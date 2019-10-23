TD Ameritrade: Tailwinds Likely Ahead, Despite Major Change In The Industry

Market share struggle likely between key players in the trading industry as nearly all of them adopt zero commissions for retail trades.

Company Description

TD Ameritrade (AMTD) is an online broker platform that allows consumers to place electronic trades, focusing on a wide variety of products: from stocks, futures, EFS and options to mutual funds, cryptocurrency, and various fixed-income investments. In addition to making money on transaction fees, the company earns revenue on margin lending and cash management services.

Valuation

When it comes to valuing TD Ameritrade, the comps group can be tricky, since it could range from direct competitors (e.g., E-Trade Financial Corp. (ETFC)) to a wide (but still relevant) group of various financial services companies. We are taking a balanced approach, focusing on approximately 20 companies that derive revenue from electronic trading. This comps peer group yields a fairly conservative P/E estimate of ~12x on 2020 earnings. When we apply this estimate to our 2020 new EPS estimate of $4.12, post quarterly results (up from $4.04), we get a target price of $49 (up from $48).

Solid Quarter With Strong Implications for 2020

We have the following key, incremental takeaways from the quarterly results:

Daily Trading Volume Remains Robust - Daily volume of 860,000 trades sets up the company well for Q4 and 2020 as a whole, despite the very important step of abandoning commissions earlier in October. We estimate that only a portion of the daily revenue will be affected by $0 commissions, while the total trading volume itself should rise even further in 2020, possibly by as much as 10-12% on an annual basis. We also note that $0 commissions will kick in late in 4Q (we are modeling November 15).

A Likely Market Share War? - With Schwab (SCHW), TD Ameritrade, Interactive Brokers (IBKR), E*Trade, and Fidelity all dropping trading commissions for retail customers, we expect a market share war in the near term, largely driven by incentives provided by each of these shops. At present, AMTD’s incentives are in the hundreds of dollars for each opened account, and we expect it to rise. At the same time, with commissions eliminated (note that AMTD was the second player to do this, after Schwab, on the same day!), we expect a less severe exodus from the company that we have seen in recent quarters. In particular, Interactive Brokers has been a formidable competitor, where average trading commissions were 600 bps lower than Ameritrade’s.

See Guidance Raise as Conservative - Specifically, we see the upper bound of the revenue guidance raise as at least $100 million below Ameritrade’s potential. Recall, the company guided to $4.9-$5.3 billion in top line for the fiscal year 2020, whereas our estimates see a less severe impact from the zero commission fees, as the elasticity curve of new customers should meaningfully outweigh the losses in commission revenue. Given that the Street’s guidance was at the lower end for Ameritrade, the stock reacted quite positively

Net Interest Margin on the Rise - With robust cost management continuing, particularly around new non-retail accounts, we are seeing approximately 3-4 bps of net interest margin sequential expansion every quarter, with 2.27% in 3Q. We are modeling 2.31% in 4Q and an average of 2.39% for 2020.

Disappointment in CEO Departure - While this is somewhat old news, we continue to see the departure of Tim Hockey (announced in the summer) as a headwind for TD Ameritrade. Recall, Hockey spent less than three years on the job, and his departure was not so much performance-based as due to internal disagreements with the Board. We also see much of the current bottom line improvement as Hockey's achievement.

It’s All About Fractional Shares? - We expected to hear more about fractional shares from management, since (once again, with Schwab’s lead) this is becoming a hot-button issue which could determine the winner in the market share game down the road. As we stated in the past, we expect all trading players to eventually adopt fractional shares, with pricing within 1-3 bps of each other.

Risks to Our Thesis

We see the following four core risks to our thesis.

Macro risks. Should the recession unfold in the next 1-3 years, we should see meaningful decrease in trading volume from AMTD’s key partners.

Cyber attacks are always key in the trading business, as disruptions happen, on average, every 45 days. AMTD and its competitors frequently discuss annual increases in their technology budgets as a way of boosting cybersecurity.

Interest rate risk is vital, since the company invests in interest-earning assets.

Default risk is a rare event but (particularly in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis) is a real possibility, even from a large institution. It is our understanding that even the regulatory controls currently in place, such as Dodd-Frank, are not enough to prevent it.

