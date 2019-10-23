Previewing Brady Corporation's Upcoming Earnings

When Brady Corporation (BRC) reported full year 2019 results before the market opened on September 6th, investors cheered the results and drove shares up more than 5% that day and almost 16% when the price peaked 10 days later. Subsequent to that earnings release, consensus EPS estimates for 2020 and 2021 were taken up by 4.5% and 8.7%, respectively.

Now, with forward PEs well above 21x and shares at less than 2% below the peak reached on September 16th (the all-time high), Brady shares are currently trading at a historically rich valuation that likely caps any further significant price gains. However, for aggressive investors hoping to capture a post-announcement spike, the company will report Q120 results in mid-November. An assessment of the company, its guidance history, and the relevant metrics will help those investors to gauge Brady’s prospects and possible moves in the stock price at the next earnings announcement.

The Company

Brady is a manufacturer of products that help identify and increase the safety of the people, places, and things in workplaces worldwide. The company has two operating segments, Identification Solutions “IDS” and Workplace Safety “WPS.” Its product categories include Facility Identification and Protection, Product Identification, Wire Identification, People Identification, Patient Identification, Custom Wristbands, Safety & Compliance, First Aid Products, and Asset Tracking. A small sample of its products includes safety signs, spill control products, materials and printing systems, brand protection labeling, hand-held printers, name tags, badges, and lanyards.

The company sells to maintenance, repair, and operations ("MRO") customers, original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") customers, and group purchasing organizations ("GPO") through direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. Approximately 45% of total sales are derived outside of the United States with 70%-75% of total revenue from the IDS segment and 25%-30% from WPS. Brady has not grown revenue since 2010 but has grown EPS more than 5% annually during that time through continual process improvements and automation. The company is a consistent dividend payer (34 consecutive annual increases) with a 1.6% yield and $228.9M of net debt consisting of $279.1M cash and only $50.2M of long-term debt.

Multiples, Guidance, And EPS Estimates

Forward multiples have expanded even though consensus EPS estimates were revised upward after the Q419 call (when earnings and updated guidance were announced), due to the share price gains.

At a recent price around $55, shares currently trade at a forward PE multiple of about 21.3x for 2020 and about 19.9x for 2021. At the $2.50 midpoint of 2020 EPS guidance, shares trade at 22x. Before the Q419 call, the 2020 multiple was 19.6x and the 2021 multiple was 19.0x when analysts were expecting 2020 EPS to be $2.47 and 2021 EPS to be $2.54.

Analysts are now projecting consensus 2020 EPS of $2.58 (a 4.5% upward revision) and 2021 EPS of $2.76 (an 8.7% upward revision) while the $55 share price is almost 14% above the $48.34 at the September 5th closing. As of October 18th, the S&P 500 forward multiple is 18.2x and Brady’s average forward multiple over the past 3 years has only been 20.4x. Brady is currently fully valued, especially for a company with no revenue growth since 2010.

Upcoming Q120 Earnings

Brady provides annual guidance starting in Q4 of the prior year and updates it each subsequent quarter. The initial guidance for FY2020 (ended 7/31/20) calls for EPS of $2.45 to $2.55 based on 1.5% to 2.5% growth in organic revenue.

Initial 2020 Guidance Date Given EPS range Organic Sales g' range Depreciation Amortization CAPEX IDS Organic Sales g' range WPS Organic Sales g' range Q419 (9/6/19) $2.45-$2.55 1.5%-2.5% $25M $35M 2%-3% 0%

At the midpoint of guidance ($2.50), EPS growth is only about 2% compared to 2019 and 2018 when EPS grew 20.1% and 11.5%, respectively. During the Q4 call, Brady’s management explained that,

... the major headwinds, if you will, versus EPS would be foreign currency and our continued investment back into R&D expense.”

It is also important to note that this initial 2020 EPS guidance is 13.6% above the initial 2019 EPS guidance ($2.20 at the midpoint) and that 2019 EPS guidance increased substantially in subsequent quarters.

The midpoint of 2019 EPS guidance increased 2.3%, 2.2%, and 3.3% in the subsequent quarters and 7.95% overall ($2.375 vs. $2.20) and actual 2019 EPS came in at 11.4% above the initial 2019 guidance and more than 2% above the high end of the final guidance given. Setting modest EPS guidance and increasing it as the year progresses has been a pattern in the last three years and I expect this may repeat in 2020.

The consensus EPS estimate for Q120 is $0.63 compared to Q119 EPS of $0.58 and for Q220 is $0.59 compared to $0.55 in Q219. These estimates imply first half growth of 8% in 2020 which suggests analysts also believe guidance will be raised going forward. This is because Brady is not seasonal - its results are roughly constant throughout the year. Look for a guidance raise to greater than $2.55 at the midpoint to be a strong signal to the market.

As mentioned, Brady has guided 1.5% to 2.5% growth in organic sales for 2020. Brady provides this metric to avoid the distortion from foreign currency translation on underlying sales trends. For example, in 2019, revenue declined by 1.1% even though organic sales grew by 2.8% and Q119 revenue increased by only 1.0% despite the 4.7% growth in organic sales.

Like EPS guidance, the initial organic revenue growth guidance has been the most conservative with it either increasing or remaining the same for the following three guidance periods. Unlike the EPS guidance, the company is guiding organic growth for 2020 to be less than the amount guided for 2019 in each period and below the actual organic growth in 2019. The amount reported for Q120, and any update to the annual organic sales growth guidance, will be crucial to see if it matches the direction of any updates to EPS guidance.

Gross margin is an essential driver of Brady’s earnings power and has consistently been around 50%. Although not explicitly guided by the company, expect gross margin in Q120 (and all of 2020) to be around 50% as management stated in the Q4 call that it is “not anticipating massive changes in our gross profit margins.”

SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue has improved on a year-over-year basis each of the last 7 quarters during which time it has averaged 32.3% within a range of 30.1% (Q419) to 34.1% (Q318). This is an almost 400 bps improvement from the average 36.2% from 2010 to 2017. The improved SG&A expense is being driven by Brady’s efforts to increase manufacturing process efficiency with automation as evidenced by outsized capital expenditures. From the Q419 call:

This quarter's capex was larger than normal as we have been actively upgrading our machinery and equipment to both add more capabilities as well as to drive efficiencies and increase productivity.”

In 2019, capex was 2.8% of revenue which is the most since 2014 (3.5%) and 60 bps above the average 2.2% since 2010. In Q119, SG&A was 32.3% which likely will be improved in Q120 given that Q419 capex was 5.2% of revenue, the most in a quarter since Q418.

Brady does not provide guidance for either foreign currency or R&D expense but, as mentioned above, these items were called out by management as factors impacting the muted 2% growth in projected 2020 EPS. Underlying the guidance is the assumption of constant foreign currency exchange rates as of July 31, 2019. On that date, the U.S. Dollar Index was at 98.52 and as of October 15th was at 98.29, trading within a range of 97.38 and 99.38. At the low, FX was only about 1.16% below the assumed 98.52 and at its high only 0.87% above it. This suggests that reported EPS will be little impacted by FX. Of course, there are 15 more days in the quarter so any dramatic moves in FX after October 15th will alter the reported results.

R&D expense has been elevated at 3.9% of revenue (vs. average 3.2% 2010-2017) each of the last two years as the company strives to boost revenue growth via a pipeline of new product introductions, especially in the healthcare products line. For 2020, Brady confirmed on the Q419 call that it expects R&D to remain at “about 4%” of revenue and further saying,

... we do expect to increase our R&D, specifically (adding) key talent strengths that we want to work on.”

Any variance from this 4% level reported in Q120 would be a surprise warranting investigation as R&D is key to the company’s revenue growth efforts.

The Takeaway

Brady is a fully-valued stock based on its absolute level near all-time highs and on a PE basis relative to its historical norms and current S&P PE. Any investment in Brady at the current price entails higher risk than normal and the best opportunity with Brady is as a very speculative, short-term trade on the prospect of a price spike around the next earnings announcement and EPS guidance update.

Over the past 12 quarters, Brady has had 9 positive EPS surprises that have averaged 9.7% and only 3 minimal EPS misses averaging just (0.8%). The quarterly surprises have been in a range of 17.1% to -1.2%. Along the same lines, the company has guided EPS upward in 10 of the past 12 quarters and flat the other 2. Brady’s history suggests a positive earnings surprise is more likely than a negative one, but at current elevated multiples, an earnings miss or negative guidance update could sharply reduce share prices.

Using dividend yield as a signpost, the share price would need to retrace to about $37 for the dividend yield to return to 2.36%, the three-year average from 2016-2018. While a precipitous 33% decline to $37 from $55 is highly unlikely, it is obvious that shares have outrun the positive operating performance.

Interested long term or risk-averse investors would be better served by maintaining Brady on their watch list or establishing a small position now and waiting for a market downdraft or an outsized negative reaction to quarterly results to initiate/increase their exposure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.