VXX: Look Out Below

Over the last week, shares of the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) have continued their multi-year decline by clocking in a return of over negative 7 percent. In this article I will make the case that I believe much more downside remains in the ETN and that in the coming weeks, we will hit fresh new lows in the instrument.

Understanding VXX

To start this article off, we need to have a discussion about exactly what the VXX ETN is. The instrument is similar to a handful of other volatility ETPs in that it offers exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and offers exposure to the first two months of the VIX futures contracts provided by CBOE. How the index works is that it constantly shifts exposure such that the weighted average time until expiry is roughly one month into the future. This process has a perverse side effect: it amplifies roll yield as the month progresses.

To understand roll yield, let’s take a look at the current VIX futures curve and walk through the process of the ETN.

As you can see in the chart above, the market is currently in what is called contango in that the front-month contracts are at a lower price than the back-month contracts. Since we are early in the rolling cycle, as of today about 78% of exposure is held in November futures whereas 22% is held in December futures.

As we near expiry, exposure will shift more into December futures which will bring the average price of contract held higher up on the curve.

How roll yield works is that there is a general tendency in financial markets for the contracts in the back of the curve to approach the front of the curve in value as time nears expiry. This process means that since we are in contango, roll yield is negative because contracts held at higher prices will tend to drop in value towards the front of the curve over time. In the case of VXX, the situation is dramatized by the fact that the weighted-average exposure shifts into the back-month contract in greater quantities as time progresses.

The reason why roll yield is such a big deal is that there really isn’t much of a trend in the VIX. For example, here is data which shows the percentage of times that the S&P 500 was higher over all 20-day periods since 1992 compared to the percentage of times that volatility was higher during that same time period.

As you can see, there’s a clear trend: the market tends to rise whereas volatility tends to go nowhere through time. In other words, if you compare the levels of the VIX through time, it is roughly unchanged over the last 27 years. This means that the underlying returns of strategies which give exposure to VIX futures are highly dependent on roll yield because the VIX itself essentially has gone nowhere.

To understand the magnitude of roll yield upon returns of VXX, here is the long-run return of the index it tracks with data directly from S&P Global.

You are reading that correctly. Even though the VIX has basically gone nowhere, the index which VXX directly tracks has dropped by an annualized rate of almost 53% per year. To numerically frame this up – if you had invested $100,000 in the index which VXX directly replicates 10 years ago, today you would have $54 remaining for a total loss of almost 100%. This is a very serious problem with even remotely considering long exposure to VXX. This instrument has a proven track record of destroying wealth and investors should think very carefully before placing even a short-term long trade because contango is a natural state in VIX markets (data here).

The Market

All this aside, I believe there are tangible reasons to avoid VXX at this moment, largely due to the current setup in the market. To understand why looking at price trends is important for traders of the VIX, look no further than the direct inverse correlation between price movements in the market to changes in the VIX.

As you can see in the chart above, as the S&P 500 rallies, the VIX falls. Based on the current technical setup, I believe that we are entering an environment in which the S&P 500 is poised to rally and break through all-time highs in the coming weeks.

At present, the market is currently in an upwards-momentum swing and trending towards all-time highs. As you can see in the chart above, the MACD is currently in positive territory. The MACD is a simple indicator that measures the distance between moving averages and it gives a barometer of momentum in the market. When it is positive, it indicates that market momentum is to the upside.

As of a few trading days ago, the market momentum turned positive and prices have crept up towards all-time highs. Historically speaking, over the last year when market momentum as measured by the MACD has turned positive, the S&P 500 has rallied over the next few weeks to months on almost every occasion. Given that the market is currently rewarding trades towards upside momentum, I believe that this is likely to continue. As upside momentum continues, the S&P 500 will likely rise which will push the VIX lower as volatility is sapped from the market.

Conclusion

VXX tracks an index which has declined by around 53% per year for the last decade and this decline is unlikely to stop. Changes in the S&P 500 are directly correlated with changes in the VIX: as the market rises, volatility falls. Given that we are in an upside-momentum environment, the S&P 500 is more likely to rise than fall over the coming weeks. It’s time to sell VXX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.