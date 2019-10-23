Presenting Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: A Midsized Private Equity Company

Investors should be aware of the cyclicality that Deutsche Beteiligungs AG's focus brings with it.

The company specializes in growth financing and management buyouts at midsize technology and industrial companies in the DACH region.

One company that does not have this problem is Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

In todays age of enduring low interest rates, alternative investment classes become increasingly more interesting. One such investment that offers the chance of above average returns is private equity. For most investors though, private equity investments are not an option due to the required minimum investments. At least some of the bigger names of the industry happen to be publicly traded, thus offering a possibility to participate in their success. Those companies include for example The Blackstone Group (BX), KKR & Co Inc. (KKR) or Apollo Global Management (APO).

A problem that many of those private equity companies face in an environment of cash oversupply is how to put their dry powder to work. It often proves hard to find targets large enough to move the needle in a meaningful way. One company that does not face such hurdles is Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (OTC:DEUBF). Chances are you've never heard of this rather small private equity group. In this article, I will present the company in order to give investors an overview.

Focus On Small And Midsized Targets

Deutsche Beteiligung AG targets small and midsize companies with revenues between €20 and €500 million. Its investments typically have a volume of up to €200 million. In terms of geography the company focuses on the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland).

Deutsche Beteiligung AG does not invest in start-ups and unlike other private equity groups avoids pure turnaround cases and targets with need for major restructuring. Instead it specializes in situations such as management buyouts or corporate spin-offs. Often, such situations arise from succession planning in family owned enterprises where there is no internal successor. The company also provides targets with financing for expansion.

While all this might sound familiar to investors who read my piece on Indus Holding AG (OTC:INDHF), Deutsche Beteiligungs AG does not aim to hold portfolio companies indefinitely instead operating at a time horizon of up to 10 years.

Co-Investment

As it is typical for private equity companies, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG bundles capital provided by institutional investors in funds for which it receives a volume related management fee. The company also co-invests alongside those funds.

source: Deutsche Beteiligung AG

The respective portfolio companies management is also given the opportunity to co-invest in order to provide incentives to the operative leadership.

Portfolio

Currently, Deutsche Beteiligung AG's portfolio consists of a total of 27 companies from various sectors, telecommunications and industrial technology being particular areas of focus. The company provides an overview of its current portfolio and profiles of the respective companies.

Investments of former portfolio companies have historically achieved a capital multiplier of about 3.1x on average (the calculation is exclusively based on such transaction where figures where available at the time of writing).

Financials

In fiscal 2018 the company reported net income of €33.6 million representing a return on equity of 7.8 percent. However for the nine month ended June 30th the net income fell to €12.6 million (-54.5 percent YoY) amidst economic slowdown and trade disputes which were hitting portfolio companies.

The diminished profit was mostly the result of weaker results from investment activity. In 2018 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG generated fee income of €28.5 million. This income stream remained more stable during 2019 at -5.4 percent YoY as of Q3. Currently the company has assets under management of slightly above €1.7 billion.

Dividend Policy

Deutsche Beteiligung AG changed its dividend policy in 2016. Instead of maximizing payments short term, it now opts for a more stable yet constantly growing dividend. Since the implementation of the new dividend policy the annual payout grew by about 13.2 percent on average. For fiscal 2018 the company paid a dividend of €1.45 per share (+3.6 percent YoY).

Risks And Downsides

An investment in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is not without risks. Private equity in and of itself already presents a comparably higher risk (which is naturally reflected by potentially higher returns). Yet the company in particular also has the downside of its portfolio being rather cyclical given its sectors of focus such as automotive suppliers and industrial technology.

As Deutsche Beteiligung AG abstains from turnaround cases, it also misses out on the opportunity to profit from downturns creating opportunities.

Conclusion

All in all, Deutsche Beteiligung AG may be an interesting option for investors who seek to gain exposure to private equity and/or growing midsize technology and industrial companies from the DACH region. Yet investors should keep in mind the risk associated with private equity investments in general and the company in particular. Especially, one should be aware of the highly cyclical nature of the portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.