and the conversion rate in free cash flow of 50% would be rates. Okay, thank you for your attention and happy to go through the questions now.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello everyone, thank you for taking my questions. I have a couple, if I may. The first one is on your guidance. So if you look at your performance this quarter and what you said about Q4, especially for Bank & Acquirers it looks like your growth is going to be much higher than the 7% that you are targeting for the year. And Q3 has been very strong in terms of B&A growth. So what -- why you didn't change your full-year guidance for EBITDA in this context, especially when you see the recovery in North America and this a strong pipeline in LATAM as well?

Nicolas Huss

Okay. Happy to go through that.

Michel-Alain Proch

Yes, sure Nicolas. Thank you very much for the question. In regards to the guidance on -- the guidance is I think you mentioned 7%, so it's a move of 9%. When you look at the difference indication I have given by BL for retail and for B&A, you will see that retail is -- it's just at 10% in Q4 and B&A is somewhere in between the old 22%. So that would be 5% to 6% organic growth in Q4. And when you add these up with the rest of the three quarters, you make your calculation yourselves, but you see that the -- we have above 9%. The reason why we wanted to stay cautious is mostly because of the disappointing result we had on the EMEA. So you're right that we are satisfied by the performance and North America, but we felt to remain cautious as we have identified an area of volatility in Eastern Europe that was previously not in our radar or not sufficient in our radar.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's clear. And if we look a bit more ahead, I mean in 2020, I don't expect you to give any guidance of course. But if we look at '19, the comps will be obviously difficult especially in Bank & Acquirers. So could you give us some quantitative elements of what will be the drivers into next year that could sustain the growth in Bank & Acquirers despite tough comps?

Michel-Alain Proch

Obviously, we can't give any guidance and any figures. But you see that the entire B&A Division is fully mobilized in its transformation. I think the important message that we have for you this quarter is that this transformation, the recipes between market that mature and his team as applying a geography after geography is now fully in place in North America and is delivering results. It's in place in Latin America and that has been delivering great results. So now we're trying to consolidate our market share in Latin America. And as far as the EMEA, you -- I think you have understood. We are a bit in delay. We still have work to do in H1 2020. So, and Asia, as you have seen, we had a very high, year with China, good momentum in Asia. We expect this momentum to carry on that we have indeed a high level of comparison with China; that's pretty much what they can tell you today, unfortunately.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, I understand. And beyond the groups, what was Android A-plus growth in Q3?

Nicolas Huss

Do you want to answer Matthieu or do we need…

Matthieu Destot

Okay, all right.

Nicolas Huss

So we, we carry on in the third quarter on the same pace as H1. And we've, sold 500,000 A plus in the third quarter; so basically representing 17% of B&A revenue. So we're on the same trend as H1.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And last question for me with regard to Johan. I mean with that you decided move to a non-executive role. So my question is why that move? And second is are you going to take a role in another company as executive? As I understand, you will be part of the non-executive part of Ingenico.

Nicolas Huss

I'll take the first part of the question and Johan please go through that, it's as we say. But I think the -- what is very important to us is that we keep working with Johan as we say a strategic advisor to me, but also afterwards as a Board member. So the intention is to have Johan still supporting us, but in a less executive slash rational role. And of course as you have seen in or heard through my comments, the sequence is a pretty long sequence, which means that on the first part, which is the next couple of months, Johan we'll focus on transitioning and grooming Gabriel into his role. They have been working together for some years. And then, there will be another transition, where I’m fully expecting to get your full time, Johan, to help me accelerating the company, and then another non-executive role. Go ahead.

Johan Tjänberg

I mean, I think first of all, there is no drama at all behind this, I mean this is -- you can argue that timing is never perfect, but I think timing is pretty good. To be fair, I think we have really built the foundation for retail that we can further accelerate from. So I think that's a very important point. And then I also would like to say that I'm extremely happy to continue to play a role in this company going forward, even though it's going to be in different role. And then finally, with the succession of Gabriel, I'm also very confident that we have a fantastic person that will continue to lead retail in the future.

Nicolas Huss

Also, Matthieu was worried of you going through all -- not worry then, so I think that is not worried that you going into another executive role. So maybe that's also something that we should tackle.

Johan Tjänberg

Of course. No, I have no plans whatsoever to do that. I have been doing this for 15 years now being in operating role in the payments industry. And there is no plan whatsoever to continue with another company in the same industry.

Unidentified Analyst

That's great, thank you very much.

James Goodman

Yes, good evening. Thanks very much. So first of all, just on Eastern Europe. I may be mis-remembering, but I thought that that was pretty strong in the second quarter. So what's changed suddenly there? And can you elaborate a little bit on what you meant by sort of lack of commercial control? And then the second question, a broader question really just around the sort of consolidation that we've been discussing a lot in the sector, particularly in the U.S. where we see in the mega mergers, I'm just interested in and your thoughts around whether that creates sort of risk or opportunities as your customers maybe come together and if there is an element of that sort of being reflected in the strength we're seeing in the U.S. suddenly in the last quarter. Thank you.

Nicolas Huss

Okay, very good. And Matthieu, you want to go ahead with Eastern Europe, and I'll take the second one?

Matthieu Destot

Yes, so you are right. Q2 was quite strong in Eastern Europe and Russia. And that's the reason why we said we signed the results in Q3 quite disappointing in the region. But you may remember that we had a huge contract in Uzbekistan and that's the reason why we were saying it is very volatile and we are dependent both -- huge contracts, and that's what we mean by controlling a little bit better and putting in place more control of overall Salesforce being sure that -- that we are putting the right people to discipline in the pipeline management in the Eastern Europe region, not being dependent on those very large contracts and not adding surprise on the management of certain [ph]. So I think Nicolas, did you wanted to answer the second part, the second question?

Nicolas Huss

Yes. So, I think the consolidation, the way we look at it is clearly an opportunity on the B&A side. And as Matthieu and Michel before that explained; we have -- we are trying to serve also this way which means that we have now a fully dedicated team which is only going after our top global clients, and we are not disclosing the numbers but Michel and I was telling you that we're very happy with the results and the growth rate is much stronger than the overall B&A business growth rates. The second point to that, we are also in discussion with a lot of these players and we try to provide a very consistent added value offer. We believe but let's stay humble and see how it goes; we believe that it's a good timing for us as our biggest competitor is in the middle of a pretty big turnaround, and therefore we anticipate that we could win some deals. I'm not sure only if I'm meeting your point, there.

James Goodman

No. I think, again, I will just rephrase or mention the growth with those global acquires; 18% growth during Q3 which is twice the growth of the BU.

Nicolas Huss

And just maybe -- sorry, I've heard that you wanted to go back on the question but I want to answer also on retail. So, I think that on the retail we still have some time, the -- when we talk with these clients and partners, we understand that they are very focused on going through the integration and synergies. But of course, if you look at it from the mid-term perspective which is two, three years from now, then some of them could decide to come back more aggressively on Europe. So it is also why we want to focus on execution and accelerate the growth of our business for the coming years, speed is the essence there.

James Goodman

No, that's very clear, thank you. I mean, my only follow-up was just to clarify there on B&A. Therefore, you're really looking to a sort of multi-year opportunity on B&A, it's not just a couple of quarter's catch-up from sort of integration disruption or anything like that in North America, that was really the clarification.

Nicolas Huss

Yes, it's still the beginning of it. As you know that we are pretty confident and we're trying hard to drive it.

Sébastien Sztabowicz

Yes, thanks for taking the question, one follow-up question on the US market, could you remind us what kind of market share do you have today in the, US market, either on the retail or on the Banking segment and what is happening to your competitor mainly VeriFone? And do you see PAX coming in to the U.S they are still not highly targeting this market? And another question would be on the omnichannel strategy. As it seems that you are a bit more ambitious with that respect. How many customers do you have really as a full omnichannel solution today and are you seeing any acceleration of the traction from omnichannel over the past few quarters or years. Thank you.

Nicolas Huss

Thank you very much for giving us the opportunity to go through the omnichannel strategy; Johan will cover that and we're very happy with the most recent wins there. Well, as we go through the US. So I understand that our market share is reasonable in the US below what we have at global level and therefore we see an opportunity there.

Johan Tjänberg

So to answer your question on the market share and again it's always difficult to segments in the market, we see the core payment market, see more high-ends part of the market and the B&A plus, that's roughly -- our market share in North America is 25%. So, thanks to the growth that we had during Q3, we are gaining market share. You asked some question about our competitors. So before talking about those competitors, I would like to say that what's happened in Q3 for us, we had a strong pipeline, especially in with the retailers. And we were able to convert this pipeline and the work that we have done with the ISV is fueling our growth as well. So you see all competitors are gaining market share against VeriFone that is struggling. So including ourselves and PAX is as well addressing this market. So that's for the North America.

Nicolas Huss

Johan, omnichannel?

Johan Tjänberg

Omni-channel; I think it's fair to say that we start to see some movement here in I think a positive direction for us. It's mainly driven today by the enterprise science, what we call the Tier 1 and Tier 2 clients and less on the SMB side. And within Enterprise, it's also correct to say that this is very much driven by merchants that origin from the in-store space going digital. We have had some great development and success over the last 12 to 18 months and we have now, I think, approximately 30 clients on board on then omnichannel or multichannel solution in this specific segment and also if I look at sort of the pipeline going forward. I'm pretty optimistic here. I think this is also an area where we have to some extent some benefit over competition, especially in the European market.

Nicolas Huss

Very good comments. And I know that we cannot announce it today but we've had pretty significant wins recently. And hopefully, we'll be able to communicate that at a later stage.

Sébastien Sztabowicz

And who do you see usually on the bidding tender for this kind of omnichannel deals I would say?

Johan Tjänberg

I think you see the traditional cross border, global cross border players. So you have a handful of them. I will not go into the different name because they are also very different from market to market, but in Europe, you have, maybe two or three of them that are in the same deal.

Sébastien Sztabowicz

Okay, thank you.

Joshua Masser

Hey, good afternoon everyone and thank you for taking my questions. There's three. The first one just on Latin America I think clearly that was probably slightly ahead of what you expect it to come out for the third quarter and you're significantly ahead of the medium term targets for that market. I mean, I’m interested to see how your competitors have reacted to you going in and doubling capacity and trying to take market share. Have they done anything that means that could, they could catch up with you eventually? And then secondly just on the full year margin and EBITDA guidance, clearly you've not raised that. I was just wondering if there's anything in respect to you know EMEA maybe being a bit below.

Nicolas Huss

I believe they are first.

Joshua Masser

Mix impacts that you think is worse for that or is that just, you just being on more on the cautious side there. And then the last one, is just on enterprise clearly dynamic in health care in Germany has maintained and being strong. I think you talked that just being one off incentive program in 1H. So could you talk about the developments there? Is it not the same program, and should not come down in 4Q?

Nicolas Huss

Okay. [Indiscernible] topics these days. So why don't we start with LATAM. I mean that's a very good question. Okay. So, yes, you're right. We are ahead of what we were planning and the dynamic is still good in Latin America. No, we are entering a period where our base comparison will be quite high. So we need to be careful when we will compare year-over-year. What is driving our growth is, as you said our capacity and the investment that we have made at the beginning of the year and we are adapting all of the year to be sure that we are at the right level compared to the volume that we forecast.

And the second key important point is direct fulfillment capabilities. You're asking a question is a competition is catching up on this point, this is still a differentiator for us, a strong differentiator to be sure that we're able to serve the merchants on behalf of the acquirers. And then the third point, our growth is fueled by the Android offer on the, Latin American markets and especially in Brazil. This is quite high demand and positioning the APOS AI from this market is driving as well growth for us in Q3.

Matthieu Destot

It's Matthieu. I mean that's a very good around competitors. I mean it's not because we're having good results that there is no fierce competition over there. So competitors out there, we see them on every single RFP. So that's not a -- that the market is empty or the contrary. Yes, and sure -- and especially in Brazil the competition is huge, competition between the acquirers but is obviously driving as well pressure on all the terminal vendors. So the competition is very important on the Brazilian market.

Nicolas Huss

So EBITDA full year and then health care afterwards and then healthcare. Do you want to start with EBITDA?

Michel-Alain Proch

Yes, sure. So I mean and I make the increase first, just Matthieu said. Indeed, we had, the performance of Latin America is a bit better-than-expected, but as the competition there is extremely high as you know. Our gross margin is relatively low and the EBITDA is derived from--is below the growth average. I'm sorry, I think there are someone in the call, who is not on mute and we hear typing on the keyboard. So if you guys can go on mute. Thank you very much. Okay. So on EBITDA, yes, we haven't, increased the guidance. Basically, when you look at it from, on a high level, you see that retail is basically in line and B&A has a bit more North America and a bit less EMEA so taking all this into consideration, we decided collectively not to increase the guidance. Now this is for sure it's above 590 and we are more comfortable let's say above 590 that we were in the, past.

Now on the last question which is on for price. So when you look at Q3, it's a bit the perfect quarter for Enterprise because health care Germany is indeed growing on the back of the subsidies that you are mentioning. Our core Retail/Axis is growing. Our activity in Turkey is growing. So when we look at it, we know that the subsidy in health care is going to fade away. We think it will fade away as early as Q4 '19. So we have taken that into consideration for the lending of the year, but this being said, we made great progresses on our core retail platform. The Axis platform during the year 2019 and we expect to bid for it, bid on it on 2020.

Joshua Masser

Okay, great, thank you very much.

Emmanuel Matot

First, do you have the feeling that the Chinese market may open to overseas companies for payment services? If it is the case, do you have ambitions over there? I saw PayPal becoming the first [indiscernible] company to give payment license in China. It was a very interesting move according to me. Second, in India, I think India is back to a great level of growth. I checked the data from the reserve on India, and they look very good since several months. Do you confirm that positive trend? And do you confirm that you've got a great market share in that promising market? And my last question is about Iran. Could you clarify the impact from Iran since the beginning of the year? Because if I'm correct, you did not mention it in H1, and you mentioned its impact just for Q3. Thank you.

Nicolas Huss

Okay. No, I think that we mentioned it in H1, but we will come back to that, Emmanuel. So China, of course obviously, China is a key market for us and specifically in payment services part of the online, global online success comes from our development in China. Johan do you want to cover this one?

Johan Tjänberg

Yes. For me and for us it's clear that this is a growth engine going forward and this is also one of our 8 strategic growth initiatives in retail in the next coming three years. We have recently also launched some new products into the market, I think we announced last week. We see definitely an opportunity to provide international payment methods to Chinese customers but also to provide Chinese payment methods to international customers from an e-comm perspective; so this is definitely an area that we will continue to focus upon. When it comes to the license questions, we are evaluating that but we are not convinced that that is -- it's critical for us to succeed in this space.

Emmanuel Matot

Okay. Do you want to go ahead with India?

Matthieu Destot

Yes. We're very pleased with the results, both on the retail and the B&A side. Yes, so I'll start maybe with B&A. So we are -- I confirm the dynamic undermarket that you mentioned, and we are enjoying quite good growth since the beginning of the year, it was the case as well, during Q3 so that's a double-digit growth. The market is driven by Android demand and this is one of the markets where we are growing with the Android range and we believe that these dynamics will keep growing in Q4, that's for the terminal parts of the market. Johan maybe on the…

Johan Tjänberg

Now, we're -- also, if you member, and then -- we've acquired an entity called TechProcess [ph] a few years ago and we're very pleased with the results, and the relationship is tighter every time with global connect.

Matthieu Destot

Yes, and I think what's also great to see this year is that we have seen an acceleration in growth. So, what I see in Q3 is approximately 35% growth in India. We should also have in mind that India is representing approximately 10% of the global online activities, so it's still not a big business but it's an important growth driver for us. So and maybe final remark is that; one of the driving also that we see greater appetite to work with larger merchants on the transaction side in India compared to sort of the average in the portfolio.

Nicolas Huss

So Emmanuel finishing up on the discontinuation of our Iran business; I just want to confirm that we have indeed mentioned Iran in our H1 results, it was €7 million for H1, and actually this €7 million was fully on Q1; so when you look at it's €7 million on Q1 2018 and zero on Q2 2018, €7 million on Q3 2018 and finally, zero from now on in Q4 2018.

Emmanuel Matot

Thank you, that's very helpful. Thank you.

Nicolas Huss

Okay, all right. Very good.

Nicolas Huss

I'm sorry, I'm sorry. Emmanuel, just a mistake; it was €7 million in Q1, €6 million in Q2, that's €13 million in H1, and then finally €7 million in Q3, so it's €20 million altogether.

Emmanuel Matot

In 2018?

Nicolas Huss

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Good evening, gentlemen. A lot of my questions have already been answered but I have still one. Could you share with us the Forex impact you expect this year on the top line and the EBITDA? I think it was minus €20 million and minus €5 million respectively, but I think we are far from that currently. So if you could update it. Thanks.

Michel-Alain Proch

On the revenue line as of now, it's about €30 million, and we think we'll be at the same level by the end of this year. And in terms of EBITDA, it's non-material.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And I'm not certain that we have other questions. Sorry, I was waiting for -- maybe reach out to others. Any other questions?

Nicolas Huss

Very good. Thank you very much everyone.

Michel-Alain Proch

Thank you.

