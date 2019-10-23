Bossard AG: Switzerland's Fastenal

Fastenal has been one of our core industrial holdings for nearly 5 years, but we are now considering the merits of redeploying this capital into Bossard and/or MSC Industrial.

U.S. investors will be more familiar with direct competitors such as Fastenal and other firms operating in the MRO space like MSC Industrial.

Company background & description

Founded in 1831 in Zug, Switzerland, Bossard (OTC:BHAGF) is among the market leaders in fastening technology globally. The company is engaged in the global procurement and sale of every type of fastening element. It also provides engineering and logistical services associated with these products and offers a full range of solutions in product management and logistics of C-parts.

The company was initially founded as a family-owned hardware store in Zug, where customers could buy tools, fittings, and screws. Throughout the middle of the 20th century, Bossard continuously expanded its product portfolio and network of subsidiary companies, in order to meet a growing demand for fasteners used in increasingly sophisticated engineering products. By the 1980s, Bossard had become a trusted supplier to industrial firms throughout Switzerland, and in the 1990s, it embarked on a strategy to internationalize its business globally.

Bossard's core competencies are centered on the following:

Fastening elements - including a full range of fastening products such as screws, nuts, bolts, woodscrews, washers, pins, etc.

Assembly Technology Expert services - which assist customers with the selection of fastening solutions for new product designs.

Smart Factory Logistics solutions - which help customers optimize their supply chain management of C-parts.

As of the end of fiscal 2018, Bossard derived 57% of sales from Europe, 28% from America, and 15% from Asia Pacific. It employed 2,500 people in 77 locations globally.

Bossard went public in 1987, and its shares are now traded on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

Industry background, competitive position, and barriers to entry

According to procurement intelligence firm Beroe Inc., the global Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) market is expected to reach USD 660 billion by 2020. It is a highly fragmented market (for example, the top 50 distributors only represent approx. 30% of the North American market), which typically grows in-line with industrial production, and exhibits some defensive characteristics relative to the broader industrial sector, due to the large share of replacement/aftermarket sales.

Bossard's main competitor in Switzerland is SFS Group (OTC:SFSLF). The company also competes with a number of European competitors, including Böllhoff (private), Würth (private), Bufab, Trifast; as well as companies in the U.S. such as Fastenal (FAST) and Optimas (private). Please note that the table below also includes W. W. Grainger (GWW) and MSC Industrial (MSM), which compete in the U.S. MRO market, although they are not entirely comparable to Bossard.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, as of 21.10.2019

We believe Bossard to have a strong market position in its key markets of European countries. The company's fastening systems have a solid reputation in the marketplace, and it generates competitive returns on invested capital relative to local peers. Having said that, we acknowledge that this business doesn't benefit from meaningful sustainable competitive advantages, bar some small level of intangible assets related to reputation and branding, as well as some small customer switching costs. There are no significant barriers to entry to this business.

Fundamental profile

Profitability, capital efficiency, and returns on investment:

Bossard runs a business that is consistently generating decent profitability levels, with operating margins averaging approx. 10-12% over the past decade. Having said that, looking at fiscal 2009, one can observe that some operating leverage is built into this business. Still, trough margins of 5% are acceptable for an industrial business.

In combination with a fairly capital-light business model, Bossard generates very acceptable return levels over an economic cycle, with ROIC in the low teens and ROE of approx. 20% employing an adequate amount of financial leverage. Overall, these return levels support the notion that Bossard is a worthwhile investment opportunity to consider, provided it can be acquired at the right price.

Please note that some expenses were reclassified between COGS and SG&A in 2013, which blurs the gross profit margin line. Also, note that shareholders' equity was impacted by a capital increase and translation adjustment in 2012, which blurs the ROE line for 2012.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, Annual reports for ROCE

Growth:

One ought to be cautious looking at Bossard's growth rates over the past 10 years, as the base refers to the trough of 2009. Looking at compounded annual growth rates since 1998 (which is as far back as Eikon data goes), including two recessions, is certainly a better indication of what can be expected from Bossard going forward.

We expect the company to grow sales at a CAGR of 3-4% over the next decade, with earnings per share growing at a mid-single-digit rate.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Cash flows:

Unsurprisingly, distribution business can tie up a lot of cash in the business despite not being overly capital-intensive. This is mainly due to the fact that distributors must maintain high inventory levels, to ensure that the products required by their customers are available at all times. As shown below, Bossard has a lot of cash tied up in its business, with a working capital to sales ratio of close to 40%. Over time, we would like to see the company focus a bit more on cash flow management, and not simply profitable growth. It appears that some progress could be made regarding inventory levels and payment terms extended to customers. Despite being working capital-intensive, earnings quality remains acceptable, with CFO/net income of approx. 100% on average over the past decade.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Financial position

Bossard is currently appropriately capitalized. The company did increase its level of indebtedness in 2012 (as well as a capital increase) to finance the acquisition of KVT-Fastening, bringing net debt to EBITDA to 3.5x. As of today, net debt to EBITDA stands at approx. 1.0x, which is acceptable at this stage of the economic cycle.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Management team & track record of capital allocation decisions

In April 2019, Mr. David Dean stepped down at his own request, after having successfully led Bossard as CEO for 15 years since 2004. He was succeeded by Dr. Daniel Bossard, who joined the company in 2000 after having worked as a consultant for Accenture. His past responsibilities at the company include e-business manager, CEO of Bossard Denmark, sales & marketing manager for Bossard Group, and CEO of Northern and Eastern Europe for Bossard Group. He holds a business administration degree from the University of St. Gallen, with postgraduate studies leading to a doctorate in technology management.

Mr. Stephan Zehnder is Bossard's CFO since 2005. Prior to that, he was corporate controller of Bossard Group since 1998. He joined the company's finance department in 1996 and holds an MBA in Finance from the Graduate School of Business Administration, Zürich and the University of Wales.

Analyzing Bossard's historical track record of capital allocation decisions, one can observe that the company has had a balanced and disciplined approach to deploying capital with the aim of sustaining profitable growth. Over the past 10 years, the lion's share of operating cash flows have been used to meet that goal by investing both internally and externally. Remaining cash flows were returned to shareholders, exclusively via dividend payments. Overall, we see capital allocation decisions to have been made in the best interest of shareholders, which comes as no surprise given that Bossard is a family-owned and -controlled business. No major changes in strategy are expected under the new leadership, which will present the company's next corporate strategy plan at the end of 2020.

Dividend

The company has a stated policy to pay out 40% of net earnings in dividends to shareholders. Note that this is quite a typical policy for EU-based companies, but it differs from many U.S. firms that opt for a 'progressive' dividend policy, aiming to keep growing the dividend every year rather than stick to an EPS payout ratio methodology.

Such an EPS payout-based dividend policy means that the dividend gets cut when earnings decline. As a result, Bossard did cut its dividend 3 times over the past 20 years. In 2001, it eliminated its dividend completely, having just recorded its only year of loss-making over the past 2 decades. In 2006, the dividend was also cut on the back of an earnings decline due to the restructuring of U.S. operations. Finally, in 2009, the dividend was cut by over 50% as earnings declined due to a pronounced global economic slowdown.

Over the past decade since 2009, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of over 20%. Having said that, this starts from a low base in 2009. Looking at long-term dividend growth, Bossard has grown its dividend at a CAGR of 9.2% over the past 20 years since 1998.

Over the long-term and through an economic cycle, we expect the company to grow the dividend in-line with earnings growth, at a mid-single-digit rate. The current dividend yield is just shy of 3.0%.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Valuation

A conservative DCF-based valuation yields a fair value estimate of CHF 150 per share. We expect sales to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% over the next 10 years, operating margins of 12%, a tax rate of 20%, a WACC of 7.5% (consisting of a cost of equity of 9%, cost of debt of 1%, and an equity ratio of 80%), and a terminal growth rate of 2%.

Looking at valuation multiples, the stock is currently trading at a multiple of 15.8x consensus estimates for FY19 EPS of CHF 9.23. This compares to Bossard's average P/E multiple of 14.9x over the past 10 years.

Ownership

Bossard's share capital consists of two share classes. The par value of A shares is CHF 5 per share, while the par value of B shares is 1/5th of A shares, or CHF 1 per share. For both A and B shares, each share entitles the owner to one vote. All shares are also entitled to the dividend payment, although B shares are adjusted to the nominal value of A shares (i.e. each B share gets 1/5th of the dividend paid out for A shares).

As a result of this capital structure, the families that descend from the founding Bossard family are able to retain control of the company despite only owning a minority of the company's share capital. As of the end of 2018, via their two entities - Kolin Holding AG and Bossard Unternehmensstiftung - they own 56.1 % of total voting rights and 27.8% of the share capital.

As we've stated in previous reports on such companies, we generally have a positive inclination towards family businesses, and like the owner-operator model, as it creates a strong alignment of interests between all stakeholders. However, we do believe that it is very important for family-owned businesses to adhere to sensible corporate governance practices and think long and hard about succession planning. Here, we take comfort in our assessment of Bossard's governance practices, as well as its willingness to go outside of the family for top managerial positions if deemed in the best interest of all shareholders, as evidenced by Mr. Dean's 15-year tenure as CEO.

Risks & red flags

Cyclicality: Bossard serves customers that operate in cyclical industries. As a result, sales can shrink significantly in economic downturns. For example, in 2009, sales dropped by 30%, and operating profits dropped some 50% as a result of operating leverage. Having said that, both sales and profits rebounded strongly the following year.

FX risk: Bossard is exposed to a significant amount of FX risk, particularly the EUR and USD, and the company uses derivatives to hedge a portion of its FX exposure.

Inventory management: As previously mentioned, Bossard carries a significant amount of inventory, which can be seen as a risk. Having said that, the company has historically been able to quickly draw down inventories in an economic slowdown.

Customer concentration risk: While we don't have precise data on this, our understanding is that the company has some customer concentration risk, particularly in its U.S. business.

Raw material prices: Bossard is exposed to fluctuation in key raw materials such as steel and nickel. As it essentially purchases finished products from suppliers, it cannot hedge against such price fluctuations, rather opting to pass it on to customers.

Initial conclusions

Bossard is a small but high-quality player in an industry that we find quite attractive: the industrial distribution business. It is an industry that typically grows in-line with industrial production but exhibits some defensive characteristics as a result of a large share of replacement/after-market sales. It is also an industry that will continue to benefit from the structural trend of outsourcing, in our view. Last, the industry remains highly fragmented and appears ripe for further consolidation over the coming decades.

In this market, we see Bossard as being in a good competitive position, although we don't rate it as being as competitively advantaged as Fastenal, for instance, mainly due to a lack of scale. Nonetheless, Bossard is a reputable player in the marketplace, which consistently generates adequate profitability and return levels. The firm's balance sheet carries an appropriate amount of debt, and past capital allocation decisions appear to have been to the benefit of long-term shareholders.

We see the stock as being fairly valued at present and are considering trimming our long-standing position in Fastenal to initiate a position in Bossard and/or MSC Industrial.

---

Appendix:

Disclosure: I am/we are long FAST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable, but is not guaranteed to or by the author. This article reflects personal views and does not constitute investment advice.