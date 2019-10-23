Checking In On Silvercrest Asset Management

Income investors who are looking to boost the yield of their portfolio might want to consider initiating a small starter position at current levels - bearing in mind the potential for significant fluctations in earnings should a market downturn materialize.

While the procyclical dynamics of the asset management business are a potential risk to the company in the event of a stock market downturn, the dividend is currently safe and growing.

Since that time, the share price has declined by approximately 10%. However, Silvercrest’s total return rises to -6% or so once dividends are taken into account.

As a value-minded income investor, it can sometimes be difficult for me to find investment ideas which are attractively valued in today’s aggressively priced stock market. One tactic I use in my search for income investments which are viable from a value perspective is to look at publicly traded companies which are too small to be covered extensively by the broader investing community. By focusing on less well-known companies, it might be possible to secure a higher dividend yield than would ordinarily be possible in a better-known company with similar characteristics.

Last year, I looked into Silvercrest Asset Management (SAMG) in order to determine whether it could be such an undercovered gem. Silvercrest is a micro-cap active asset manager with over $21 billion under management. The company caters to high-net worth individuals and institutions through a variety of offerings - primarily asset management, but also family office services. Silvercrest has around $21 billion in assets under management - an impressive figure considering the extremely small base from which it started in 2002. The company charges a management fee - currently averaging around 0.45% - on this asset base, thereby generating much of its revenue.

(Source: Silvercrest Asset Management 2018 Annual Report)

When I initially covered Silvercrest, I highlighted the company's pristine balance sheet and generous dividend yield, in addition to its record of asset management growth. Since my initial endorsement, however, the stock price has slid almost 10%. While factoring in dividend payments brings the decline in total shareholder return to around six percent, such a result in the face of a nearly ten percent rise in the S&P 500 merits a re-examination of some of the factors which led me to my initial recommendation, as well as whether external business conditions have turned against the company.

Dividends - Steady and Growing

As an income investor, one of my primary concerns with any equity invesment is the size, growth rate, and sustainability of any dividend payouts. Fortunately, we can see from the below chart that Silvercrest's dividend profile has, if anything, gotten more attractive over the past year or so. The company currently yields 4.5 percent, almost a full percentage point more than was the case a year ago. Even better, this is due to both a drop in share price and to Silvercrest's recent decision to raise the quarterly dividend to 15 cents per share. With the most recent quarterly earnings coming in at 22 cents, the dividend is adequately covered.

Data by YCharts

Balance Sheet - Still No Long-Term Debt to Speak Of

A high-yielding dividend growth stock is only as strong its balance sheet. In today's low-interest rate world, all too many companies have been able to juice their "shareholder returns" by issuing debt at rock-bottom interest rates, and then using the proceeds from that debt to buy back stock and/or to pay increased dividends to shareholders. Other companies issue debt during hard times for the sole purpose of propping up an otherwise unaffordable dividend payment. As a somewhat risk-averse investor, I prefer to avoid such companies. I believe that in the event of a protracted recession, many companies which have "paid beyond their means" during the current bull market will be forced to reduce their payouts - resulting in concomitant reductions in share prices. Fortunately, this is another dimension in which Silvercrest passes muster with flying colors. The company has zero long-term debt, although it does have the ability to access a $15 million credit facility for the next few years. This avoidance of long-term debt is particularly notable given the fact that the company has completed a meaningful acquisition this year (more on that below).

Assets Under Management - A Crack In the Facade?

Despite Silvercrest's efforts to diversify into other lines of business - notably its family office service offerings - the fact remains that the company derives most of its revenue from the fees that it charges on the assets it manages. There are two primary drivers for changes in assets under management: investor deposits/withdrawals and appreciation/depreciation of the assets themselves. For an active manager such as Silvercrest, this can lead to a bit of a procyclical shift in revenues - as markets rise, client balances rise, clients are more likely to stay invested or to invest more, and management fees, which are assessed as a percentage of client assets, rise. In a market downturn, however, the dynamic is reversed - client balances fall, and some clients withdraw assets altogether, potentially resulting in a rapid decline in management fees.

The chart below illustrates the effect which this dynamic has had on Silvercrest. While most of 2018 was characterized by a slow but steady growth in AUM, the final quarter of that year saw a decline of almost 10 percent in total AUM. The timing corresponds roughly to the downturn in the equity markets which occurred in late 2018. Fortunately, as the markets have rallied off of the lows set in late 2018, AUM has gradually recovered.

While it appears that there was no lasting damage to Silvercrest, the above chart illustrates how rapidly an asset manager's revenue base can decline when markets turn against it. It is worth wondering what would happen in the event of a protracted decline in equity markets, as opposed to the effects of a relatively quick "V-shaped" downturn illustrated above.

Other Developments: Activity on the M&A Front

Looking around for other changes at Silvercrest over the past year, the main thing that stands out to me is the company's July 2019 acquisition of Cortina Asset Management. While Silvercrest has occasionally gobbled up other small asset manager, this was a more significant deal for the company, costing it almost $45 million in cash and equity-based consideration, as well as potential additional "earn-out" payments to key Cortina personnel. Cortina brings an additional $1.7 billion or so of assets to Silvercrest, with an estimated run rate of $13 million in annual revenues associated with it. There will also likely be opportunities to cross-sell Silvercrest's existing investment products and services to Cortina clients. Finally, the Cortina acquisition helps to round out the company's investment product offerings by bringing a team of portfolio managers who are more oriented towards growth equity strategies under the Silvercrest umbrella.

Given that management expects the acquisition to be rapidly accretive to earnings, as well as the fact that the firm did not issue debt to finance this acquisition, I'm not seeing a reason why this acquisition would detract from a bullish investment thesis.

Closing Thoughts

I believe that income investors, in their oft-stated "indifference" to short-term price fluctuations, may inadvertently fail to notice when a decline in share price is telegraphing a development in a business which may presage a future dividend cut. After investigating the factors which led me to cautiously recommend Silvercrest Asset Management, however, I believe that the bullish investment case is as strong as ever for income investors. Management has continued to raise the dividend, while simultaneously eschewing the use of long-term debt. Additionally, recent acquisitions should be accretive to earnings and allow the company to "cross-sell" its existing product and service offerings to new clients.

That being said, investment management companies - particularly those with an "active" orientation such as Silvercrest - tend to be procyclical investments. Given the age of the current bull market, it is not unreasonable to believe that the current good times may come to an end in the not-too-distant future. Silvercrest was not publicly traded during the onset of the Great Recession, so only time will tell how management (and the stock) performs when, as is inevitable, the market enters the next downturn.

Nonetheless, I hold to my bullish opinion of Silvercrest Asset Management as an income investment due to its dividend yield of 4.5 percent, its pristine balance sheet, and its continued ability to grow organically as well as via acquisitions. I would strongly consider opening a small starter position at current levels, and - assuming the dividend remains covered - consider dollar cost-averaging into the name in the event of a significant decline in equity prices.

Like what you read? Click the "Follow" button at the top of this page!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment advisor. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.