Europris - Benefits From The Lack Of Ruthless Competition

Some of the financial metrics which bother investors are improving. This is why the stock has already started to recover from the lows in 2018.

The established retailers in Scandinavia have a strong competitive advantage in costs. Other companies such as Axfood (AXFOF) and ICA Gruppen (ICCGF) illustrate this trend.

Europris (ERPSY) is a Norwegian discount retailer which went public in the summer of 2015 and its shares have experienced an important drop since 2017.

Europris (OTC:ERPSY) is a Norwegian discount retailer which went public in the summer of 2015 and its shares have experienced an important drop since 2017. It runs more than 250 large stores with a great variety of products in all the territories of Norway. What makes this drop interesting is the apparent recovery of some financial metrics and the favorable competitive environment of the Scandinavian retail sector. This research starts with other successful stories in Sweden, a market with some similarities from the point of view of the geography, population and culture.

Successful retailers in the Nordic countries

The two Swedish leaders Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF) and ICA Gruppen (OTC:ICCGF) have achieved an incredible growth with strong profitability - especially Axfood. If the two biggest companies of a traditional sector in a specific region show this trend, there has to be a favorable socioeconomic structure helping those businesses. Scandinavian countries such as Sweden or Norway have a low population density, where we find small and dispersed cities over long distances. Companies serve small niche markets, which are not attractive for foreign competitors as they cannot gain enough scale to reduce costs. The search for niche markets was a strategy mastered by Walmart half century ago, prioritizing openings in low populated towns - capturing a market share in the surrounding rural areas. It works in the same way as we have witnessed in other consolidated Swedish retailers.

There are more than 1500 km from the South of Norway to the northernmost towns, an added challenge to the natural barriers that separate these countries from Central Europe. Let's take a look at the map of Norway with some of its Europris stores. Google Maps does not allow to highlight more than 20 locations, but keep in mind that Europris operates more than 250 establishments in Norway.

Source: Google Maps

Moreover, Norwegian consumers seem to be a little reluctant to welcome foreign retailers, as shown by the short-lived Lidl venture in 2008. This competitive German retailer had to abandon Norway just four years after settling in. This cultural barrier is another advantage for the established businesses. In this context, we should expect stability and gradual growth for consolidated Norwegian retailer. At least, they do not wage a ruthless war on prices or confront strong online rivals.

What are the causes of a 10% earnings yield?

In addition to this positive environment, the shares are traded with an important discount over profits. The attributable profit for shareholders has been close to 400 million NOK in the last three years while the market capitalization is around 4.14 billion NOK. This a 10% earnings yield for a company with positive prospects as explained before. The revenues are growing although the operating result is slightly decreasing.

What are investors concerned about? The free cash flow was lower in 2017 and especially in 2018. The operating margin has also shrunk gradually, which is perceived as a signal of weakness. However, these are not the best metrics to evaluate the business. Cash flows are erratic and affected by some investments. In fact, the free cash flow is recovering in recent quarters - the stock has also started to recover slowly.

*Own elaboration. Source of data: Europris Quarterly reports

The operating margin is irrelevant - provided that it is positive; what matters for shareholders in the long term is the return on invested capital. Europris is lowering margins but also increasing sales, therefore, it achieves a higher sales rotation.

*Own elaboration. Source of data: Europris Quarterly reports

While margins have decreased, the return on invested capital has kept higher than 12% according to our estimation:

*Own elaboration. Source of data: Europris Quarterly reports

To be fair, the operating profit was negatively impacted in the last quarter because of the new central warehouse launching. It is a logistics problem (operating costs), which explains why the gross profit grew in line with revenues in that period of time.

Even without expecting a brilliant future, the data do not show a strong deterioration of the business. We have to take into account that Europris is still in a growth phase trying to achieve a higher scale. It continues opening stores and has invested significantly in logistics and partnerships. When the organization is smaller and developing the business, it is reasonable to expect some deviations in costs.

Relevant indebtedness, big dividends and some share repurchases

In our view, the most important concern is the debt position. It is not out of control, but we need to monitor that it does not worsen over time. The financial debt at the end of June was 1.76 billion NOK while the cash position was 0.004 billion NOK - it distributed the annual dividend in May, so at the end of 2019 the cash position will be significantly higher. The EBITDA is around 670 million NOK, so the net debt is 2.63 times the EBITDA. The financial position is not problematic but it poses some risks to consider. Luckily, the indebtedness is not growing.

The shareholders currently receive a 7% dividend yield, as the company uses most of the generated cash to remunerate shareholders. It is interesting to note that management executed some share repurchases near to the lows, an intelligent way to allocate resources for shareholders. Although the priority should be to reduce the debt, it is positive that management considers buybacks as an alternative use of cash, as buybacks are very rare in Europe - European companies should explore this possibility in some circumstances.

Conclusion

In summary, Europris is a stock with 10% earnings yield and high remuneration for shareholders through dividends. If the free cash flow improves in the next quarters and the company solves some of its logistics setbacks, it is likely the stock will continue its recovery. The risks are more than compensated by a high earnings yield and an advantageous competitive environment.

In our view, this stock should have a slightly higher earnings yield than other consolidated retailers in the area. If Axfood and ICA Gruppen are traded with around 3.3% earnings yield, it would be reasonable to expect 6% earnings yield for Europris - reflecting the debt risk and its lower return on capital. This means a potential appreciation of 66% over the current price. These aspects make Europris an interesting investment case in the European retail sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ERPSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.