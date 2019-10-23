Northrop Grumman: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

(Source)

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of classic cyclical stocks. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they can still be subject to large swings in sentiment and can go through what I call "sentiment cycles." Recently, I have been adopting some of the techniques I've used with classic cyclicals and applying them to sentiment-driven cyclicals. Today's stock, Northrop Grumman (NOC), is one of those. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business/Shareholder returns. I then combine the CAGR estimates from Market Sentiment and Business/Shareholder returns to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. Currently, I consider an expected 10-year CAGR > 12% a "Buy," 4-12% a "Hold" and < 4% a "Sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I examine. Let's take a look at Northrop Grumman's historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year, even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate" and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns, but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical." For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into.

Over the past 20 years, Northrop has experienced earnings declines of -34%, -30%, -7% and -8%. This degree of earnings fluctuations is enough to put the stock in the "moderate" category, and on a scale of 1-8, I would rate Northrop's historical earnings cyclicality a "4."

For stocks with a 4 or 5 earnings cyclicality rating, it is possible to use both historical price fluctuations as a guide (which is what I did during my previous articles on Northrop), but I have found that a "full-cycle analysis" provides a more accurate picture of the stock. That style of analysis can take into account moderate earnings fluctuations fairly well as long as the earnings aren't really oscillating deeply, so that is what I'll use here. I will include some historical price data in the last section of the article as well.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around 2007, about a year before the last recession.

Northrop's current blended P/E is 17.51, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 12.77. If over the course of the next 10 years the P/E were to revert to 12.77 and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -3.11%.

Business/Shareholder Yield

There are four components to the business/shareholder yield: the dividend yield, the expected buyback yield, the portion of the earnings yield that the business keeps to reinvest itself, and the full-cycle earnings growth rate. Ultimately, the business/shareholder yield is going to be limited by the earnings yield, so let's take a look at that.

Data by YCharts

Northrop's current forward earnings yield is +5.64%.

Since I'm using historical EPS estimates from F.A.S.T. Graphs for many of my calculations, I like to have a way to quickly check to see if a business is taking on debt (or already taken on debt) as a way to prop up those EPS numbers (often through stock buybacks). I like to look at free cash flow to equity/enterprise value yield in order to highlight potential problems. Looking at the longer-term chart typically also will show events like acquisitions, and there will often be a downward spike in the FCFE/EV yield associated with those. I tend to avoid stocks that have made bigger acquisitions or mergers and stocks that are borrowing money to buy back shares. So, this is a good, quick check for me to know whether I need to dig deeper or not.

Data by YCharts

We see a dip down in the FCFE/EV yield around 2017/18. This is likely due to the Orbital ATK acquisition. The FCFE/EV yield has since recovered to similar levels as the earnings yield and appears to be fairly stable over time. Since 4.70% FCFE/EV yield is pretty close to the earnings yield, I'm going to simply stick to using the earnings yield for my calculations in the analysis.

Personally, I don't really care how management chooses to allocate earnings as long as how earnings are allocated isn't completely irrational. It is perfectly fine for me if a company takes its earnings and reinvests them in the business as long as it can do so successfully. And if the business is no longer growing much, I am satisfied with collecting a large dividend. Or, if the company's shares are cheap, I'm also happy with it buying back stock. Mostly what I care about is what the earnings yield is and how much I can expect it to grow over the next 10 years so that I can estimate my likely return on the investment over that time frame.

Currently, +1.51% is coming back in the form of a dividend from Northrop. Let's see if we can expect something to come back in the form of a stock buyback.

Examining the buyback history serves two purposes. The first is, much like the dividends, we want to know as investors how our money is being allocated. If the stock price of the business is low, then buybacks are a very efficient way of returning money to shareholders, especially if they are paid for with earnings instead of borrowed money. If the stock price is high, then buybacks are not a wise use of funds, because the returns might be lower than an investor might be able to get if they received a dividend and invested in something else or if the business invested in itself. The worst case is when a business is borrowing money to buy back expensive shares. I usually avoid businesses that are doing this, and I consider the practice a flashing warning sign that management's interests are not aligned with shareholders.

Second, since I use long-term EPS trends in order to estimate earnings growth, I want to know how much stock was repurchased over the last cycle so that I can back out those stock repurchases when making my earnings growth estimates.

Data by YCharts

Northrop has purchased a lot of shares back during this past cycle. I will back those out of my EPS growth expectations later on in the analysis.

Next, I want to check the more recent 3-year and 1-year buyback trends in order to estimate what sort of buyback yield we might expect over the next cycle.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

I think it's fair to expect about a 2.55% buyback yield from Northrop Grumman going forward. So, with a 1.51% dividend out of a 5.64% earnings yield, it looks like about 3/7th of Northrop's earnings are going toward buybacks, 2/7ths toward dividends and 2/7ths the company is keeping to reinvest in the business. This seems like a reasonable balance to me.

Since I am interested in how much money Northrop might be earning over the next 10 years, I also want to take into account any additional earnings from EPS growth that might occur over this time period. I'll estimate that by looking at the previous cycle, in this case measured from 2007 through 2019, and I'll remove the effects of stock buybacks. When I do the math on that, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of +5.94%, which is an okay growth rate.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Northrop's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $5.64 per year, and that amount would grow at +5.94% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $177.99, and that translates to a +5.94% 10-year CAGR.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment or business/shareholder returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, Northrop will produce a -3.11% CAGR. If the business/shareholder yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce a +5.94% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +2.83%. This is significantly below the 4% threshold I use for a "Sell" rating, so Northrop Grumman is currently a "Sell" for me.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

Since I think Northrop is a good business but is simply priced too high, it's worth looking at the odds of the price falling to a level where we could buy it near its average P/E ratio if we sell at today's levels versus what we might miss out on by rotating out of the stock at today's prices.

The first step of this process is to see how many years over the past two decades Northrop has traded below its average P/E of 12.77, and at some point during each year in 10 out of the past 20 years, you would have had a chance to buy the stock below its average P/E. The most recent year the P/E traded that low was in January of this year. So, it doesn't seem unreasonable to me to think that during the next economic slowdown, or perhaps even before then, Northrop's P/E will fall at least to that 12.77 level. (During the last recession, the P/E fell below 7.) If the company's P/E contracts from its current multiple of 17.51 to 12.77 while earnings are held steady, the price would drop about -27%.

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use F.A.S.T. Graphs' forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. What I want to know is, if the stock reverts to the mean in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy the stock at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

Forecasting out 2-3 years to the end 2021, including dividends, we can expect to add $137.56 to Northrop's current price. That gives us a price estimate 2-3 years from now of $486.18 using an 18 P/E ratio. If the stock price at that point reverts to its mean, it would lose about -27% of its value and produce a price of $354.91, which is right around where the stock trades at today. So, even if we were to go over two years before the stock price reverts to its average P/E ratio and assume the analysts' growth expectations between now and then are correct, we would still probably get a chance to at least get back to even on the stock. If a correction were to start tomorrow, however, we could expect to lose over -27% of today's price.

If we were to have a recession or bear market, it's worth taking a look at Northrop's historical drawdowns over the past few decades.

Year ~Time to Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1972 15 months 2 years 40% 1978 12 months 1.5 years 40% 1981 9 months 2 years 42% 1987 3 years 8 years 70% 1998 2 years 8 years 67% 2008 15 months 6 years 60%

During the most recent recessions and during the 1987 crash, the stock fell between -60% and -70% off its highs. So, during a recession, there is a bigger downside risk with Northrop than there is with the wider market as a whole.

For these reasons, I don't see much opportunity risk in rotating out of Northrop stock today.

Long-Only Rotational Strategy Suggestion

I am currently writing a series about high-quality businesses that are overvalued, like Northrop. You can read about the strategy in these three articles: Part 1 "Ignore Sentiment Cycles At Your Own Risk," Part 2 "Mitigating Sentiment Cycles" and Part 3 "Sentiment Cycles: When To Sell And When To Buy Back Again."

My current suggestion is that owners of Northrop who would like to avoid part of the eventual correction in the stock rotate out of it and into a 50/50 mix of the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) until Northrop's price falls to a more reasonable level that offers better forward returns. My expectation is that owners would be able to increase the number of Northrop shares they own by 20-25% using this strategy without spending any additional money. (To see how this strategy works, read the three articles linked above.)

I have previously suggested rotating out of the stock in my February 1st, 2018 article "How far could Northrop Grumman fall?" and then suggested investors rotate back in with my December 31st, 2018 article "Tracking How Far They Fell: 2018's Rotational Winners." This rotational idea would have netted investors a +47% share gain in Northrop in 2018. So, I have had some success using a rotational strategy with this stock in the past.

I will track how this new idea performs each month going forward, along with two dozen other high-quality, overvalued stocks I have written about this year. You can read the most recent update article here. Click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page if you would like to follow the progress of this idea.

