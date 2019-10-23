Building An Aggressive Deep-Value Opportunity Energy Portfolio

Many energy companies today are essentially at-the-money call options on commodities. They'll slowly decline to zero if commodities fall or skyrocket if they rise.

While ETFs are an easy option to gain from this opportunity, individual equities are likely to offer the best bang for your buck.

Many energy-related commodities preemptively sold off in expectation of a recession. So, if a recession occurs then they are unlikely to fall much lower.

It is safe to say that true value opportunities are few and far between in today's market. Average valuations among U.S. companies have continued to float around extreme highs even as the global economy continues to slow down. Even more, most U.S. companies are highly overleveraged and are likely to burn many investors if the economy continues to slow.

There is one sector of the global economy where amazing fire-sale opportunities exist: energy. The energy sector has been in an economic depression since late 2014 when crude oil and most commodities fell by over 50%. Many companies in the sector have seen over 90% of their market cap slowly being shaved away. Even more, growing debt burdens combined with negative cash flow have caused the bankruptcy of many energy producers.

That said, heavy secular bear markets often make for amazing value opportunities. Investors simply sell everything related to energy, making many high-quality names very cheap and causing a high degree of market inefficiencies. Of course, investors will not be able to capitalize on such opportunities until energy commodities rise.

Of course, many reading this are likely thinking "But the global economy is slowing so it's a bad time to invest in energy!" That is usually the case, but energy commodities actually preemptively sold off while equities, the best forward indicator of the economy, are just beneath all-time-highs.

In other words, a drop in demand is already priced into the sector while rapidly slowing supply growth is not being priced in. In other words, many of these commodities have only one direction to go: up.

I have written at length about energy ETFs and have held shares in many of the funds I've discussed. While the ETFs offer an easy solution, I have found that many of the funds hold subpar companies that are making poor financial decisions (paying dividends with debt, trying to grow too aggressively, etc). Even more, many ETFs like the Global X Uranium fund (NYSEARCA:URA) have significant holdings that are hardly related to physical Uranium prices.

Indeed, investors are likely much better off doing the work of looking for the best individual names. I'd like to propose the portfolio I've put together (and currently am invested in) as a potential option. This portfolio focuses on deep value small-caps that are of reasonable, but not perfect, financial health and have room to gain market share. While they are a more volatile bunch, I believe that, when combined into a portfolio, they make for a great risk-reward opportunity.

Energy Sector Breakdown

There are four major energy sectors that I have done research on. Here is a table of those sectors, the ETF I have looked into, and a relevant article if you're looking for sector-specific analysis. Each article is written over the past few months:

So far, URA has been a top performer and is currently up 7% since the article was written while XOP has been the worst and is currently down about 12% since the article. Admittedly, I expected the market to continue higher due to rising Middle East tensions. Those tensions (which could severely cut oil supply) have continued to climb, but crude has managed to fall back to pre-Saudi drone strike levels.

Overall, Oil & Natural Gas production and exploration seem to have the most extreme deep-value opportunities. Many companies in the sector trade at a "P/E" under 3X and are priced far below their book value.

To a large extent, these stocks are essentially at-the-money call options on the price of crude and natural gas. Those commodities are currently right at (or perhaps slightly below) the cost-of-production level for most firms. The cost-of-production level is basically a strike-price for the stocks. If commodity prices fall below, then the stock will slowly decay to zero. If they rise higher, then they could see a rapid 100%+ in the upside as their margin-of-safety grows and the stocks are valued like normal businesses.

In general, coal companies (KOL) have slightly higher valuations with typical "P/E" ratios between 3X-7X, reflecting the fact that the cost-of-production for coal is extremely low. While these companies have generally more safe income streams, many have high leverage and are best avoided.

While fossil-fuels make for the clearest value plays, cleaner sources like uranium (URA) and renewables make for better long-run growth opportunities. If you're like me and expect uranium prices to rise too far higher levels over the coming years, then many uranium stocks are perhaps the best value opportunities on the market. That said, most do not break even and are essentially out-of-the-money call options on uranium prices.

To be honest, most renewable energy stocks look like pretty awful investments. I want to invest in the space, but not in the vast majority of highly overleveraged and ridiculously valued firms. This is particularly true among solar producers.

I have a sense that the rise of ESG investing has created a bit of a market dislocation across the energy space. Fossil fuel producers are now "sin stocks" and have unreasonably low valuations while many investors naively assume that renewable stocks are a "buy at any price because they are the 'future'." (I am a millennial and have seen this bias amongst my peers far too often).

That said, there are a few fast-growing and highly innovative firms that have a fair valuation. Indeed, I think it is reasonable to assume that most growth will be among renewables. While these companies may not appear to be commodity producers, most produce carbon-credits (GRN) which have risen over 400% since January 2017.

Finally, let’s see the portfolio.

The Companies

Based on my opinion of each sector (based on valuation and commodity price trends), I’ve created the following sector allocation targets:

Sector Allocation Uranium 32% Coal 14% Renewables 8% Natural Gas 24% Oil 22%

Here is the portfolio of the best “high-risk high-reward” stocks I could find that fit these targets:

Ticker Name Sector Portfolio Allocation (URG) Ur-Energy Inc. Uranium 6.4% (CCJ) Cameco Corp Uranium 16.7% (UUUU) Energy Fuels Inc Uranium 8.5% (ARCH) Arch Coal Inc Coal 6.5% (CTRA) Contura Energy Inc Coal 3.7% (CEIX) Consol Energy Inc Coal 3.9% (PEGI) Pattern Energy Group Inc Wind/Solar 8.1% (NGS) Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock Natural Gas 12.2% (DVN) Devon Energy Corp Oil & Nat Gas 7.6% (GPOR) Gulfport Energy Corporation Oil & Nat Gas 8.3% (LPI) Laredo Petroleum Inc Oil & Nat Gas 7.8% (RIG) Transocean LTD Oil 8.0% (EGY) VAALCO Energy, Inc. Oil 2.1%

And here is a table of a few key statistics for each of the stocks:

Ticker % 52 Week Range Earnings Yield Market Cap Annualized Volatility URG 16.33% 5.17% $93,089,738 66.79% CCJ 23.15% 3.48% $3,626,245,041 38.33% UUUU 16.60% -16.06% $238,192,007 66.92% ARCH 31.09% 19.18% $1,355,437,675 35.64% CTRA 0.99% 44.83% $458,061,012 52.67% CEIX 1.74% 38.32% $403,006,252 55.99% PEGI 89.56% 5.44% $2,637,271,792 28.14% NGS 16.20% 0.25% $162,559,337 37.37% DVN 0.19% 6.06% $8,455,864,030 44.92% GPOR 3.86% 93.51% $423,993,373 53.49% LPI 5.91% 61.23% $564,940,166 64.65% RIG 9.15% -89.87% $2,909,123,335 54.99% EGY 56.86% 77.99% $122,691,423 74.65% Portfolio Weighted Average 20.43% 11.91% $1,947,780,937.17 48.62%

Most of these companies are, by themselves, very volatile and have a low valuation. The portfolio is a weighted average earnings yield of just under 12% or a “P/E” of 8.4X. That said, earnings are extremely volatile for firms that are currently selling at cost-of-production, so a small positive change in commodity prices would bring that valuation figure much lower (and vice versa).

Most are also trading very close to their 52-week bottom. I use the statistic “% 52-week range” which is simply (current price-52 week low)/(52 week high-52 week low). In general, I find it best to buy firms when this figure is decently below 50%. The portfolio has a very low weighted average figure in this range.

These companies also generally have current ratios over one, so they have low immediate bankruptcy risk and, in general, they have less debt than their peers. A notable exception is Consol Energy (CEIX) which has a slightly alarming balance sheet, but a valuation that makes up for it. Importantly, I avoided firms that pay high dividends because I want to focus on companies that are using cash flows to improve their financial health or expand market share.

Portfolio Exposures

While each of the stocks is extremely volatile, the fund is far less so. In fact, this specific allocation has had an annualized volatility of 26%. Still a high figure, but about half as much as the typical stock in the portfolio. In my opinion, volatility is a bad proxy for risk because highly volatile non-correlated assets make a low volatility portfolio when combined (noise cancels out).

Systemic risk measures like correlation are far more useful. The name of the game is to hold equities with low exposure to the broader equity market to avoid cyclical risks.

Here is a table of the portfolio’s correlation to other major asset classes:

Asset Class ETF Used to Estimate Daily Return Correlation U.S. Equities (SPY) 0.58 Short-Term Treasuries (SHY) -0.28 Long-Term Treasuries (TLT) -0.22 Crude Oil (USO) 0.61 Natural Gas (UNG) 0.11 U.S. Dollar (UUP) -0.07

The portfolio still has a reasonably high correlation to the S&P 500 but manages to have almost no correlation to the U.S. dollar. Logically, it has a negative relationship with bonds because the portfolio gains from inflation and has a very high correlation to crude oil. Interestingly, it does not have huge exposure to natural gas which is reasonable considering natural gas's high idiosyncrasies.

As someone who currently has many U.S. equity short positions, the positive equity exposure is a good thing because it hedges my positions.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the energy space is perhaps the best area to find amazing value opportunities today. Many stocks trade at less than 5X earnings and far below book value. If energy commodities rise from here, excellent returns seem likely as most of the selected firms are trading very close to their cost-of-production which operates much like a call option strike price.

In my opinion, the potential upside on the portfolio is well over 100%, but the potential downside is also large. If energy commodities fall or fail to rise higher, quite a few of these companies could go to zero as they’ll slowly run out of cash/ability to get cash. So, these stocks are not for the faint of heart.

Look at how this portfolio would have performed since 2016:

Note, this uses daily rebalancing with allocation from today.

As you can see, the portfolio is back at the level it was at in mid-2016 at the tail-end of the commodity price collapse and has also re-touched its summer low. As someone who focuses on mean-reversion (as opposed to trend) for price signals, the portfolio looks like a great buy today. It sold off in expectation of a recession, so if the recession occurs the downside from here is likely limited. If it fails to occur (as equities suggest), then the upside will likely be enormous as supply-demand shortages would be likely.

It will be interesting to see how this portfolio performs over the coming few years. I have high expectations and will be providing updates as opportunities shift. Feel free to give us a ‘Follow’ if you’d like to stay in the loop.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long: URG,CCJ,UUUU,ARCH,CTRA,CEUX,PEGI,NGS,DVN,GPOR,LPI,RIG,EGY