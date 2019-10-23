Healthcare And Biotechs Struggle, But Opportunity Ahead

Biotechs have a short window of opportunity, as an improving risk environment and a strong interest in acquisitions - over $9 billion in the past ~1 month - will assist biotechs to participate in the market rally.

Market Pulse

Biotech and pharmaceutical groups have struggled immensely over the past two months as unique issues affecting the industry have become more dominant. The general market skittishness over rate policy and tariffs have also contributed to the woes.

However, with the broader market tenor improving following a benign Fed policy, a period of US-China trade detente, an expectation of steady economic data, and earnings that are thus far mostly meeting expectations, it will be interesting to see how healthcare will perform, and specifically, biotechs. We believe if the broader market continues to rise, biotechs will participate. However, it most likely won't be an unbridled rise, as the political and regulatory landscape - unique to the healthcare sector - will continue to frame the sector's valuation and limit gains. But not all is lost in the near term, and there are opportunities ahead.

Healthcare - A Sector In Transition

Healthcare is a leading public interest issue due to its personal nature and direct impact on household finances. Consequently, there are numerous bills and proposals in Congress attempting to address the issue. At the same time, the healthcare reform debate continues to intensify as the election season picks up pace.

One such bill, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019 (HR3), is expected to pass the House by end of October and will allow the government's Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to directly negotiate lower prices on 250 of the most expensive drugs each year and apply the discounts achieved to all private US health plans system-wide. Pharmaceutical companies that are unable to agree will be required to pay a penalty. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a non-partisan government agency, estimated that the plan will save Medicare $345 billion over a decade. The fate of the bill is much less assured in the Senate. However, another bill in the Senate, "Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act of 2019," proposes adding an out-of-pocket maximum for Medicare beneficiaries and penalizing pharma companies for raising prices faster than inflation. CBO estimated the bill will save taxpayers $85 billion over 10 years.

These are just two of many such bills and proposals, along with major healthcare reform, like Medicare for All, being adopted in the platforms of presidential candidates. All of this contributes to underscoring the growing momentum for healthcare reform, and correspondingly, growing uncertainty for healthcare investors.

Innovation Vs. Lower Drug Prices

In a Kaiser survey in October 2019, most participants (85%) were found to be in favor of federal regulation and direct negotiations by government entities to lower drug prices for Medicare and private insurance.

(Source: Kasier Foundation; edits by PrudentBiotech.com)

The key issue in the pursuit of lower drug costs is to avoid stifling drug innovation, which is driven by the strong appeal of profits. The industry remains adamant that any form of price adjustment regulation will affect innovation. On this issue, the public is indeed cautious about the impact of such price controls on innovation, as an earlier Kaiser survey showed the support for price negotiations dropping to 31% if it hurts industry innovation.

Bottom Of The Heap

The writing for the healthcare industry has been on the wall for some time. We are on a path of change towards rising government control of the healthcare industry. The legislative efforts are just a consequence of a growing public outcry against a relentless rise in healthcare costs and premiums. The pharmaceutical industry's reputation with the public has suffered immensely, where it's now at the bottom of the 25 groups in an annual Gallup poll on positive public image.

(Source: Gallup; edits by PrudentBiotech.com)

The healthcare industry is just above the Federal government in its popularity. This is just an indication of how adverse public opinion is towards healthcare and the driving force behind various bills and proposals.

Pharmaceutical companies are exposed to a persistent and urgent regulatory threat to controlling drug prices. But it's not just these two industries in healthcare. If the healthcare sector goes through a major restructuring in 2021, after the Presidential elections, it can have profound implications for many groups, including medical systems, healthcare technology, medical products, hospitals, etc. The healthcare industry remains in transition, and investors will have to continue factoring the risk and volatility that such a transition creates.

Implications For Biotechs

In any price control debate, pharmaceuticals are the worst-placed, as they bear the brunt of such legislation. And consequently, the industry fights tooth and nail at any change which diminishes its pricing power.

Biotechs typically have a high level of correlation to the fortunes of the pharmaceutical industry. However, biotechs are also affected by the overall market sentiment towards risk - whether it's a risk-averse or a risk-friendly environment. Besides, biotechs also represent a target group for acquisition opportunities for pharmaceutical companies. At this moment of time, it is these two characteristics that provide a window of opportunity for biotech gains this year.

A. Risk-on Mode. The market has once again entered a period of risk-taking, as near-term stress has diminished. The Federal Reserve has intervened twice; the US-China trade friction has ebbed for the moment, thus reducing the possibilities of sudden tariff announcements; and economic data has been both strong and weak - suggesting that we are in a soft patch but not sliding into a downturn, with every signal turning red. The unfolding third-quarter earnings season has been positive thus far, though it's still early. As per FactSet, of the 15% of the S&P 500 companies that have reported as of the end of last week, 84% have reported above expectations, which is above the 5-year average. By itself, the statistic is too broad, but it supports the contention that economic conditions are not in a rapid decline. Incidentally, this will be the third straight quarter of year-over-year negative earnings growth. So, the negative earnings growth is not a surprise by itself, and in fact, helps in improving the chances of positive growth in 2020. The S&P 500 (SPY), Nasdaq Composite (QQQ), and Dow Jones (DIA) have resumed their uptrend. Even the small-cap Russell 2000 (IWM) has firmed up, thus indicating a broader shift towards risk.

B. Acquisitions. A combination of scientific progress, subdued biotech valuations, and a push towards expanding product pipeline as a result of low in-house R&D return and a threat of legislation on drug prices is spurring pharmaceutical companies to ramp up the pace of M&A. Over the past 45 days, 5 transactions have occurred at an over $9 billion valuation. This includes purchases of Alder Pharmaceuticals (ALDR) by Danish firm Lundbeck (OTC:HLUKF), Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) by Swedish firm Orphan Biovitrum (OTCPK:BIOVF), Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) by Belgian firm UCB (OTCPK:UCBJF), Achillion Pharmaceutical (ACHN) by Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), and privately held Semma Therapeutics by Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX).

Conclusion

The Fed has intervened, the economy is not close to a recession even though it's meandering through a slow patch, and a highly disruptive market element - the US-China trade friction - appears to have found a truce for another month or maybe two. This has allowed the stock market to be on firmer ground. As the sentiment and risk appetite has improved, the market is working on building a durable uptrend. Earnings season has not been a disappointment thus far and is improving confidence in the resilience of the economy. However, all this is held together by assumptions that there will be no ratcheting up of trade-related friction, and that the Federal Reserve will maintain its realization of a tender economy and remain focused on supporting it.

The improving market risk profile and transaction activity provide an opportunity for biotechs, which have been hurt by regulation uncertainty, to move higher in a selective manner. Furthermore, biotechs recently declined sharply due to the ascendancy in the polls of Senator Warren, who has a Medicare for All plan that calls for a greater restructuring of the healthcare industry. To the extent that Senator Warren begins to lose her lead in the polls or modifies her healthcare plan to lower its impact, valuations for biotechs and pharmaceutical companies will be helped.

There are many promising biotech companies which can benefit from a more favorable investment environment, since a lot of the recent decline was due to systemic risk factors. A few of them, which may be now or in the past part of the Prudent Biotech model portfolio or the Graycell Small Cap portfolio, include Medicines Company (MDCO), Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), Seattle Genetics (SGEN), Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA), Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH), Reata Pharma (RETA), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS), Zymeworks (ZYME), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), Arqule (ARQL), Radius Health (RDUS), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), and Tricida (TCDA).

(For context, the article was first submitted on Friday, October 18, 2019.)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although there are no personal positions presently, stocks mentioned can be part of the portfolios of family and associates.



As always, kindly do your due diligence. The biotechs and the small-cap/early mid-cap market segments carry a higher risk of losses than the broader market. Opinions can change with time and additional data, with no obligation to update. Companies mentioned here may not be favored in the future as market trend changes and/or new information emerges, and no relevant portfolio updates will be provided unless you are a model portfolio subscriber.



Graycell Advisors or Prudent Biotech or associated names and entities are not a registered investment advisor (RIA) and publishes quantitative-driven model portfolios for investors and RIAs. Some or all of the companies/stocks mentioned in the article may be in the past, now, or in the future, be part of the various model portfolios for subscribers. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The information here is only provided for a general informational purpose and not as a recommendation, and is not guaranteed to be complete or accurate.