Biotechnology Catalysts: Positive Phase 2 Results Show Higher Gains Than FDA Approvals

Investment thesis:

Biotechnology investors work on the assumption that news surrounding assets in clinical development impact company valuation significantly. Our analysis suggests that focusing on earlier events, such as Phase 2 and 3 data release, represents a stronger short-term, catalyst-based investment strategy in the biotechnology sector, relative to PDUFA events. The shift in focus away from PDUFA events is driven by two factors. First, recent PDUFA events have had small impacts on stock valuations, likely due to closer guidance by the FDA; second, biotech-focused investors have become more sophisticated at predicting PDUFA outcomes by incorporating analysis of Phase 3 clinical data.

Short-term biotechnology investments using PDUFA as a "make it or break it" catalyst

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) scrutinizes the safety, efficacy and manufacturing of a clinical asset under development and decides to approve or reject the application to convert the drug into a commercial product. Prescription User Drug Free Act (PDUFA) events happen after the company files all the relevant clinical results, on a fixed calendar date set by FDA. A Small to MID-sized (SMID) biotech company's equity valuation strongly depends on FDA approval of their most advanced asset and the promise of future revenue. For this reason, PDUFA dates are rather ideal value catalysts: they have a fixed calendar date, the outcome has a huge impact in short- and long-term valuation, and there is extensive scientific data available to predict if the asset fulfills the safety and efficacy requirements on a large trial population (Phase 3). This classically allowed investors to set up an options investment strategy, with a narrow time window, normally leading to hefty overnight profits:

Short-term investors bet around a fixed calendar PDUFA outcome, enhancing profit through options locked on a fixed time interval around the current stock price, and expecting that there will be a big shift in equity valuation after a positive or negative FDA decision. Other short-term strategies reflect the exit at the stock's presumed peak value right before the PDUFA date ("pump and dump") or exit after PDUFA acceptance but before the company starts selling the drug. In the absence of an external acquisition or a solid partnership, a small company will fail to market the drug ("short the sale"), resulting in a depreciation of stock value.

Long-term investors carefully analyze each SMID company, the platform technology, and the entire asset pipeline. Based on their analysis, the management team, and FDA guidelines, investors decide to acquire stock early and follow the company's development over the years. This strategy is more time consuming and is based on the long-term potential of the platform, market capture, and management vision. However, these stocks are generally only profitable within if the most advanced assets have positive clinical trial results, demonstrating a clear path to market.

Shifting investment analysis toward Phase 2 and Phase 3 to capture higher gains

Valuation has shifted away from positive PDUFA outcomes, and we strongly argue that these are no longer the best catalysts for biotechnology companies. This PDUFA acceptance/ stock valuation correlation, which was consistent from 2012 to 2017, has dissipated or even reversed during 2018 and generated low gains in 2019. Here, we present a minimalistic attempt to average stock behavior after catalyst events in 2018 and 2019, focusing on Phase 2, Phase 3 and PDUFA readouts. The analysis indicates that stocks showed negligible appreciation (on average) in 2018 after PDUFA acceptance and gained significant value upon Phase 2 and 3 data release (Exhibit 1). A similar trend was observed in 2019 so far.

Exhibit 1 - Analysis of relative change in stock value after positive catalyst event (2 days after the news were released, N= number of catalyst events with positive outcomes). While in 2018 Phase 3 release was the most profitable event, in 2019 it was Phase 2 which captured the highest increase in stock value.

Source: Image created by authors using data extracted from Yahoo Finance with an author designed algorithm.

PDUFA: We believe that several factors have helped reduced the uncertainty of a PDUFA decision: closer collaboration between FDA and drug-developing companies, recent government incentives for drug approval, and investor sophistication. Investors have abundant clinical data available and anticipated PDUFA outcomes are already taken into account. In 2019 this trend partially continued, as only 4 out of 24 approvals resulted in >20% increase in stock value (average is 4.7%, see Exhibit 1A).

Phase 3: Looking at earlier events during clinical development revealed that Phase 3 data release, normally more loosely scheduled and presented in medical conferences (ASCO, ESMO, and others) or investor meetings, concentrated around the summer months, is a significant value driver with a quarter of the companies showing >20% increase in stock value upon positive results (average is 8.1%, see Exhibit 1). To capture value, investors need to scrutinize the relatively low number of patients in Phase 2 trials and anticipate the calendar date around Phase 3 data release. Instead of focusing on whether the drug will be approved, investors should predict how the choice of dosing, changes in trial design, patient population, trial locations and ultimately heterogeneity in the data will affect primary endpoints in larger Phase 3 trials.

Phase 2: The highest yield catalyst is at the same time the most complex to predict: although also anticipated in quarters and half-year schedules, the exact date of release of Phase 2 data is uncertain. Phase 2 data release gathered on average 18.1% gain, with a fifth of the companies showing >20% increase in stock (see Exhibit 1A). The available data to predict an outcome is scarce: mostly pre-clinical data and Phase 1 data is available, which is mostly focused on efficacy in non-human models and safety in humans, respectively. Here investors need to be aware also of the higher failure rate (higher risk) of Phase 2 trials, and also of limited patient numbers and high variability in the measurements for primary and secondary endpoints. While large placebo effects are discouraging, sometimes these studies are single arm and do not allow strong conclusions regarding efficacy. A careful strategy for Phase 2 prediction would be to deeply study the mechanism of action and the basic science behind the asset, accessing poster presentations and related publications in peer-reviewed journals, as well as to scrutinize Phase 1b data and cross-compare it to similar assets and the standard of care for the condition treated.

Phase 2 data release drive "high gainers" in biotech stocks

We analyzed SMID companies individually (up to 10B market cap, n=118 companies) focusing on positive outcomes for 80 Phase 2 events, 66 Phase 3 events and 24 PDUFA events scheduled for the first 3 quarters of 2019 (January-September), and compared the relative valuation increase with similar outcomes in 2018 (84 Phase 2, 41 Phase 3 and 61 PDUFA positive outcomes, for a total of 127 companies). We restricted our analysis for immediate changes (+/- 3 days surrounding the event date, see Exhibit 2). Interestingly, in 2019 so far valuation was highest for Phase 2 at day 2 post-news-release.

Positive outcomes from pre-PDUFA events have generated lower immediate relative gains in stock value compared to PDUFA acceptance for 2018 and 2019 (1.1% and 4.7%, respectively). However positive readouts in Phase 3 generated significant relative gains in 2018 and 2019 (13.7% and 8.1%, respectively). Phase 2 positive readouts were also superior to PDUFA in 2018 and 2019 (6.7% and 18.1% relative gains, respectively). In only two years, the valuation peak shifted from PDUFA, which was the most appreciated event up to 2017, toward Phase 3 in 2018 and currently Phase 2 in 2019. This suggests that the uncertainty in PDUFA outcomes was reduced, largely due to the increased ability to analyze scientific data and investor sophistication - but also to the closer collaboration between the FDA and the biotech companies, which increases the probability of success at PDUFA stage.

In fact, the frequency of positive PDUFA events was above the average of the preceding 5 years (74.4% in 2018 vs 71.8% from 2013-2017). A lower approval rate in 2019 so far (62.2%) may be responsible for the observed relative rise in valuation surrounding this catalyst. PDUFA rejection events still resulted in a robust decrease in valuation (-30% on average), which suggests that an investment strategy with >90% accuracy in predicting negative PDUFA outcomes could be highly profitable ("shorting" around a fixed calendar date).

Exhibit 2 - Top, Comparison of catalytic events for SMID companies after positive data release for Phase 2, 3 and PDUFA catalysts in 2018 and 2019. Average stock valuation for 3 days surrounding catalyst calendar date (error bars represent s.e.m., numbers for each time point are depicted in Exhibit 1). Bottom, comparison of relative increase in stock value for stocks that showed gains >20% (gray dots correspond to 2018 and black dots correspond to 2019 catalyst events). Gains after positive Phase 2 data release increased in frequency and relative magnitude in 2019 compared to 2018.

Source: Image created by authors using data extracted from Yahoo Finance. Graphs were plotted using Excel.

High gainers in biotech stocks reflect robust safety and surprisingly elevated efficacy in lead assets

So which are the SMID biotechnology companies that behaved as outliers and showed higher than average gains in the biotech sector in the last two years? Can we identify common features that justify the magnitude of market appreciation? Companies which had >50% increase in valuation over a single market day (5 Phase 2 and 3 Phase 3 data release, n=8 in 2018) occurred more frequently in 2019 (8 Phase 2, 6 Phase 3 data release and 1 PDUFA, n=15 for the first 3Q in 2019). These extreme outperformers represent the first lead asset, sometimes with orphan drug and fast-track designation, targeting large patient populations with disruptive technologies. Other instances reflect promising results in fields with complex therapy profiles, such as cancer and neurological disorders. A common feature was the results released from Phase 2 and 3: these showed robust safety and improved efficacy compared to the standard of care, with high magnitude difference of effect versus placebo. Cancer, neurological and skin indications represented ½ of the cases, while blood, liver and kidney disorders, with simpler formulations and large patient populations, were also present (7 out of 23 cases, see Exhibit 3).

Exhibit 3 - Biotechnology stocks that showed relative short-term gains over 50% in a single market day, following positive Phase 2 or 3 data release or PDUFA acceptance (up to 3 days after news release, maximum value presented).

Source: Table created by authors using data extracted from Google Finance, corporate presentations corresponding to each company and available literature surrounding each asset. Table was plotted using Excel.

Seven stocks with potential high gains surrounding Phase 2 data release until the end of 2019

To test our hypothesis we analyzed 33 Phase 2 events listed in the FDA calendar for the end of 2019 and picked 7 stocks that fit our assumptions: orphan drug designation, unmet needs and large patient populations combined with very high efficacy in preclinical and early clinical data, in companies with small to midsize market caps where the asset is lead or second in development. We believe that these companies are currently significantly undervalued, were these assets to reach PDUFA acceptance (see Exhibit 4 for a list of companies and their assets). These companies target a different variety of conditions, from hepatitis to cancer, but also including heart and skin diseases, which are lethal. We predict that on average the outcome of Phase 2 for these assets will be positive and that the value increase will likely be superior to 50% of the actual stock price.

According to our analysis, Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB), Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX), Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR), Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP), Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA), Magenta Therapeutics Ltd. (MGTA) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) are likely to increase value significantly upon positive Phase 2 data release in 2019. Common features of lead assets likely to drive high gains in biotech stocks upon favorable Phase 2 and 3 data release for 4Q2019 and 1H2020:

Excellent efficacy in primary and key-secondary endpoints (works better than expected scenario), addressing life-threatening conditions in large patient populations, possible extended therapeutic applications.

Excellent safety profiles, same or better than standard-of-care.

Some target unmet needs (lots of drugs are cancer/neurological and skin related) and others represent proof-of-concept or first in class therapies.

Clear mechanism of action. Most assets are simple, elegantly designed treatments.

Exhibit 4 - Predicted biotech stocks that will capture high gains in 4Q2019. For each company, the lead asset is in Phase 2 (the most valuable catalyst in 2019). The majority of assets listed have FDA attributed Orphan drug designation, and also Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) or Fast-track designation. The stocks are currently trading at a low value compared to the long-term market potential of the respective lead asset. Further positive data release surrounding Phase 2/3 trials is likely to be a significant value driver.

Source: Table created by authors using data extracted from Google Finance, value factor was determined by analyzing each lead asset individually using corporate presentations, scientific publications and abstracts (see source links in text). Table was plotted using Excel on October 1st 2019.

Conclusion: Short-term biotech investors should focus on predicting Phase 2 efficiency for lead assets

Investors should shift their attention to Phase 2 or 3 trial results, for which there is less data available (pre-clinical and Phase 1/2), release of results can occur at different times, and outcomes do not guarantee market access to the drug (revenues from sales). This will require a re-thinking of the strategy and methods of analysis, as focusing on Phase 1/2 data will require a critical understanding of the mechanism of action of a drug, the differences, and similarities across trials, and the magnitude of the efficacy and response rates in small test populations.

Based on our analysis, the most highly profitable short-term option strategy is predicting the outcome of Phase 2 catalysts, using pre-clinical and Phase 1/1b or early top-line Phase 2 data (average gains of 18%). At a lower gain (average of 8.1% and 4.7%) Phase 3/ PDUFA catalytic events also present an interesting opportunity, especially when the uncertainty regarding the drug/asset is high, or the company is significantly undervalued.

Investors should also consider shorting against companies whose Phase 2/3 data is considerably negative. Classically, this strategy is easier surrounding PDUFA events, due to the fixed calendar date, but it is possible also to use it for Phase 2 and 3 data release, pending some information on expected calendar dates is available. Investors can estimate the duration between each phase and follow the clinical trial development as well as highlighted medical conference and investor presentations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Miguel Coelho Ph.D., Vassilis Bitsikas Ph.D., and Daisy Riquelme Ph.D., independently from the Beacon Value Partners investment group. The three authors contributed equally and focused on investment strategies based on determining the scientific potential of the company that might lead to a positive catalyst outcome, ignoring other financial and market models. The objective of the article is to help investors prepare their strategies for biotechnology investments in the 4Q2019 and 1H2020, and any forward-looking statements are speculative and do not reflect positive data release or FDA approval. Investment or financial decisions based on this article are the sole responsibility of the readers and investors themselves, and the authors declare no ethical, legal or financial responsibility over third-party actions.