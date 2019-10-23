Tele2: Clear Signs Of Heavy Competition In Swedish Market

On Thursday, October 17, 2019, Swedish mobile telecommunications giant Tele2 AB (OTCPK:TLTZF) announced its third quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were certainly attractive as the company reported a phenomenal 35% revenue increase year-over-year. This is higher than what most companies in this industry usually experience and that definitely solidifies Tele2's position as Sweden's telecommunications growth story. Unfortunately, a closer look at these results shows that things were certainly not quite as good as they may appear, which is mostly due to the fact that this growth was driven by the Com Hem merger and not by the organic performance that would make this truly attractive. With that said though, these results were still better than what we saw from competitor Telia Company's (OTCPK:TLSNF) results.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Tele2's third quarter 2019 earnings results:

Tele2 reported total revenues of SEK 6.852 billion in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a significant 35.36% increase over the SEK 5.062 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an operating profit of SEK 1.367 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the SEK 926 million that the company had in the same quarter of last year.

Tele2 added 41,000 revenue-generating users in its home market of Sweden during the quarter. This brought its total subscriber base to 3.290 million, up from 2.991 million in the prior year quarter.

The company had an EBITDA from continuing operations of SEK 2.708 billion in the most recent quarter. This is a very significant increase over the SEK 1.428 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Tele2 reported a net income of SEK 981 million in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 54.98% increase over the SEK 633 million that the company had in the third quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights will notice is that the company's top-line revenues increased very dramatically compared to the prior-year quarter. As anyone that closely follows the telecommunications industry could attest to though, this level of growth is somewhat unusual and as such one might think that it is somewhat misleading. This is indeed the case as this year-over-year growth was caused by Tele2's acquisition of fellow Swedish telecommunications firm Com Hem, which took place in the fourth quarter of last year. As this company's former operations were not part of Tele2's business during the third quarter of last year, they could not continue to the company's revenues as they did during the third quarter of this year. If we exclude the impact of this acquisition, Tele2's revenues were flat year-over-year. Thus, the company's reported revenue growth was not really as good as it at first appears.

In my analysis of Telia's third quarter 2019 earnings results (linked in the introductory paragraph), I discussed how the very high level of competition in the Swedish telecommunications market is weighing on the financial performance of those companies that are active in the industry. We can see this in Tele2's results as the company saw its revenues in the country decline to SEK 3.892 billion from SEK 3.902 billion (on a pro forma basis) last year. This happened in spite of the fact that the company added 41,000 revenue-generating users in the quarter and 299,000 over the past year. This was at least partly due to a decline in the average revenue per user from its digital television unit (which also saw its number of subscribers decline by 9,000 in the quarter). There have been numerous discussions on this site about households abandoning traditional television services and switching entirely to streaming services and in some ways the technologically savvy nation of Sweden is further along in this process than the United States. This could certainly be what we are seeing here, although Tele2 did not comment on any causes for this decline.

Fortunately, Tele2 was able to improve its EBITDA from Sweden on a year-over-year basis despite this decline in revenues. In the third quarter of 2019, the company reported reported an EBITDA of SEK 1.772 billion compared to SEK 1.538 billion a year ago. One of the major reasons for this was an improvement in its margins, which went from 39% to 41% year-over-year. The company credits this improvement to synergies derived from last year's merger with Com Hem. As other authors have pointed out, synergies from mergers rarely live up to the promises of managers attempting to sell their shareholders on the acquisition of a business. In this case though, it appears that the synergies promised by management are indeed coming to pass. This does make some sense as the two companies would have each had their own accounting departments, human resource departments, and other units that would have been rendered redundant by this merger. As it is able to eliminate these redundant functions, the company is able to save money and improve its margins. This can even allow it to increase its profits when revenues decline, which is what we see here.

As is the case with most European telecommunications firms, Tele2 has operations in more than just its home nation. In this case, the company has a significant presence in the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. While all three of these are highly developed nations with a competitive telecommunications market, Tele2 was still able to make inroads and grew its revenues year-over-year in all three nations. Of the three, Lithuania delivered the largest revenue growth, going to SEK 692 million from SEK 631 million over the period. This was mostly due to Tele2 increasing the speeds available on its mobile network (and these higher tiers cost more money) and its customers opting to take advantage of these higher tiers. We can clearly see this in the fact that Tele2's average revenue per user went from €5.90 a year ago to €6.50 in the most recent quarter. In addition to this, the Swedish krona went down against the euro over the period and this also boosted its reported revenue from the Baltic nation (and region).

Tele2 saw similarly strong performance in the other two Baltic nations, with much the same cause as in Lithuania. In both of these other nations, Tele2 saw its average revenue per user increase year-over-year. In addition, Tele2 began testing a 5G network in Latvia and slightly increased its mobile subscriber base in the nation. This 5G testing network is something of an interesting development as 5G is something that many investors that follow the technology industry are very optimistic about. Thus, it could be wise to watch and see how this network performs in terms of customer uptake as that could give us some indication of just how much growth potential this technology is likely to offer. Overall, the strong performance in these markets was more than enough to offset the weakness that was caused by Sweden's highly competitive market and this allowed the company to remain remarkably stable year-over-year.

In conclusion, we certainly see the stability that we generally expect from telecommunications companies here. It continues to hold up reasonably well in its home country of Sweden, mostly because the synergies that management promised from the Com Hem merger are actually coming to pass. The company is also delivering solid performance outside of Sweden as customers have been attracted to its higher speed offerings. Overall, Tele2 continues to look like a solid European telecommunications play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.