Big Lots: Discount Shopping At 6.7x TTM P/E

The retail industry continues to trade in the dumps due to uncertainties surrounding the risks of online competitors such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) upending the business model of established brick-and-mortar retailers. But one person's trash might just be another person's treasure. One such potential gem to hit a stock screener of mine has been Big Lots (BIG) which currently trades at only 6.7x TTM P/E and carries a dividend yield of 5.85%.

Like many retailers, Big Lots walks a tightrope on interest and lease payments which was only covered 1.59x by operating income in 2018. Also probably helping the decline in the share price has been the recent increased use of cash flows towards capital expenditures on the new California distribution center and spending on the company's "Store of the Future" remodels. However, taking a longer-term view, Big Lots has been highly profitable historically and able to return significant cash flows to shareholders as this article will discuss.

Introduction to the Company

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots operates as a discount retailer with a diverse geographic footprint throughout 47 states. The company's largest operations, which represented around 33% of its stores as of 2018, are in California (153 stores), Texas (111), Florida (104) and its home state of Ohio (95). Big lots had sales of approximately $5.3B in the past 12 months, selling an assortment of brand-name items and quality products, including food, furniture, seasonal items, electronics and accessories, home décor, toys, and gifts. To get to know a new company's product offerings more I always like to take a look through its website as well. From 2018 annual report

The all-important same-store sales (SSS) have not been spectacular the past decade but at least are not negative at the moment and in my opinion do not show a retailer in terminal decline. In Q1 and Q2 of 2019, SSS has been up 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively. Sales also held up well during the 2008 financial crisis, perhaps due to the company's position as a discount retailer during a belt-tightening time for consumers.

Average annual sales growth at Big Lots has only been around 1.2% since 2009 and sales peaked in 2012 around $5.4B along with 1,495 stores. In recent years, Big Lots has looked to rationalize store count amid the growing shift to online sales.

A Profitable Company

Big Lots' strong operations have allowed the company to achieve an average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 20.6% and 17.9%, respectively, over the past decade. This average level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, Big Lots is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle. Net margins have ranged from 2.25% to 4.25% over the past decade and there have been no unprofitable years.

While average revenue growth has been relatively flat over the past 5 years at -0.2%, EPS has grown solidly by 12.1% due to the enormous share repurchases that have been ongoing. Since 2009 when Big Lots had 83 million shares outstanding, the company has reduced its shares outstanding by a total of 53% to sit at only 39 million outstanding today. This represents an average 7.2% repurchased per year and together with the 5.85% dividend could imply a total shareholder yield of 13.05% if these share repurchases can continue.

Great Cash Flow Generation

To get an idea of the sustainability of dividends and share repurchases, we can take a look at what percent of cash flow from operations are available to be returned to shareholders after making the necessary capital expenditures. As can be seen below, Big Lots does a tremendous job of returning cash flow to shareholders through the form of dividends and share repurchases. With capital expenditures and acquisitions only taking up on average 50% of cash flow from operations over the past decade, this leaves approximately 50% to be returned to investors through the form of dividends and share repurchases. With average cash flow from operations of $291.4M over the past five years, this 62% would imply free cash flow to shareholders of $145.7M for a 19% free cash flow yield at the current $765M market capitalization.

From doing this analysis, it becomes clear that there has been a deterioration of cash flows from operations in recent years with borrowing (and synthetic leases) being leaned on to make up the difference.

From 2016, cash flows from operations have fallen from $342.4M to 234.1M in 2018. As outlined in its 2018 financial reports, the increase in outstanding borrowings was driven by lower-than-expected cash flows from operating activities, principally resulting from lower-than-anticipated net sales in 2018 and an increase in purchases of inventory in late 2018 in order to mitigate potential tariff cost impacts.

There was also a large increase in investing activity outflows during 2018, driven by Big Lots' $89.7M increase in capital expenditures related to Store of the Future remodels and a full year of construction on its new distribution center in California causing assets acquired under synthetic lease to be $113.3M greater compared to 2017 when only 2 months of construction was capitalized.

As a side note, Big Lots is oddly choosing to report its new distribution center under an exotic synthetic lease arrangement. A synthetic lease is a procedure where a company basically leases an asset purchased in a special purpose entity back to itself. It allows the asset to be treated as a capital lease for tax purposes and an operating lease for accounting purposes. In essence, it is a source of borrowing through this special purpose entity and should be viewed as such a liability. At year-end 2018, Big Lots has $144.4M synthetic lease obligation liabilities compared to $15.6M in 2007, primarily due to a full year of construction on its new distribution center compared to only 2 months of construction capitalized in 2017.

Financial Leverage with Retailers

Looking at debt and interest expenses only tells a small part of the financial leverage story for retailers as many in the industry choose to lease store space rather than own it. Big Lots even takes this a step further with its synthetic leases used in recent years. Of Big Lots 1,401 stores, only 53 are owned with the remainder leased, according to its 2018 annual report. With large leases being part of the business, it is crucial to look at a coverage ratio of both lease and interest payments to operating income before lease payments. This coverage ratio has been calculated below to shed some light on Big Lots' financial leverage.

Like many retailers, the company walks a tightrope on interest and lease coverage which was only covered 1.59x by operating income in 2018. While still positive, this coverage ratio has declined markedly in the past eight years from a high of 2.34x in 2010.

Takeaway

Big Lots looks like it could be a potential gem, in my opinion, at only 6.7x TTM P/E with a dividend yield of 5.85%. Free cash flows seem to have been hampered in recent years by investments in the new California distribution center, Store of the Future remodels, and inventory builds to deal with the trade war. However, taking a longer-term view, Big Lots has been highly profitable historically with ROE averaging 20.6% over the past decade and was able to return significant cash flow to shareholders. I will begin to chip away at this discount retailer's shares at 52-week lows as I keep an eye on the tight interest and lease coverage ratio and wait for capital expenditures to slow back down to historic levels.

