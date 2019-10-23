Unum Group: This 26% Free Cash Flow-Yielding Insurer Is A Strong Buy

However, Unum is a free cash flowing machine, with a 26% FCF yield and quarterly FCF per share covering the dividend by a wide margin.

A spike in Long-Term Care claims plus falling interest rates and Brexit uncertainty have been and will continue to act as headwinds.

Unum Group provides various employee insurance benefits in the US, UK, and Poland for small to mid-sized businesses.

The Company

Unum Group (UNM) is a US-based insurance company providing various employee benefits such as coverage for disability, life, accident, supplemental health, dental, and vision. The vast majority of operating income is derived in the United States, with the second largest source coming from the United Kingdom. Unum has recently begun operations in Poland as well via the acquisition of Pramerica Zycie TUiR S.A., a subsidiary of Prudential Financial Inc.

Source: Unum 2019 Outlook

"Closed block" refers to insurance policies that are no longer sold but still held on the company's books. These are mostly long-term care policies. The "supplemental & voluntary" segment is mostly made up of dental and vision insurance. "Colonial life," which is its own company owned by Unum, is mostly life, accident, critical illness, and disability insurance. Also, the "AD&D" refers to "accidental death & dismemberment" insurance.

Unum's revenue (primarily from insurance policy sales) has grown very nicely over the current economic expansion and only fell a little less than 10% during the Great Recession.

Data by YCharts

Roughly two-thirds of Unum's revenue is derived from policy premiums, with the remainder coming from investment returns (income and capital gains).

Source: Unum 2019 Outlook

Challenges

Unum currently suffers from two major headwinds: more-expensive-than-anticipated LTC insurance policies and falling interest rates.

Though Unum stopped selling long-term care ("LTC") insurance in 2012, the policies it still holds on its books are proving to be more expensive than projected. The loss ratio for these policies has spiked higher than expected, and that is likely to remain the case going forward as claims roll in and lifespans increase.

Secondly, falling interest rates have resulted in poorer returns on the company's securities portfolio, which was constructed to benefit from rising rates. Until earlier this year, rising rates seemed to be inevitable as the Fed projected more rate hikes in 2019 as well as balance sheet contraction "on autopilot."

Like pensions, insurance companies use their revenue (from insurance premiums) to buy various private and public debt products, typically holding them to maturity rather than selling them for capital gains. (Why sell if there is no safe income-generating assets available in which to reinvest the proceeds?) This is the case for Unum, according to the latest 10-Q:

The net unrealized gain on our fixed maturity securities was $5.6 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2018, with the increase due to a decrease in U.S. Treasury rates and credit spreads during the first six months of 2019.

Similar to pensions, insurers need regular income to ensure the ability to pay out claims. Falling interest rates, and thus falling income generated in the insurer's investment portfolio, makes life harder for Unum. In the first half of 2019, the yield on Unum's investment portfolio came to 5.04%, versus 5.15% in FY 2018.

The portfolio is mostly made up of investment grade corporate debt, while US government securities (e.g. Treasuries) make up a very small portion.

Source: Unum 2019 Outlook

2019 Performance YTD

After a tough year in 2018 in which EPS nearly halved, Unum is creeping back toward growth. According to the second quarter 10-Q, in the first half of 2019, diluted EPS came out to $2.64 per share, versus $2.52 per share in the first half of 2018. Excluding investment gains and losses, EPS came in at $2.67 in 1H 2019, versus $2.54 in 1H 2018.

In other words, lost potential investment income from lower interest rates made EPS lower than it otherwise would have been. Alternatively, it could mean that riskier investments taken to generate higher income performed poorly and had to be sold at a loss. I don't think this is the case, however, as management stated in the Q2 10-Q:

Although our profit margins continue to be pressured by the impact of the low interest rate environment on our net investment income yields, our invested asset quality remains strong.

Growth in premium income partially offset the poor showing on the investment side, though. US policy sales have increased 5.6% YoY in 1H 2019.

Unum UK policy sales increased 7.6% YoY in the first half of 2019. And the closed block segment (largely LTC policies) is doing better than it was in the first half of 2018 as well: 10.6% YoY growth in adjusted operating income in 1H 2019 due to higher net investment income. Premium income fell, but that could actually be a good thing, as it means that some of these expensive policies were canceled or not renewed.

In the first half of 2019, Unum repurchased 5.6 million shares at an approximate price of $200 million. Before you get too excited, note that the average purchase price for these buybacks was $35.71 per share, at a dividend yield of 3.19%. Unum's stock has traded under that price for most of this year. Restricting the time frame to just January 1st to June 30th, Unum's stock still traded under that price about half the time. We'll see how much repurchase activity was carried out in Q3, but I'll be disappointed if management ends up using more of its dry powder repurchasing shares when the stock price is high than when it's relatively low like right now.

In general, except when the company's dividend yield is significantly higher than its cost of debt and encroaching on its return on invested capital ("ROIC"), I'd much rather the spare cash be used for capital investment, regular dividend boosts, or special dividends rather than buybacks. Unum is no exception.

Of course, in an ultra-low interest rate environment where one's competitors are all engaging in substantial buybacks, one has little choice but to do the same in order to keep up and maintain the perception of parity.

What about Brexit and its potential effects on Unum UK? Management is not worried about it. There may be some volatility in the unrealized gains or losses of its UK investment portfolio, but "we do not expect a material increase in other-than-temporary impairments or defaults, nor do we believe this volatility will impact our ability to hold these investments."

Valuation

By a several different valuation metrics, Unum is trading near its recession-level lows. Take, for instance, price-to-sales, which may not be as dirt cheap as it got in the recessions of the early 2000s or 2009 but is pretty close.

Data by YCharts

Considering price-to-cash from operations ("CFO") per share, we find Unum trading right around its recessionary lows:

Data by YCharts

And then, of course, there's perhaps my favorite valuation metric: the free cash flow yield. This measures the cash flow generated by the company against its stock price, like a dividend yield except for free cash flow.

Here, again, we find an FCF yield up near its recessionary levels, though it did spike higher during the Great Recession:

Data by YCharts

Could the FCF yield go even higher during a potentially oncoming recession? Perhaps. Although, if the ensuing recession is more shallow than the Great Recession, of which there's a good chance, then the current FCF yield might be around the best that investors will be able to get. Notice that during the economic slowdown in 2012-2013, the FCF yield spiked to a level slightly below its current point, then gradually fell as the stock price recovered.

The Dividend

While EPS is a bit more volatile for Unum, the dividend is not directly paid out of earnings but rather out of free cash flow. And when it comes to FCF, the company is very consistent. Unum has a long history of copiously covering its quarterly dividend with FCF.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, FCF coverage has even expanded in the last few years. In the last twelve months, Unum has paid out only 13.7% of FCF as dividends.

The dividend has also grown, though (thankfully) not as fast as FCF. In the last ten years, the per-share dividend has grown at a 12.5% average annual pace. With the headwinds from lower interest rates, expensive LTC claims, and Brexit not blowing nearly as hard as investors expected them to, the stock has been driven down to a price such that it offers a higher yield even than during the Great Recession:

Data by YCharts

Total Return And 10-Year Yield-On-Cost Projections

Unum expects adjusted operating earnings growth to come in at 4-7% in 2019, which they are well on their way to achieving considering the ~4.76% EPS growth from 1H 2018 to 1H 2019. The consensus analyst estimate for FY 2019 is 4.6% EPS growth.

In the next five years, analysts expect average annual earnings growth to come in around 5.92%, according to Yahoo Finance. The stock currently yields 3.94%. What about multiple expansion? Assuming a fair value P/S ratio of 0.7x, Unum can expect 32.8% price growth from reversion to fair value over the next five years. Then again, assuming a fair value P/E ratio of 13x, Unum should only expect 11.8% price growth over that time period.

Taking an average of the two, let's surmise that Unum stands to gain 22.3% from multiple expansion back to fair value over the next five years. That comes out to 4.46% per year.

Putting them all together, then, we arrive at a projected annual return of 14.32% over the next five years.

What about target 10-year yield-on-cost (YoC)? As a dividend growth investor with a long time horizon until I will need to tap into my investment income stream, it matters less to me what a stock pays today than what it will pay many years from now. The 10-year YoC projection is my attempt to quantify, to the best of my ability, the amount of income that will be thrown off from an investment ten years from now.

With the amount of buybacks that Unum's management is engaging in, it's easy to see CFO and FCF per share continuing to rise at a considerable pace going forward. In the last ten years, CFO per share rose at 12.2% per year, while FCF per share rose at 10.3% per year. Let's assume that pace persists.

Dividend growth of 10% per year, based on today's 3.94% yield, would produce a yield-on-cost of 10.2% in ten years. That would be phenomenal cash generation. Being pessimistic and assuming the macroeconomic headwinds only get worse for Unum, 8% annual dividend growth would still result in an 8.5% YoC in ten years. Then, again, being optimistic and assuming the same 12.5% per year dividend growth in the next ten years as was achieved in the prior ten, investors at today's price can expect a 12.2% YoC in a decade.

Conclusion

Unum Group is a great buy right here, and if the share price falls further, it becomes an even better buy. Sure, the company could continue to be hurt by its LTC policies and falling interest rates, but it has proven its ability to offset these headwinds with increased sales.

Besides, in the last round of monetary policy stimulus (including quantitative easing), long-term rates paradoxically ended up rising. When economic pessimism reaches its zenith and long-term rates begin rising, Unum's financial position will be strengthened. Of course, negative interest rates pose a serious risk, but there is good reason to think (or at least to hope) that policymakers in the US will learn from the pitfalls of Europe in this regard.

I write about lots of undercovered dividend growth stocks like this one. If you want to see more investment opportunities, feel free to become a follower by clicking the "Follow" button above!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.