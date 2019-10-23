Logitech: Steady As She Goes

According to my three-grade rating, Logitech is due to its enormous business and dividend growth generally worth an investment, but the quality comes with a high price.

This week, the company published its quarter results. After providing the highlights of the results, I will analyze these numbers.

Logitech (LOGI) shareholders like me look back on the past years with joy. The Schweitzer company has delighted its shareholders with massive share price increases and a shareholder-friendly dividend policy. This week, the company presented its current quarterly figures for the second quarter. Although I am very satisfied with the company, I always look at the quarterly figures and question critically whether my former investment thesis is still relevant or not. After providing the highlights of the results, I will analyze these numbers. According to my three-grade rating, Logitech is due to its enormous business and dividend growth generally worth an investment, but the quality comes with a high price.

The Highlights

Here are the highlights of the second quarter short and sweet:

sales were USD 720 million, up 4 percent in US dollars and 6 percent in constant currency, compared to the second quarter of the prior year.

operating income (GAAP) grew 4 percent to USD 68 million, compared to USD 65 million in the same quarter a year ago.

earnings per share grew 13 percent to USD 0.43, compared to USD 0.38 in the same quarter a year ago.

operating income (non-GAAP) grew 6 percent to USD 89 million, compared to USD 85 million in the same quarter a year ago.

EPS (non-GAAP) grew 2 percent to USD 0.50, compared to USD 0.49 in the same quarter a year ago.

Cash flow from operations amounted to USD 107 million, compared to USD 85 million in the same period a year ago

Gross margin expanded 80 bps to 38.4 percent.

Net sales by segment came in as follows:

Furthermore, Logitech confirmed its Fiscal Year 2020 outlook of mid to high single-digit sales growth in constant currency and USD 375 million to USD 385 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Analysis

As showed above, business is running very well operationally. This is particularly true in view of the fact that the company was confronted with unfavorable exchange rates and the effects of the trade conflict.

I particularly like the fact that the management has built an extremely broad product portfolio. Not all segments grow evenly and there are also areas that under perform. Overall, however, this portfolio ensures steady growth:

This also applies geographically. In the American market, for example, growth in the video collaboration segment was able to compensate for poorer sales in the gaming segment. In the end, growth in America was 5 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Surprisingly, Logitech is still able to grow its PC Peripherals business. The company can only achieve this through new innovations that generate new demand.

I like this innovative spirit. However, it also entails high R&D costs. Investor legends like Warren Buffet don't like this. They assume that such companies can get into difficulties in bad times due to a lack of innovative strength. I'm not sure I feel the same way about this particular case. Innovation and a new design approach have led Logitech to develop so extremely well over the past four years. The ability to innovate can also be seen as a strength that other companies do not possess. And it's precisely the Apple effect when a company manages to create an non existing demand for a product rather than simply satisfy an existing demand.

Accordingly, I don't mind that R&D spending increased by 10 bps in the second quarter. Conversely, R&D still accounts for a relatively small 5.5 percent of sales. If you compare that with other companies, it's not so much. Logitech invests far less in research and development than Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG/GOOGL) in relation to revenue (Apple: 7.9 percent; Microsoft: 13.4 percent; Alphabet: 15.7 percent).

Additionally, the company still manages to increase its gross margin. The second quarter gross margin increased 80 bps to 38.4 percent. This puts the company in the upper half of the new target range announced at the end of last year.

Logitech has also made a smart acquisition. Last month, the company bought Streamlabs, the software of choice for many top streamers. The is acquisition is not expected to materially impact Logitech's Full Year 2020 annual net sales or non-GAAP operating profitability. However, Streamlabs strengthen Logitech's position in the gaming market. Streamlabs OBS software offers customization tolls that allows game streamers to engage with viewers. Logitech is thus expanding its share of the value chain in the gaming segment. That is a good desicion, because this area is going to grow extremely:

Especially good is that Logitech has explicitly purchased software instead of hardware. This makes Logitech less dependent on individual components such as desktop PCs.

The excellent management and the great development of the company have nevertheless made the shares quite expensive. The current P/E ratio is 25. While the dividend has always increased by at least 10 percent in recent years, the current dividend yield is only 2 percent. In addition, there are taxes that foreign investors have to pay attention to. Investors should continue to hold the shares. That's definitely what I'm going to do. If you don't have any Logitech shares yet, you might choose a good path with an entry-level position.

Investors takeaway

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Logitech

Investors are lucky to have Logitech. Logitech's operations are running and management continues to address future markets through smaller acquisitions and innovations. Nevertheless, the company is not cheap at the moment. The company is worth an investment in any case. But it is definitely not a jewel.

Continuous dividend growth, but low dividend yield.

High valuation.

Steady growth in sales, earnings and margin.

Company addresses strongly future markets.

