Year-End Rally, Here We Come

For the last three and a half years, Brexit was a drag on both the UK and the Eurozone economies.

The Fed meets in the last days of October to set policy for the period ahead.

I've found that in business, opportunities will constantly emerge or situations develop that make you revise your plans along the way. – Benjamin Cohen

That’s very close to the truth, especially if we look back at 2019 so far. With two trading months ahead of the end of the year, uncertainties are everywhere. Social unrest, trade war, Brexit, Syria – are just a few variables traders and central banks had to cope with.

The stock markets sit at the highs, FX volatility at low levels, and the market doesn’t react so to negative news. What if that’s about to change? Here’s a list of things to consider that might trigger significant market moves.

Fed meets in the last days of October to set the policy for the period ahead. As mentioned in a recent Lead-Lag Report, the implied odds for an October for a Federal Reserve cut have increased to above 70%, not previously seen since the summer. In Europe, the ECB cut rates and once again started buying bonds.

With such a high probability of a cut in the Federal Funds rate, the Fed most likely delivers. Look at the presser for Jay Powell to be grilled with questions about the repo market.

End-of-year flows may trigger some nasty surprises as not only that the repo market is not doing better, it's doing worse and needs more Fed medication. It looks like a massive QE in the making, bringing opportunities on the table.

If history’s telling us something, a quick look at the stock market performance offers some interesting perspectives. This is the MSCI AC World Total Return Index against its trendline since the lows in 2009. Note where we are now, two months ahead of the year’s end and how similar the patterns look like. So that’s the technical perspective. Couple the Fed’s potential cut next week, the repo “injections” and the T-bills buying, and chances are the market will fly higher.

What may seem like the Fed reacting to mayhem, it looks like an opportunity building on the stock market. Negative news sells, but prices never lie.

Europe doesn’t look bad either. The German DAX (EWG) is at 2019 highs, despite some disappointing manufacturing data and ongoing recession concerns. If the chart below (look at 2019 alone) reflects all the negativity we’ve heard so far this year, then I only want negative news to go long.

Even the battered European financial sector (EUFN) shows signs of waking up. For the first time in more than two years, Euro banks are currently breaking the downward trendline.

According to the European Commission, 2% growth was the norm in the EU in the last few years, with the GDP growing for twenty-five consecutive quarters. With government debt and public deficit levels shrinking, it is no wonder 49% of Europeans have a positive opinion of the current situation of the European economy.

Draghi leaves this October the ECB's presidency, replaced by Christine Lagarde. He's best known for three words: "whatever it takes." However, according to a recent Bloomberg article, he's more proud of the eleven million jobs created in the euro area under his presidency.

Brexit seems to come to a conclusion. No one knows when and how, but finally we hear some positive developments. If anything, for the last three-and-a-half years, Brexit was a drag on both the UK and the Eurozone economies. With it off the table, both parties can focus on how to improve figures like the ones listed above.

As an investor, one has the choice of listening to bad news. Fear always sells, and there's always something to be concerned about.

But a cross-check at various markets ahead of the end of the year reveals optimism is building. Considering the easing that comes from the Fed, it may be just what this market needs to fuel it.

