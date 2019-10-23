After Strong Q3 Earnings, Here Is My Updated Entry Price Target For Washington Trust Bancorp

However, not all is wonderful, as net interest income is falling faster than net interest expense, and AUM at the wealth management division has shrunk from Q2.

As I wrote in my last article on WASH, the bank is a beautifully boring old lender that has rewarded shareholders richly over the years.

Investment Thesis

I first wrote about Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) on September 4 of this year (see here). I described it as a venerable, conservatively managed dividend growth machine trading at an attractive price. It turns out that September 4 marked the lowest price hit since November 2016 (Pretty good timing, if I do say so myself.) I bought a small position at that time, but I wish I had bought more.

Now, the company has just released Q3 earnings information, which, at least on the surface, was stellar (for a beautifully boring old bank stock like WASH). It beat on both earnings and revenue by a significant margin. So, having dug into the details of the earnings release, should raise its expectations for WASH going forward? Should it now be willing to pay more for the stock?

The answer to both questions, much to my own surprise, is no. Investors shouldn't get too excited until seeing the details, which are not universally positive. After reviewing the details of Q3's earnings beat, I'll give my updated entry (aka "buy") price target for the stock.

Westerly, RI, home to Washington Trust Bancorp's headquarters

Q3 Performance: The Good Stuff

In Q3, non-interest income, only about a third of net income, stole the show, growing by 9% quarter over quarter.

Net income hit $18.8 million, compared to Q2's $17.3 million. In terms of diluted earnings per share, that translates into $1.08 in Q3 versus $0.99 in Q2. Mortgage banking revenue hit an all-time quarterly high at $4.8 million, jumping 33% from the second quarter. Likely, this means that mortgagors (property owners) refinanced their loans in order to take advantage of lower market interest rates, thus incurring some upfront fees which WASH enjoyed in Q3.

What's more, WASH sold $185 of originated mortgages into the secondary market, an increase of 35% QoQ. Additionally, derivative income from commercial interest rate swaps was up a sky-high 89% QoQ. This means that commercial real estate owners paid one-time fees to WASH in order to switch the formula that determines their monthly interest rate, potentially shifting to floating rates from fixed rates or vice versa.

While it's nice to see such a huge bump in income, this is not really the area a WASH shareholder would like to see a bump. It essentially realizes a short-term gain in exchange for a longer term loss of interest income (we'll come back to this in the next section).

Now, a small but not negligible part of WASH's EPS beat concerns the non-operational item of FDIC assessment credits. For small banks that comply with a certain reserve ratio, the FDIC decided to not charge a portion of the banks' deposit insurance premium. This was recognized in September and added approximately 4 cents to EPS, according to WASH's Q3 earnings press release. On the conference call, management indicated that more FDIC assessment credits are expected in Q4 of this year.

Even excluding this rebate, EPS came in at $1.04 compared to an analyst estimate of $0.98. This is an all-time high in quarterly diluted EPS, beating the previous high of $1.02 in Q3 2018. Of course, that's only about 2% YoY EPS growth, but it's still growth in a tough environment for regional banks.

Total loan and deposit growth came in at 6% and 5% YoY, respectively, which is slightly below Q2's 7% and 6% rates. But they are basically in line with the 6.1% CAGR for loans and 5.5% CAGR for deposits over the past four and a half years. The loan-to-deposit ratio, at 1.055x (or loans at 105.5% of deposits), is a slight improvement on Q2's 1.057x ratio.

I noted in my previous piece that Q2 return on assets came in at 1.34%, having fallen slightly from Q1's 1.38%. In Q3, ROA bounced back strongly to 1.44%, right around the bank's all-time high.

Moreover, non-interest expenses dropped by 5% QoQ, although excluding the withheld FDIC premium, non-interest expense only fell 1%.

Book value per share increased QoQ by 2.8%, from $27.93 at the end of Q2 to $28.71 at the end of Q3.

Q3 Performance: The Bad Stuff

The bad stuff mostly derived from interest income, which is WASH's bread and butter. This was predictable, given the strongly inverted yield curve over the course of Q3. As I wrote in my previous piece:

Shares have been driven down by falling interest rates and the inversion of the yield curve. Banks borrow short and lend long, so when long-term Treasuries are yielding less than short-term Treasuries, bank profitability is typically squeezed. Moreover, banks pay savings account rates based on ultra-short-term yields, which are currently higher than many long-term rates.

Hence, net interest income, which makes up two-thirds of net income, fell slightly in Q3: -3% QoQ. The net interest margin, at 2.72%, was down nine basis points from Q2's 2.81%.

This was driven largely by the sale of $76 million of securities, used to increase the company's cash position and to decrease liabilities. Interest-baring liabilities decreased by $45 million, while interest-earning assets decreased on net by $22 million. Thus, while the loss of income hurts in the short run (especially with few or no reinvestment opportunities at the same yield as the disposed securities), the balance sheet does end up slightly stronger because of it.

The yield on interest-earning assets fell by 11 basis points QoQ to 4.07%. Presumably, WASH sold some of its higher-risk, but also higher-yielding, mortgages at a profit, which de-risked the balance sheet but also lowered the overall yield of assets. But also, as mentioned previously, mortgagors likely refinanced their loans, taking advantage of the lower market interest rates, also lowering the bank's average asset yield. Of course, it also means that new mortgages were generated, as home buyers took advantage of lower rates.

However, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities fell by two basis points QoQ to 1.66%, leaving a still-attractive spread.

And then there's revenue from wealth management services, which fell 4% QoQ based on a drop in assets under management of 5%. Two senior investment advisors left the company toward the end of the second quarter this year, and $450 million in AUM went with them. Fortunately, WASH made up for this loss, to some degree, with $97 million worth of inflows and market cap expansion of other AUM. Still, net flows amounted to -$353 million. The impact on wealth management revenues should be twice as bad in Q4 as it was in Q3.

Summary & Target Buy Price

In short, the short-term gain enjoyed in Q3 is actually a signal of longer term pain to come. Most of the earnings beat is due to a spike in non-interest income, and most of that spike is due to borrowers paying one-time fees to refinance or rework the formulas on their loans. The one-time fees enjoyed this quarter are nice, but over the long run, this will mean lower net interest income, which makes up most of the bank's earnings.

Over the long term, I am still bullish on the stock. It's well-managed and financially strong with high-quality assets. But ironically, this quarter's earnings beat actually makes me more cautious about the stock going forward.

In my previous article, I recommended the stock around its current price of ~$45.50 but also suggested that it was a buy under $51. But I also explained that, due to the risks inherent to a regional bank like WASH, I require an 8% target 10-year yield-on-cost. This means that I want to buy the stock at a price that, considering a certain average annual dividend growth rate, would result in a YoC of at least 8% after ten years.

I assumed a 7% dividend growth rate in that previous piece. In order to achieve an 8% 10-year YoC at that growth rate, one would need to buy the stock at a 4.07% starting yield, or $50.10 per share or under.

Being even more conservative and assuming a 6% average annual dividend growth rate going forward, one would need to buy the stock at 4.47% starting yield in order to enjoy an 8% YoC after ten years' time. To get that starting yield, the stock price would need to fall back to $45.60 per share. If WASH's stock reached that price again, I would consider it a Strong Buy.

However, even at the current price of $49.72, or a 4.1% starting yield, the stock looks like a decent buy. Assuming a fair value P/E ratio of 15x, compared to WASH's current 12.45x, the stock price has about 20% upside based on multiple expansion alone, or 4% per year stretched out over five years. Combine that with the 4.1% yield and estimated 5% forward EPS growth per year and investors can expect total returns of about 13.1% per year over the next five years.

As the S&P 500 (SPY) trades within a whisper of its all-time highs, a 4.1% yield and 13.1% potential total returns are pretty attractive.

I write about lots of undercovered dividend growth stocks like this one. If you want to see more ideas like this one, feel free to become a follower!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WASH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.