Microsoft: Buy This Expensive, High-Growth Tech Stock

MSFT may be one of the few high-growth tech names to endure market turbulence relatively well, which I believe supports rich valuations.

Azure will likely be another hot topic of conversation, and I will be paying close attention to intelligent cloud margins.

The commercial vertical should come in strongly once again, while I believe that the PC segment will perform ahead of expectations.

Microsoft is set to report fiscal 1Q20 results, and investors will need to be impressed in order for this pricey stock to push to new all-time highs.

It's time for software solutions and cloud service all-star Microsoft (MSFT) to report the results of fiscal 1Q20. The company has had a nearly flawless earnings track record as of late, having delivered 12 consecutive EPS beats since the end of fiscal 2016.

But for the pricey tech stock to move forward and set new all-time highs, investors will probably need to be wowed once again.

What to expect

When Microsoft unveils its financial results on October 23 after the closing bell, analysts will be looking for revenues of $32.2 billion to increase just short of 11% YOY and land about $200 million below the high end of management's guidance range. If achieved, this would be the company's lowest-growth quarter since September 2017. While decelerating growth generally makes sense in the context of a scaled company, the recent momentum in the commercial vertical, particularly in public cloud, suggests that Microsoft can do better than this.

For each of Microsoft's main business segments, these are my expectations:

Productivity and Business Processes : the transition to cloud services should continue to fuel growth in Office Commercial and Dynamics 365. Last quarter's impressive 25% growth in constant-currency commercial bookings supports my convictions that this should be a strong-performing segment once again. Double-digit growth in LinkedIn revenues would be the cherry on the cake.

: the transition to cloud services should continue to fuel growth in Office Commercial and Dynamics 365. Last quarter's impressive 25% growth in constant-currency commercial bookings supports my convictions that this should be a strong-performing segment once again. Double-digit growth in LinkedIn revenues would be the cherry on the cake. More Computing : unexpected outperformance could come from personal computing. In addition to the management team having displayed confidence in Windows OEM growing "slightly ahead of the PC market," the industry itself seems to have benefited lately from "strong demand in the commercial segment combined with trade tensions between the United States and China" pulling demand forward, according to research shop IDC. On the other hand, gaming revenues will likely stay under pressure, as sector-wide sales of hardware and software remain lackluster, to put it nicely.

: unexpected outperformance could come from personal computing. In addition to the management team having displayed confidence in Windows OEM growing "slightly ahead of the PC market," the industry itself seems to have benefited lately from "strong demand in the commercial segment combined with trade tensions between the United States and China" pulling demand forward, according to research shop IDC. On the other hand, gaming revenues will likely stay under pressure, as sector-wide sales of hardware and software remain lackluster, to put it nicely. Intelligent Cloud: Azure, Microsoft's crown jewel, will certainly be an important topic of conversation. With revenues estimated at a whopping $13 billion per year, the cloud platform continues to grow at a dizzying pace of more than 60% YOY (see graph below). I will be curious to see if cloud margin will stay resilient as it did last quarter, which could serve as bottom-line leverage considering the segment's high-growth profile.

The complete package

The combination of recent macro-level momentum in cloud adoption and the flawless execution of the CEO Satya Nadella era suggests to me that this will be another of Microsoft's robust quarters. This is not to say, however, that MSFT's price will necessarily spike after earnings, absent a blowout report, due to the stock's rich earnings multiple that keeps pushing deeper into 20x territory.

However, I am not too concerned about valuation at this moment for a couple of reasons. First, Microsoft continues to transition very successfully to a SaaS-based business model, aided by the licensing-to-cloud shift, which I believe makes the company's future financial performance more stable and predictable.

Second, given current market uncertainties, I believe shares of a strong-performing company will continue to attract investors in search of more quality and less speculation. Counterintuitively, therefore, MSFT may be one of the few (if not only) high-growth tech names to endure market turbulence relatively well. At least this has been the case this year so far: the SPDR software and services ETF (XSW) is currently down -10% since the fund's late July peak, while MSFT reached new all-time highs last week.

