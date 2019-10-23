Snap: Too Speculative

Investment Thesis

Snap (SNAP) delivered mind-blowing Q3 2019 results. The market's reaction? Totally muted. Why? Because expectations were just too high.

In my coverage earlier this month I noted:

The thing with investing is that it is never straight forward. It is never clear cut. And the market is not always right or always wrong. In fact, there is much to like about Snap.

After seeing Snap's results, I believe those statements are fairly accurate descriptions of Snap's underlying dynamic. Snap is not an investment; it is speculation.

Q3 2019, Sizzling Hot

The graph below is a colorful reminder that Snap remains incredibly relevant among its audience (18- to 24-year-olds).

Not only is its pace of revenue growth strong evidence that Snap's business model is not a pop-and-fizzle fad, but this quarter's revenues succeeded in percolating down the rest of its income statement too.

For instance, while its top line was up 50% compared with Q3 2019, its bottom line improved to negative $227 million compared with negative $325 million. While Snap's free cash flow use fared particularly well and came in at negative $84 million compared with negative $159 million in the same period a year ago. What's not to like?

Well Positioned For Further Growth

Furthermore, Snap's CEO Evan Spiegel highlighted on the call that this year was the first one in which time spent on mobile surpassed television in the U.S. Spiegal contended that his company's value proposition is remarkably well positioned to capitalize on this large opportunity.

This was a noteworthy quarter for Snap. Not only were its quarterly results overwhelmingly positive, but its guidance for Q4 2019 of 41% revenue growth reassures investors that Snap is more than rhetoric; it has the numbers to back its vision.

Spiegel spoke about Snap's opportunities today over the near term (one to three years' time), medium term and long term. In other words, Snap is firing on all cylinders. Snap's opportunities include augmented reality, maps, and gaming. So far, so good, but now on to the shareholders' perspective.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Right away, common sense alone should raise a questioning eyebrow at the fact that Snap is already valued at approximately $20 billion. How much more upside is actually left ion its valuation?

The next question should clearly be along the lines of where its profit margins may ultimately fall.

Consider this: Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) are remarkable advertising platforms. In my opinion Facebook, for one, is one of the best free-cash-flow-producing companies, if not the best.

Twitter, on the other hand, went through a challenging period but has not turned a corner and has laid the foundation to be a strong cash-flow-generating enterprise.

To assume that Snap is in any way on par with these two tech juggernauts is a mistake.

However, even if Snap were to somehow go on to become a sustainably strong GAAP-profitable company, once we account for its heavy stock-based compensation are its operating margins likely to fall closer to 10%, similar to those of Twitter? I doubt it.

Even if it somehow ended up being as efficient as Twitter is, that would imply that Snap would be making approximately $200 million of operating profits, before taxes and capex and capitalization of intangibles (although Snap doesn't capitalize its intangibles all that much).

Nevertheless, this would still make a future conceptual/best-case-scenario Snap trade at 100x this hypothetical scenario.

Reading through the prior few paragraphs, readers can note just how many optimist assumptions I have to make for Snap to trade at 100x (hypothetical) operating profits. This is not investing.

The Bottom Line

To be perfectly candid, Snap delivered results that left me dumbfounded.

Every aspect of the results and earnings call pointed to a company that had turned a corner.

Although arguably even more surprising is the clear investor apathy towards this set of results. The verdict? Investors were already pricing in this quarter a long time ago, and they will need even more consistently strong surprises to see Snap's market cap rise to $30 billion - for a 50% upside potential.

In summary, I believe that Snap's valuation is already pricing in all the positive good news. Hence, for investors, Snap offers a negative risk-reward balance, making its stock best avoided.

