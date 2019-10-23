AT&T: Critical Time Approaches

These items are likely going to determine where the company and its shares head next.

Investors should closely monitor its subscriber growth and the churn rate in its mobility segment, and also closely watch subscriber losses and ARPU growth in Entertainment Group.

AT&T (T) is scheduled to report its Q3 earnings on October 28. Analysts are forecasting its revenue and EPS for the period to come in at $45.06 billion and $0.93 per share, respectively. But rather than focusing just on the headline figures, investors should also closely monitor the operational and financial performance of its Mobility and Entertainment Group divisions. These are AT&T’s two largest segments, so any material fluctuations in their reported numbers will determine where the company's shares head next.

(Source: Bigstockphoto, Image license purchased by author)

Mobility Subscriber Trends

Let me start by saying that AT&T’s Mobility division has, so far, played a vital role in providing stability to the overall business. It accounted for a significant 38% of the company’s overall revenue and about 50% of its overall adjusted EBITDA during Q2. Given its huge revenue and EBITDA contribution, I think it’s understood that any fluctuation in the segment’s financials, good or bad, would have a prominent impact on the telecom giant’s consolidated financials. So, investors should track this segment’s numbers closely.

(Source: Business Quant)

Specifically speaking, AT&T has seen its postpaid subscriber base shrink in the past two quarters. The chart below would indicate that its postpaid subscriber base is the largest in all of its mobility segment. So, the first key item to watch here is the company's postpaid subscriber losses - will the losses continue, or will the number start to grow in the coming quarter?

(Source: Business Quant)

AT&T has been upgrading its 4G network to 5Ge, which is basically just an optimized 4G LTE under the hood. Several reports such as this claim that the company's 5Ge is slower than 4G LTE services from competing telecoms. So, AT&T’s upcoming earnings report would be a good litmus test for its shareholders. It would make it clear if users are buying into the telecom giant's marketing stunt or realizing the technical differences and moving on to other services.

We also need to see how satisfied or dissatisfied AT&T’s existing subscribers are with its services. The subscriber adds metric may result in false positives if considered in isolation. For instance, if AT&T’s gross subscriber losses remain stagnant but gross subscriber additions shrink, then it would show a net reduction in subscriber adds. This won’t necessarily be a bad thing, but the metric may drive us to that conclusion.

So, we need to also closely monitor AT&T’s churn rate. It’s essentially the rate of existing subscriber losses, and would highlight the extent of dissatisfaction amongst its current customers. The figure has come down over the past two quarters, and it’s likely that it declines again in Q3.

(Source: Business Quant)

I say this because AT&T’s 5Ge naming may be considered deceptive by rivals and market commenters, but it’s an optimized 4G LTE network at its core that’s slightly faster than plain old 4G LTE. This should result in marginal speed improvements for a broad swath of its existing customers. Also, I suspect the average Joe may fall for the company’s marketing stunt and actually think they’re getting 5G ahead of time. These factors may result in an improving churn and subscriber adds, but only the company's Q3 earning report would reveal the reality.

Bleeding Video Subs

Moving on, AT&T’s second-largest segment is the Entertainment Group. Unfortunately, for long-side investors at least, the segment is riddled with its own complexities and challenges.

For instance, AT&T has been grappling with video subscriber losses for several quarters now. We’ve been hearing how the management would eventually take control of the situation and its video subscriber base would stabilize. But it's evident from the chart below that we’re yet to see that happen.

(Source: Business Quant)

Adding a little background here, the company’s Premium TV segment is comprised of DirecTV satellite and U-verse customers. The telecom giant had bought out DirecTV back in 2015 for about $67 billion with debt, and the unit has been posting subscriber losses ever since. It’s clear that the buyout hasn’t been a great investment.

Elliot Management had suggested in their open letter to AT&T’s management that they should consider divesting DirecTV. This makes business sense, as it would unlock shareholder value and remove the financial stagnation that’s being caused by incessant video subscriber losses. From their open letter:

Any assets that do not have a clear, strategic rationale for being part of AT&T should be considered for divestment: DirecTV, the Mexican wireless operations, pieces of the wireline footprint, and other assets must all be evaluated as part of this review.

AT&T’s management responded in a conference held last month by saying:

“... we've shared the letter with the Board, and the Board has discussed it in depth, obviously, and look it out from our view. So it's a mixed bag. There are some things in the letter that we look at and see, and it makes a lot of sense. And we need to push further and talk about it... they put a lot of ideas into the paper that we need to sit down, engage with them on. And at the end of the day, we're going to evaluate it and talk to them and see what makes sense for all of our shareholders.”

So, investors should definitely keep a close eye on the company's video subscriber count. The telecom giant registered ARPU growth for both video and broadband categories of late within the Entertainment Group, while its subscriber losses continue. This might lead us to argue that AT&T has been shedding low-margin portion of its video subscriber base and that it’s a good thing. But I really doubt if the telecom giant can continue to register ARPU growth quarter after quarter, as its customers would also have a saturation point.

(Source: Business Quant)

But overall, AT&T’s upcoming Q3 earnings call would be an opportune time for investors, analysts and technology enthusiasts to ascertain if the management is going to do anything about the company's frail video unit.

Do they have any concrete plans to reverse the decline in Premium TV subscribers or is it just running on autopilot?

Also, have they started to engage with Elliott Management and/or have taken a decision about their course of action?

If not about DirecTV, is AT&T’s management enacting on any of Elliott Management’s suggestions?

Final Thoughts

AT&T’s shares have been heading into earnings, and it seems like the Street is expecting the company to outperform analyst estimates - $45.06 billion in revenue and $0.93 in EPS - and/or come out with some sort of a positive announcement.

Having said that, AT&T is a huge company with a several wheels in motion. In addition to just tracking its revenue and EPS figures, I believe that investors should pay particularly close attention to its churn rate, ARPU growth, subscriber adds and management’s commentary towards restructuring their business. These items would highlight the operational health of AT&T’s two largest segments, and naturally, can determine where the company's overall financials and its shares head next. Good luck!

Author's Note: I'll be writing another report on AT&T next week, you can stay updated by clicking the "Follow" button at the top. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.