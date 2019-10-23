Behind The Scenes

U.S. yields continue to be multiples higher than the yields in the EU, Switzerland and Japan, and foreign money continues to roll into the American markets as a result.

Interest rates fell to new lows recently, or right off the decade lows, as the Fed intervened again and as the ECB added $22 billion a month to its sovereign and corporate debt buying program.

If you stand in the middle of the playing field of the Great Game, you will notice the goalposts. At one end of the field is "Fear" and at the other end s "Greed." The herd is constantly driven towards one or the other as economic and political events are posted on the screens that surround the financial stadium. These notifications are often referred to as the Press, which constantly emits data that is released from various governments or is dreamt up by the multitude of reporters that are empowered, by their organizations, to reach conclusions and provide opinions.

All of this, I point out, is ruled over by our old friend "Time," which tends to mitigate the effect of events as they are posted to the billboards. Greece was once the center point for the European Union, and now their importance has faded so far that their new short-term debt issuance came at a negative yield. What a change of circumstance.

Brexit, which has roiled the markets for so long, now seems to be minimally invasive event which the markets acknowledge but pay little attention to as they move about each day. Some occurrences, such as the Fed's injection of $210 billion into the bond markets since mid-September, gets virtually buried, as the Fed denies that it is additional Quantitative Easing, which is what you would expect from them even if it is a ridiculous comment. Further, since a good amount of this money is going into Treasury Bills for the first time since the Great Recession, which will put the inverted Yield Curve out of existence quickly, and then the technicians will have no reason to call for some form of Recession as the Fed ends that little escapade.

We have also seen interest rates fall to new lows recently, or right off the decade lows, as the Fed intervened again and as the ECB added $22 billion a month to their sovereign and corporate debt buying program. Yields in America continue to be multiples higher than the yields in the EU, Switzerland and Japan, and foreign money continues to roll into the American markets as a result.

However, there has also been a flight from the public bond markets in the United States by any number of large American institutions, such as insurance companies and pension funds, as they cannot sustain their profitability at current levels. It is my opinion that we are quietly witnessing a massive re-allocation of assets now with these institutions taking profits in the public markets and heading into private equity, private placements, Real Estate and other segments of the debt markets. They have literally been forced into this position by our low yield environment, which I have labeled our "Borrower's Paradise."

Equities have also been a beneficiary, as individual investors have been forced to re-think their allocations to the bond markets. They do not have access to many private deals, and so, they have done what they could to try to maintain their lifestyles and budgets.

Behind the scenes, you see, things are rapidly changing, as low yields are forcing many issues. I still think that closed-end funds are the most overlooked part of the markets and least appreciated, as they are just too complex for many people and even some institutions. The monthly payments made by some of the funds not only provide the compounding of interest but offer a solution, in my view, to the vagaries of the markets' fluctuations. As long as they pay, the valuations, up or down, are much less significant for the holder, unless someone is forced to liquidate. There is also great diversity here with bond funds, loan funds, Real Estate funds, MLP funds, pipeline funds, equity funds and other providers of revenues. There is leverage, no doubt, in most of these, but I point out that it is their leverage and not your leverage. For almost all companies, if you are buying dividend stocks, there is also leverage, and I think that the concern about these funds leverage is far overdone.

China is also on our radar screens, and I point out that even the official numbers, which I always suspect, look none too good. While it is true that they have the world's second-largest economy at $13 trillion, it is also true that the economy of the United States is $22 trillion, which just dwarfs the Chinese one. Consequently, in my view, the tariff wars with the United States, which is just one part of our "Game of Thrones," hurts them far worse than it does America. It is just a matter of size.

Grant's Rules

Rules 1-10: Preservation of capital

Rule 11" Make money

Rule 12: When a company is under Federal investigation for Fraud - Sell

Rule 13: When a company get a "Going Concern" letter from its auditors - Sell

I advise staying the course and not taking risks that you cannot afford.

That is my best advice.

