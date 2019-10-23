The 'One McDermott Way' Might Still End In Bankruptcy Court

Even with Tranche A of the bridge loan already made available to McDermott, the company might still be required to file for bankruptcy early next year.

Without access to further loan tranches, a quick sale of the Lummus Technology business remains imperative.

Requirement to exchange at least 95% of the company's outstanding unsecured senior notes for new PIK notes to gain access to additional loan tranches seems almost impossible to achieve.

On Tuesday, I provided my assessment of McDermott's new, up to $1.7 billion bridge loan facility from a consortium of existing lenders led by Barclays and Crédit Agricole, currently scheduled to mature on October 21, 2021.

Upon closing, McDermott was provided immediate access to $650 million of capital (comprised of $550 million under a new term facility and $100 million under a new letters of credit facility).

The new "Superpriority Credit Agreement" also stipulates the timing and conditions for providing additional funds to the company:

1. Tranche B:

An additional $350 million of capital (comprised of $250 million under the new term facility and $100 million under the new letters of credit facility) will be made available to the company between November 30, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

2. Tranche C:

A third tranche of $150 million under the new term facility will be made available to McDermott between December 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020

3. Tranche D:

A final $550 million of capital (comprised of $350 million under the new term facility and $200 million under the new letters of credit facility) will be made available to the company between January 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020.

The conditions precedent to the Tranche B funding date are actually listed in annex 3.3 of the credit agreement and initially went unnoticed by me.

Already the very first condition is actually a dealbraker (emphasis added by author):

At least 95% of the Senior Notes then outstanding shall have been exchanged into Refinancing Senior Notes Indebtedness that, pursuant to its terms, ((a)) would permit the Obligations (including the Borrowings of Term Loans on each of the Tranche B Funding Date, the Tranche C Funding Date and Tranche D Funding Date), ((b)) provides that interest on such Refinancing Senior Notes Indebtedness shall only be payable by an increase of the principal amount of such Refinancing Senior Notes and ((c)) is otherwise on terms acceptable to the Supermajority Lenders.

In layman's terms:

McDermott will be required to exchange at least 95% or $1.235 billion of its 2024 10.625% senior unsecured notes into new payment-in-kind ("PIK") notes, an almost impossible task as the prospect of pocketing ongoing, juicy cash interest payments will almost certainly result in a large number of holdouts.

As an example:

At current market prices of just 20% of face value, the potential annual cash return would be above 50%, certainly worth a bet for holdout investors.

The issue has also been raised by Valerie Potenza, head of high-yield research at Xtract Research in a new Bloomberg article.

That said, she also pointed to the possibility of lenders waiving the note exchange requirement but this would not only require the consent of two-thirds of secured lenders, it would also reduce borrowing capacity to about $1.3 billion and constrain access to important letters of credit.

Frankly speaking, it's difficult to envision McDermott clearing this major hurdle so the company will likely have to speed up the ongoing sales process for its Lummus Technology division to avoid a bankruptcy filing in early 2020.

The credit agreement actually defines key milestones for the ongoing sales process:

by no later than November 1, 2019, the company has to deliver a confidential information memorandum, financial model and transaction structure memorandum in connection with the Lummus Technology sale

by no later than November 27, 2019, McDermott is required to have solicited first round bids

by no later than December 15, 2019, the company shall have delivered an updated business plan report reflecting the first round bids

by no later than December 31, 2019, McDermott is required to come up with a draft purchase agreement "in form and substance satisfactory to the Supermajority Lenders and the Administrative Agents"

by no later than January 31, 2020, the company shall have entered into a firm purchase agreement, again "in form and substance satisfactory to the Supermajority Lenders and the Administrative Agents"

Bottom Line:

Even after Monday's bridge loan announcement, the much-touted "One McDermott Way" might still end in bankruptcy court if the company fails to arrange a quick sale of the Lummus Technology business given the dealbraker requirement to exchange at least 95% of the company's senior unsecured notes into new PIK notes. While secured lenders would likely waive a minor consent shortfall (e.g. 90%), I do not expect them to approve a material amount of holdouts. But even if the condition will be waived, McDermott will face a reduction in borrowing capacity and letters of credit.

Judging by this week's trading pattern so far, both unsecured bond- and equityholders seem to have very little conviction in the company avoiding a bankruptcy filing and so do I.

That said, the company still has until January 31, 2020 to enter into a firm purchase agreement for Lummus Technology "in form and substance satisfactory to the Supermajority Lenders and the Administrative Agents" as required by the terms of the credit agreement.

Should McDermott indeed have to seek bankruptcy protection, common equityholders will almost certainly end up with nothing. Even unsecured noteholders might see very little or even no recovery as already implied by the very low trading price.

Expect the shares to remain volatile for the foreseeable future until potential signs of progress (or failure) emerge.

