Fastly Is Still Too Expensive

However, because of valuations and competition concerns, we can't recommend a Buy here.

Growth is brisk, and with the IPO funds, the company can keep investing and innovating to keep it going.

Fastly is a leader in edge computing with plenty of road ahead, as this industry is still in the early innings.

Here is another cloud business platform company, Fastly (FSLY), a leader in so called edge computing. Since its IPO earlier this year, the company's shares have been very volatile:

First, they moved down on some disappointments in the Q2 earnings, only to reverse course and produce a really epic rally in the second half of the month. Like so many other cloud business platform names, Fastly sold off again in September, but we're still well above the IPO price ($16).

Here is what the company does, from the Q2CC:

Our platform enables high quality, low latency delivery of applications, content, security and edge compute capabilities. This edge cloud platform is based on three core tenants, developers must be empowered to innovate, platforms must innovate ahead of market demands while still being reliable, scalable and secure and vendors must provide exceptional flexibility and support.

It is the leader in so-called edge computing, which can be considered a mutation of cloud computing in order to improve on speed and security.

Edge computing

First, we had content delivery networks like Akamai (AKAM) which offered to mirror content for load balancing and speedier delivery. Then came the public cloud, which offered applications, data and content storage on public servers to be accessible over the internet, and now we have edge computing, which in a way is sort of a merging of both.

Edge computing brings content (like video, games, etc.) and applications close to the user to reduce latency and increase security, and Fastly has emerged as the leader in the field. "Close to the user" is not as straightforward as might seem at first sight (Zdnet):

In the context of edge computing, the edge is the location on the planet where processors may deliver functionality to customers most expediently. Depending on the application, when one strategy or the other is employed, these processors may end up on one end of the network or the other. Because the Internet isn't built like the old telephone network, "closer" in terms of routing expediency is not necessarily closer in geographical distance. And depending upon how many different types of service providers your organization has contracted with - public cloud applications providers (SAAS), apps platform providers (PAAS), leased infrastructure providers (IaaS), content delivery networks - there may be multiple tracts of IT real estate vying to be "the edge" at any one time.

What Fastly does is enable developers to work directly on its platform developing applications. The company has just released new cloud developer tools (Q2CC):

that make it faster, safer for developers to discover, test, customize and deploy edge cloud solutions with pretested, prebase solutions.

And management isn't sitting still. For instance, they are (Q2CC):

investing heavily into a technology called WebAssembly, which is driven by us and a couple of large companies to create a safe and secure environment to run code.

WebAssembly brings advantages, like accommodating many different programming languages and sandboxing every single request that we get from a customer for our end-user, which improves security, which happens to be another big driver for edge computing (Q2CC):

you can start evolving security, introspection functionality that's very customized for your application and try and prevent attacks as far away from your data centers or your cloud as possible.

It's important to point out that Fastly doesn't derive all its revenue from edge computing (Q2CC):

I think it's hard to say the percentage of revenue, but a large amount of our customers to a certain degree use our edge compute capability. And so quite often not very much, but it is accelerating and I think we'll continue to see that accelerating over time. And the use cases are really as Joshua said as earlier, really diverse.

Growth

Here is Market Research Future:

The Global Market For Edge Computing is estimated to reach USD 22,453.9 million by 2024, registering a 28.4% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2024. The growing proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) and increasing security concerns at public places are driving market growth.

(Source: Market Research Future)

The key drivers are:

Real-time applications that are latency- and jittery-sensitive, like speech and live video (playing as well as streaming live games)

Security

5G

Management was asked about the most important use cases on the Q2CC, and here is what they answered:

lot of it has to do with personalization, content filtering, applying different rules at the edge for different users. So you can see this, I can see this, aggregating data from IoT devices so that you don't have to communicate all the way back to a beta center, You can actually do most of the edge and then feed the data back.

An example of personalization that is widespread is personalized ads in streaming content (Q2CC):

if you can personalize the ads and do real time ad insertion at the edge, that's the most efficient place to do it, the fastest way to do it and you can drive more revenue to you because you're not showing everyone the same ad. To do efficient ad insertion for each individual user, you need edge compute capability.

In February, Fastly was given an opportunity to showcase its capabilities through a client using its platform for live-streaming the greatest sporting event in the US, the Superbowl (Q2CC):

suddenly if you can handle the largest sporting event in the US, I just don't need to worry at all that you can handle my traffic. And so there is a very strong, a tailwind that helps with.

The company has an interesting go-to international market expansion strategy described as follows (Q2CC):

we enter a region for our existing customers, that's how we have the justification to build a physical presence. And as we build those networks up, we start getting local customers who notice this network and want to work with us. And once we have a mass of those, that's when we start investing people into actually selling into those markets.

This worked particularly well in Australia and New Zealand.

Another driver is 5G, which enables low-latency applications onto the mobile network, but this would be self-defeating for some applications critically dependent on this (for instance, autonomous driving) if these suffered high latency in the backbone, so it is likely to increase the demand for edge computing.

Q2 results

From the earnings deck:

The share price reacted violently (down) to the figures, but when the mist around CapEx spending was cleared (see below), an epic recovery resulted.

The net dollar expansion rate of 132% is impressive but not that surprising, as much of it is simply the effect of growing with its customers rather than any upselling of additional services.

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

Margins

Data by YCharts

The disappointment in the Q2 results was with the sequential decline in gross margin (although still up y/y) and increase in CapEx, but management simply argued that this was a timing issue (Q2 letter to shareholders):

Typically, these investments occur during the first half of the year to support revenue growth in the second half of the year - this year is no different and these investments are reflected in our gross margin. We reported a gross margin of 55% for Q2, compared to 57% last quarter and 54% in the same quarter a year ago. Q1 2019 gross margin benefited from revenue generated by a major, seasonal sporting event in February.

What is reassuring is that Fastly announced going on a hiring spree with the results of the IPO, as the company's growth before the IPO came largely through word of mouth. However, this expansion seems to be largely behind us already (Q2CC):

Yes, on the hiring front, I think we are on our expectations of where we want it to be, we've gotten folks into sales and marketing, especially in sort of the demand generation of the company's marketing initiatives. And so from that standpoint, I feel like we're on our sort of expectations.

The IPO itself has also given Fastly much greater visibility, as well as produced increased confidence from potential clients, as they can now assess the company's financials. And with respect to the margins and CapEx (Q2CC):

And so you should see leverage both in gross margin and as well as sort of an operating leverage over that time frame... from a year standpoint, I still think CapEx as a percentage of revenue should be at or near where we were in 2018.

Where does that CapEx go? Well, in building out the company's network, for instance (Q2 letter to shareholders):

We added new points of presence (POPs) in Copenhagen, New Delhi, and Oslo. Additionally, we upgraded existing POPs in Madrid, Frankfurt, and London. In Singapore, we updated our existing POP and brought a second POP online. In total, Fastly now has 64 POPs online, providing access to 52Tb/sec of global network capacity.

Cash

After raking in $207 million from the IPO, the company ended Q2 2019 with cash and investments of $246 million and $17.9 million in long-term debt. Cash used in operations was $5.6 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $12 million, so free cash flow was a negative $18 million. Stock-based compensation was $2.24 million in Q2.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Twelve times sales for a company growing at 30%+ with 55% gross margins, but loss-making and still bleeding cash, is on the high side. Analyst do not see profits on the horizon with EPS estimated at -$0.58 this year, only rising to -$0.42 in 2020.

Risk

While the company is a leader today, it's difficult to assess what its competitive moat really is, given that the market is still in the very early stages.

It appears that this could be a fast-growing and profitable sector, but that could entice the entry of bigger, more-capitalized competitors who could leverage at least part of their already existing infrastructure.

We're thinking about cloud titans like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) on the one hand and large content distribution network providers like Akamai Technologies (AKAM) on the other. Management isn't afraid of the latter (Q2CC):

The competitive landscape hasn't changed dramatically. I think we're definitely seeing particularly from the legacy CDN players, a lot more developer friendly overtures. So we're seeing a lot of marketing story arcs, but fundamentally our customers refer to the legacy providers as the anti cloud because you have to get professional services and engage on a non developer friendly sort of platform.

But will these players remain unable to develop an equally developer-friendly platform? That's difficult to gauge. Competition is also emerging from the big public cloud companies like Amazon, which already has CloudFront, its CDN network which has a whopping 38% of the market, and it's enabling much of it for edge computing.

Microsoft has its Azure IoT Edge (Amazon has a something similar with IoT for the Edge). Then there is Cloudflare (NET), which just had its successful IPO, so the sector is certainly not lacking big competitors.

One advantage Fastly might have over big rivals like Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure is that the company offers a multi-cloud solution, which is what many corporate clients use.

Perhaps the analyst from Raymond James summarized it best (from Seeking Alpha):

Raymond James maintains a Market Perform rating, saying the CDN business is tough, competitive, and capital intensive. But the firm continues to expect FSLY to win a chunk of the $12B market with its "differentiated edge."

The RJ analyst might have looked a bit silly when the stock price took off in a vertical manner shortly afterwards, but that has now corrected itself (even from the time we started researching and writing this article, the share price has moved down 15%+; it's a bit of a moving target).

Conclusion

Fastly is the sector leader at the moment, but given the heft of the competition, we're not convinced it will remain in that position.

That doesn't necessarily mean that the company cannot keep on growing at an impressive pace, but it does mean we can't recommend buying the shares at this juncture given the fairly steep 12x sales multiple.

There are other SaaS stocks out there, like Tufin (TUFN), that are really much cheaper but growing at similar speed and losing less cash and enjoying higher gross margins.

While Alteryx, the latest addition to the SHU portfolio, is considerably more expensive at 18x sales, we think it offers a better choice given its superior growth and margins, with profits and cash flow to boot.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.