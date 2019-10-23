Downside Risk To Outweigh Upside Potential Amid Strong Production, Short-Term Cold, And Strongest Cold Focused On Central U.S.

Temperatures could begin moderating during the first week of November in the 11-16 day time frame.

Weather pattern turns colder over the next 10 days or so with the worst of cold focused on the Rockies, Plains, and Midwest.

EIA expected to post another above-average injection of about 90 BCF for the week ending October 18.

Investment Thesis

Downside risk to prices will outweigh upside potential, given strong production combined with cold mostly focused on the central and interior West U.S., and a cold pattern that's not expected to last long.

Natural gas prices turn higher on Tuesday after forecast models trend slightly colder

On Tuesday, the new front-month November natural gas futures contract settled higher 3.4 cents ($0.034), to $2.272/MMBtu. Further down the strip, the December contract settled flat up only 0.8 cents ($0.008) to $2.449/MMBtu, while the January contract also settled flat up only 0.2 cents ($0.002) to $2.568/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month November contract over the past week.

On Tuesday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished lower 0.21% to $19.37.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower by 0.54% and 0.76% at $12.90 and $11.79, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher by 0.43% and 0.83% at $147.09 and $31.59, respectively.

Colder weather pattern expected over much of the country over the next 10 days or so with the worst of the cold focused over the Central and Interior West U.S.; warming could commence after the first few days of November

Over the next 10 days, the weather pattern will be driven by a western North American ridge and Greenland 'Block' combination that set up a classic signature of repeated upper-level troughs giving way to perpetual reinforcing shots of cold air and ultimately a decisively colder pattern with below-average temperatures over much of the country. East Coast ridging, however, has been fighting hard to keep the worst of the cold over the central U.S. (Rockies/Plains/Midwest) and away from the densely populated East U.S. This has been the recent trend/development amongst the forecast models and is mostly what shifted forecast models warmer (reduced heating demand) over the past weekend. Figure 2 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (October 23-28) temperature pattern.

Figure 3 below is a map from the 12z CMC ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (October 28-November 2) temperature pattern.

After a cold first few days of November, temperatures look to moderate/warm across much of the nation in the 11-16 day time frame. This development in the forecast models further keeps upside potential limited. Overall, the American GFS model continues to be colder/more aggressive than the less aggressive/warmer European model. Figure 4 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 14-15 day (November 5-6) temperature pattern.

Final Trading Thoughts

Downside risk outweighs upside potential given strong production, the worst of the cold expected to reside over the Plains/Midwest and Interior West U.S. lightening heating demand, and the cold pattern to come not expected to last long (into the first few days of November).

Expect a price range between $2.10 and $2.40 over the next week for the front-month November futures contract. UNG will trade between $16.00 and $21.00.

Figure 5 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 5: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Figure 6 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 6: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Figure 7 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 7: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Stay tuned for more updates!

