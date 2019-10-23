Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF: 3.1% Yield With Quality Large-Cap Diversification

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSE:VYM) with $35 billion in total assets is one of the largest, dividend-focused, exchange-traded funds with an industry-leading low 0.06% expense ratio. The companies represented include most of the names that are traditionally recognized as "blue-chip" mega-cap industry leaders in a diversified portfolio of 406 U.S. stocks. A caveat worth mentioning is that VYM specifically excludes REITs and the current dividend yield of 3.14% is modest relative to other options in categories like "high-yield" but still well above the 1.8% yield for the S&P 500 (SPY). With that said, we think VYM does some things very well and may be a compelling choice as a core holding for income-focused investors looking for a broad market exposure. This article describes the composition of VYM along with the recent performance and our view on where VYM is headed next.

Background

VYM is based on the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index which selects dividend-paying U.S. companies, excluding REITs, weighted by market cap. Financials with an 18.5% weighting, followed by Consumer Goods at 14.2% are the two most well-represented sectors. Notably, technology at 10.4% is underrepresented compared to the composition of the S&P 500 which currently has a 23.5% weighting in tech. The style tilt in VYM is large-cap-value, consistent with the companies that typically have higher-than-average dividend yields. (Source: Vanguard)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is the largest holding with a 3.65% weighting. JPM has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Going through the full list of constituents, we find that VYM is comprised mostly of S&P 500 stocks with some other mid-cap holdings. Generally, the fund is over-weight the highest dividend-paying stocks relative to the composition in the S&P 500. As VYM excludes REITs based on the methodology of the tracking index, investors may want to consider complementing a holding in VYM with a separate REIT-focused fund.

Performance

While there's no stated performance benchmark other than to track the underlying FTSE index, here we compare VYM with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) as a measurement for the total return performance. Year to date SPY is up 21.1% while VYM is trailing with a 16.9% return. Recognizing that the two indexes simply have a different focus, it's worth noting that since VYM's inception back in November of 2006, the fund is up 165% on a total return basis, including dividends compared to 184% in SPY. Over the past 10 years, SPY has returned 239.4% compared to 225.2% for VYM. Considering that VYM excludes many of the high-growth technology names like Amazon.com (AMZN) and Facebook (FB) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)(GOOGL) which have led the market over the past decade and do not pay a dividend, the results here are at least commendable.

It becomes a question of investor objective and investing preference on whether the yield advantage for regular income purposes offered by VYM is compelling enough versus SPY. While the main selling point of VYM is the "high dividend" yield at 3.14% compared to 1.82% for SPY, the data shows that this strategy hasn't necessarily been optimal over the past decade considering the lower total return. With that said, there are market scenarios going forward like the possibility of non-dividend-paying high-growth stocks or even REITs underperfoming the market significantly. In that case, VYM could be a big winner in future time periods. For investors that want to avoid non-dividend-paying stocks and like to hold separate REIT-focused dividend funds, VYM is a good choice now.

Risk Metrics

In terms of risk metrics, the data is mixed. VYM over the past five years has presented a beta of 0.889, which means it should be less volatile on average compared to the market with an implied beta of 1. In Q4 2018, when the S&P 500 briefly traded down by nearly 20% to approach a technical "bear market," VYM fared better falling by only 17.5%. On the other hand, during the financial crisis, data shows that VYM actually performed worse with a 57% max drawdown compared to 55% in SPY. Indeed, the high dividend strategy doesn't necessarily limit downside or volatility. Favorably, over the past 10 years, the risk-adjusted return measured by the Sharpe Ratio for VYM at 1.124 is slightly higher than 1.074 for SPY. We state that VYM through a diversified portfolio has an overall similar risk profile consistent with the large overlap in holdings.

Underlying Holdings

Taking a look at the recent performance of the top 25 holdings of VYM, there have been some big winners in 2019 in line with the market performance. Overall, the theme this year has been better-than-expected earnings amid resilient economic growth. A more dovish Fed has also been supportive of market sentiment.

VYM's holdings including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), AT&T Inc. (T), Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), Walmart Inc. (WMT) Citigroup Inc. (C), Texas Instruments (TXN), and NextEra Energy, which together represent 16.5% of the fund, each having returned over 30% year to date.

VYM Top 25 Holdings Performance. Source: data by YCharts/table author

The market has rewarded high-quality dividend names over the past year which has been defined by increasing volatility even as the S&P 500 trades just a few points from its all-time high. We believe it to be a delicate period in the market with rising concerns over a potential cyclical slowdown and ongoing tensions over the unresolved U.S.-China trade conflict. The 2020 Presidential elections in the U.S. also represent unique risks, adding to policy uncertainty regardless of the outcome.

We rate VYM as a hold, balancing its solid composition against a more bearish view on the overall market. We think the fund could outperform a broad market benchmark like the S&P 500 going forward, with the belief that high growth non-dividend-paying stocks would likely present higher volatility and more downside during an economic downturn.

High Dividend ETF Comparisons

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has some comparable funds including the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) and WisdomTree US High Dividend ETF (DHS). The similarities here along with the term "dividend" as part of the fund name, each ETF yields above 3%.

Ticker Name AUM Expense Ratio Div Yield YTD TR 5YR TR VYM Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $35B 0.06% 3.14% 16.9% 59.6% SCHD Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF $10.6B 0.06% 3.00% 19.2% 69.4% HDV iShares Core High Dividend ETF $7.5B 0.08% 3.31% 14.7% 52.6% DHS WisdomTree US High Dividend ETF $935M 0.38% 3.36% 18.2% 51.1%

Schwab's SCHD is really the out-performer in the group, up 69.4% over the past five years, ahead of the 59.6% return from VYM, 52.6% for HDV, and 51.1% for DHS on a total return basis. We note, however, that the SCHD strategy is a bit different as it presents a more concentrated portfolio of just 100 stocks with the index selection based on a fundamentals screening. We think SCHD has benefited in recent years from the strong equity market tailwind with its higher beta profile and positioning towards high growth names. By this measure, SCHD could present greater volatility and underperform the market to the downside should economic conditions deteriorate going forward. The fund's inception date from 2011 does not include the period of the financial crisis, so we need more time to assess if the recent performance has a long-term edge.

In contrast, VYM has a more passive and balanced approach which represents lower market risk over the long term. VYM has outperformed HDV and DHS year to date and over the past five years. The WisdomTree US High Dividend ETF deserves a closer look, which despite the weaker performance in recent years, has a slightly higher current yield and includes REITs within its holdings highlighting a more complete diversified high dividend exposure.

Takeaway

There are a number of options among dividend-focused ETFs, including sector-specific and others that include foreign stocks. While VYM may not have the highest yield or best performance, we like the balanced approach and its focus on the high quality large-cap stocks within a diversified portfolio. Considering the high liquidity and low expense ratio, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF is a good option as a long-term core holding which could serve to boost the yield component of a diversified portfolio. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.