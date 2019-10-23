Timber REITs: Renewable Profits

Oversupply remains an issue in both the Southeast and Pacific Northwest. The use of biomass as a fuel source remains a wildcard. We see superior long-term value in the vertically integrated REITs.

Long-term fundamentals look strong for the Timber REIT and broader housing sectors, powered by demographic trends that suggest a revival of the suburbs and single-family housing in the 2020s.

Since bottoming in 2019, however, lumber prices have recovered more than 25% as the monthly rate of housing starts and new home sales hit 12-year highs this summer.

The roller-coaster ride for lumber prices continued into the second half of this year. After hitting record highs in May 2018, prices plunged 50% through May 2019.

Timber REITs have seen signs of rejuvenation in 2019, powered by the recovery in the single-family housing markets, which has sprung back to life over the last six months.

REIT Rankings: Timber REITs

In our REIT Rankings series, we introduce and update readers to each of the commercial and residential real estate sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with an analysis of recent developments and earnings reports.

Timber REIT Sector Overview

In the Hoya Capital Timber REIT Index, we track the four timber REITs which account for roughly $30 billion in market value: Weyerhaeuser (WY), Rayonier (RYN), PotlatchDeltic (PCH), and CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT). Two ETFs track the broader Timber sector: the iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index ETF (WOOD) and the Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT).

Timber REITs own nearly 30 million acres of US timberlands, more land than the smallest five states in the US combined. Primarily concentrated in the Pacific Northwest and the Southern US, there are roughly 200 million acres of commercially-forested timberlands. The newest addition to our coverage universe, Timber REITs are typically considered a “specialty” real estate sector and comprise roughly 2-3% of the broad REIT ETFs (Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)). We view Timber REITs as a link connecting the commercial REIT sector with the residential construction sector. Residential construction is responsible for roughly half of wood product consumption in the US.

Grouped in the Home Building Products and Materials sector, Timber REITs comprise roughly 3% of the Hoya Capital US Housing Index, the benchmark that tracks the performance of the US housing industry. Ultimately, we view an investment in the Timber REIT sector - especially the vertically integrated REITs (WY and PCH) - as a play on the US housing sector and, more specifically, a view in favor of the continued recovery in the single-family homebuilding sector following years of historically low home construction in the post-recession period.

The vast majority of single-family homes in the US are built primarily with wood products, and wood has been increasingly used as a primary structural material in larger multi-family or commercial structures. Norway lays claim to the world's tallest timber-framed building, an 18-storey structure built using cross-laminated timber. Wood products account for more than a third of total construction materials cost inputs in the typical single-family home, and the average-sized home requires between 150 and 300 trees to construct.

(Mjøstårnet by Voll Arkitekter in Brumunddal, Norway, Source: DeZeen.com)

An old forestry maxim is "the forest that pays, stays." Timber REITs are among the leaders in sustainable foresting, with all four timberland REITs having 100% of their land third-party certified as sustainable either by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) or the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). Due to responsible foresting and growing demand for wood products (including lumber, paper, and biomass), there are actually more trees now than there were 100 years ago, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization. Due to demand for wood products, Timber REITs generally plant significantly more trees in a given year than they harvest, and climate scientists have suggested that planting more trees (1.2 trillion more to be exact, a 25% increase from the current 3 trillion trees currently on the planet) would be the best way to address climate change.

Timberland ownership, while still a highly fragmented industry comprised of thousands of individual landowners, has undergone a continued path towards consolidation and institutionalization over the past four decades. The wave of institutionalization began during the 1980s, but the first Timber REIT was not established until 1999 with the conversion of Plum Creek from an MLP into a REIT. Rayonier and Potlatch followed in the early 2000s, with Weyerhaeuser finally joining the party in 2010 and eventually merging with Plum Creek in 2016 to form the largest Timber REIT. CatchMark Timber went public in 2013, and most recently, Potlatch and Deltic Timber merged in 2018.

Deeper Dive: The Timber Business

Real estate ownership is only part of the business for Timber REITs, which take on quite a bit more operational responsibilities than other REIT sectors. There are three primary business lines for timber REITs:

1) Timberland - The “core” business line. These companies sell timber that is cut and delivered to a production facility by the company itself or through “stumpage,” whereby a third-party is responsible for the cutting and transportation. A true commodity, prices of timber are determined by prevailing supply and demand conditions. Usage of timber products for biomass-fueled energy production falls into this category as well.

2) Real Estate - These companies lease land to third-parties for various uses, including energy production, mining, or recreation. This business line encompasses about 20% of total EBITDA, and Timber REITs have special exemptions under the tax code to qualify as REITs despite operating outside of the traditional definitions of “real estate.”

3) Wood Production - To varying degrees, these companies are involved down the supply chain in the production and manufacturing of wood products. Mills transform the raw timber into various wood products, including lumber, OBS, engineered wood, or wood pulp-based products such as paper. Production facilities are generally located in close proximity to timberlands.

Comparing these four Timber REITs, it's important to note that Rayonier and CatchMark are more "pure-play" timberland owners, while Weyerhaeuser and PotlatchDeltic are more vertically integrated down the supply chain, with significant business operations in the wood products segment. In general, pure-play timberland REITs are more commodity-like and have higher correlations with lumber prices, while the vertically integrated REITs are less correlated with lumber prices. Vertically integrated REITs tend to be more correlated with the US economic business cycle, particularly the performance of the residential housing sector.

Weyerhaeuser, the largest Timber REIT, trades on the S&P 500 (SPY), while Rayonier and PotlatchDeltic are included in the S&P 400 mid-cap index. Three of the four Timber REITs command investment grade long-term bond ratings. CatchMark, the smallest REIT of the group, takes on a significant amount of leverage, as reflected in significantly higher share price volatility.

Highlighting the importance of the performance of the US housing market to Timber REITs, it's interesting to note that Timber REITs actually have a higher correlation with the homebuilding ETFs (SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) and iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)) than to the real estate ETFs (VNQ). As expected, the more vertically integrated REITs - WY and PCH - have the highest correlations with the homebuilding sector.

Timberland is generally viewed as an uncorrelated asset class, but Timber REITs tend to be quite correlated with the economic cycle. As we'll discuss in more detail later in this report, Timber REITs exhibit very little sensitivity to interest rates, which makes them rather unique within the REIT sector.

Lumber Price Trends

The roller-coaster ride for lumber prices has continued over the last three months since our last quarterly update. Last Spring, the combination of a strong housing demand outlook and supply concerns from the combination of Pacific Northwest forest fires, beetle infestations in Canadian timberland, and the intensification of the US/Canada softwood lumber trade dispute sent lumber prices surging to all-time record highs. Inexorably linked to the performance of the US single-family housing industry, last year's housing market slowdown took a big toll on lumber prices, sending the Random Length Composite Index down from a peak of over $600 to a low of $300.

Ironically, higher lumber prices, along with significantly higher mortgage rates, were a contributing factor to the slowdown in single-family homebuilding and repair and remodel activity from mid-2018 through early 2019. Lower lumber prices and mortgage rates have done wonders to revive the sputtering single-family housing market after the worst 8-12 month period since the housing crisis. Single-family starts and permitting activity have reaccelerated over the last six months and were higher by 4.3% and 2.8%, on a year-over-year basis, respectively in September.

Highlighting the link between single-family construction activity and lumber prices, we observe that since bottoming in May, lumber prices have climbed more than 30% and are now higher by 25% on a year-over-year basis.

As we've been discussing for the past several months, the forward-looking metrics in the housing market continue to indicate a continued recovery in the single-family markets that should continue well into 2020 if mortgage rates remain steady. At 3.69% on the Freddie Mac index, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate is within 30 basis points of all-time record lows and is lower by 125 basis points from the peak in November 2018.

As lumber prices and timber REIT performance are both highly correlated with new residential construction activity, a reacceleration in housing market data should be a positive catalyst for the sector for the rest of 2019 and into 2020.

Timber REIT Recent Stock Performance

The sharp reversal in timber prices and softness in the single-family housing markets in late 2018 was bad news for Timber REITs, which was the worst-performing REIT sector in 2018. Timber REITs dipped by more than 32% compared to the NAREIT All Equity REIT total return of -4%. Since NAREIT began tracking Timber REITs as a distinct sector in 2011, the sector has produced average annual total returns of 6.6%, trailing the broader REIT average of 9.0% during that time, and has lagged the average in five of those eight years.

Powered by renewed signs of life in the single-family housing market, 2019 has been much better for the Timber REIT sector, which has climbed 29% so far this year, compared to the 27% return by the broad-based REIT ETF (VNQ). Interestingly, Timber REITs have far outpaced the timber ETFs so far this year, with CUT higher by 13% and WOOD higher by just 9% YTD. The Homebuilding Products & Materials sector in the US Housing Index, meanwhile, is up more than 37% this year, the second-best performing housing sector behind the 61% surge from the homebuilders.

CatchMark has been the top-performing timber REIT this year, jumping more than 60% after dipping 41% in 2018. The vertically integrated REITs, Weyerhaeuser and PotlatchDeltic, have also delivered strong performance this year, powered primarily by the recovery in single-family home construction.

Dividend Yield of Timber REITs

Based on dividend yield, Timber REITs rank towards the top, paying an average yield of 4.9% compared to the REIT sector average of roughly 3.3%. (Note that our REIT Average is skewed lower by our cap-weighted indexes and coverage universe, which generally excludes externally managed and small-cap REITs under $1 billion in market capitalization.) Timber REITs pay out roughly 85% of their available free cash flow, which is towards the top of the REIT sector.

Within the sector, Weyerhaeuser and CatchMark are the highest yielders, each paying dividend yields of 4.7%. Rayonier and Weyerhauser pay a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Interest Rates And Timber REITs

Timber REITs are classic "Growth REITs," exhibiting limited interest rate sensitivity but a higher level of correlation with equity markets. Like hotels, Timber REITs exhibit essentially zero or negative "beta" with the 10-year yield but have an equity beta near or above 1.0 with the S&P 500.

Bull and Bear Thesis for Timber REITs

For better or worse, the performance of Timber REITs is highly linked to the single-family housing markets. Due to historically low levels of new home construction in the post-recession period, the US housing stock has been rapidly aging. The near-shutdown in single-family homebuilding after the recession and subsequent grinding recovery in new home construction has brought the average age of owner-occupied homes back near 40 years. Aging homes require exponentially more maintenance, and as a result, we believe that the home repair and remodeling business will drive incremental growth for timber over the next decade.

Additionally, amid the continued wave of consolidation throughout the timberland industry, size and scale have proven to be competitive advantages. Because of the unmatched access to capital and tax advantages of the REIT structure, we believe that Timber REITs will be able to continue to accretively grow through external acquisitions. Finally, as discussed above, Timber REITs may also be a nice complement to a REIT portfolio due to their limited interest rate sensitivity and more growth-like features. Below, we outline the five reasons that investors are bullish on Timber REITs.

As illustrated by the steep plunge last year, Timber REITs are certainly not without their risks. The Southeastern US has been dealing with a continued oversupply of softwood lumber (discussed in a feature article by the Wall Street Journal), while the Pacific Northwest has seen oversupply issues related to the slowdown in Chinese purchases of hardwood lumber. Tariffs have had a direct and significant negative impact on hardwood exports from the US, according to the American Hardwood Export Council.

Additionally, despite being excellent environmental stewards, Timber REITs are exposed to environmental policy risks that may make foresting more expensive or less productive. The increased use of biomass as a fuel source, particularly in European markets, has been a key source of incremental demand over the last half-decade, but has recently come under scrutiny among environmental groups who deny the favorable environmental classification of biofuels. Below, we outline the five reasons why investors are bearish on Timber REITs.

Bottom Line: Renewable Profits

Timber REITs have seen signs of rejuvenation in 2019, powered by the recovery in the single-family housing markets, which has sprung back to life over the last six months. The roller-coaster ride for lumber prices continued into the second half of this year. After hitting record highs in May 2018, prices plunged 50% through May 2019.

Since bottoming in 2019, however, lumber prices have recovered more than 25% as the monthly rate of housing starts and new home sales hit 12-year highs this summer. Long-term fundamentals look strong for the Timber REIT and broader housing sectors, powered by demographic trends that suggest a revival of the suburbs and single-family housing in the 2020s. Oversupply, however, remains an issue in both the Southeast and Pacific Northwest, and the use of biomass as a fuel source remains a wildcard.

On a long-term outlook, we prefer the vertically integrated Timber REITs, Weyerhaeuser and PotlatchDeltic, which we believe are less commodity-like and are more closely linked to the performance of the US single-family housing industry.

