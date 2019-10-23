Global Blood Therapeutics: Expectations Swell As Voxelotor Marketization Nears

Below, we discuss why Voxelotor is set up for success in the upcoming confirmatory trial, which is expected to start in Q4.

Global Blood Therapeutics recently held an analyst & investor day, outlining the critical need in sickle cell disease and how their lead drug, Voxelotor, fills the script.

Price Target Upcoming Catalysts $75 Initiation of TCD flow confirmatory trial (4Q '19)

FDA approval (PDUFA date Feb. 26)

ICER pharmacoeconomical review (2020)

Voxelotor commercialization (2H 2020)

Confirmatory trial data (2H '20/1H '21)

Fundamentals

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) most recent 10-Q:

Capital structure

The company is well-funded and should be sufficient to fund the initial marketization up until the full approval of Voxelotor. I theorize that this would be the best time to capitalize in the form of dilution for the company and shareholders.

Risks: Any delay in the regulatory process may require the company to raise, again, at cost-disadvantageous prices. Likewise, a failed confirmatory trial would be disastrous to Global Blood's valuation.

Chart

GBT's share price demonstrates strong support in the mid-$40's, presenting a good initiation/add price for new or existing investors.

Risks: GBT is still trading below key moving averages and figures to trade unfavorably for some time. Perhaps, until a catalyst arrives (e.g. FDA-approval, especially if granted before the PDUFA date).

The Path Forward

The company presented their goals at the Investor & Analyst Day. Here we see the company's two main catalysts going forward:

Source: Global Blood Therapeutics

I'll reiterate that the FDA allowing "full approval" to hinge only on a relatively small TCD study bodes well for Global Blood and serves to highlight the FDA's desire to get this drug approved for sickle cell disease.

Reasons for optimism surrounding confirmatory study

The company points out that increases in hemoglobin are associated with decreases in TCD flow (which is a good thing).

Source: Global Blood Therapeutics

"STOP-2 Data" is GBT's own research, explained below:

Source: Global Blood Therapeutics

It is not surprising that blood transfusions lead to positive events in sickle cell patients. However, there would be several benefits to the use of Voxelotor (a once-daily pill) over transfusions. For one, blood transfusions typically require some kind of outpatient or inpatient setting, which contributes to high cost. For two, chronic transfusions often result in iron overload.

Risks: The data GBT presented in STOP-2 isn't entirely relevant to Voxelotor's prospects. Success or failure will depend on whether or not Voxelotor increases blood viscosity.

There are some reasons to believe that Voxelotor will decrease TCD flow and, therefore, risk of stroke. For one, GBT has already done preliminary research into their drug's impact on TCD flow, seen below:

Source: Global Blood Therapeutics

Risks: This data is preliminary and too little to be considered significant.

However, when you also consider that the HOPE study (phase 3) saw numerical decreases in VOC within the drug arm, suggests that Voxelotor improves blood viscosity. Increased blood viscosity is known to increase the likelihood of VOC events.

Hydroxyurea, the standard-of-care for sickle cell disease, also works to decrease blood viscosity.

How does anything improve blood viscosity:

Chronic transfusion therapy also directly inhibits erythrocyte sickling, improves blood rheology, reduces red cell adhesion, and lowers the plasma-free hemoglobin and other laboratory evidence of hemolysis. Similar effects are observed in association with hydroxyurea therapy, which also increases the hematocrit, inhibits erythrocyte sickling by increased fetal hemoglobin, improves red cell rheology, reduces red cell adhesion, and lowers LDH and total bilirubin concentrations Source: Blood

What has Voxelotor done in clinical trials that mimic transfusions and hydroxyurea?

Voxelotor ... dose-dependently increases hemoglobin, hematocrit, and erythrocyte counts and reduces unconjugated bilirubin and reticulocytes in patients with SCD. Source: Hematology Reports

Voxelotor is also known to improve blood rheology (aka "deformability"). The drug has seen small decreases in LDH as well, but it is too variable to be counted as significant. Lab values and microscopic pictures also suggest that Voxelotor does what it is marketed to do: inhibit erythrocyte sickling. Preclinical work has directly demonstrated Voxelotor's ability to improve blood viscosity:

Source: Clinical Hemorheology and Microcirculation

Confirmatory trial design

Source: Global Blood Therapeutics

Summary

Above, we touched on how the FDA appears benevolent, in that the confirmatory trial design is relatively simple and confirms what we, based on preliminary data, already know about Voxelotor. We also touched on why Voxelotor is aligned for success in their confirmatory trial.

As commercialization nears, I will dive deeper into Voxelotor's prospects before and after full approval.

