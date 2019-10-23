Biogen: A Trading Strategy

BIIB surprised the Street with news that it plans to file a BLA for aducanumab, or adu, in Q1 2020.

The news...

... was a shocker. Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) reported a strong Q3, which might have sent the stock up a few percent, but instead, pre-market, it had vaulted to perhaps $314 from Monday's close around $224. The reason for the surge - almost as if BIIB were a junior biotech - came in not the earnings press release but rather in the conference call and related presentation, namely that its lead Alzheimer's disease ("AD") candidate, aducanumab, will have a BLA (biologic license application) filed with the FDA in Q1 2020. From the CEO's prepared remarks:

As you know in March, we announced our decision to discontinue the Phase 3 EMERGE and ENGAGE studies for aducanumab in Alzheimer’s disease based on a pre-specified futility analysis. In retrospect the result of our futility analysis was incorrect.

Mr. Vounatsos explained that more data was obtained and:

Once we became aware of the potential implication of this larger dataset, we consulted with external advisors followed by the FDA with a Type C Meeting in June...

So, within approximately only three months after BIIB cratered on the discontinuation of the two Phase 3 studies for "adu," the company was hopeful of approval.

The company also kept investing in AD drugs, which was interesting, given the apparent bad results for adu and several other amyloid-modifying drugs. The analyst Geoffrey Porges addressed the topic in the July conference call. Here's some of his turn in the Q&A:

Geoffrey Porges I have to ask follow-up on aducanumab. Previously, you disclosed that you are continuing to monitor the patients in the study and to see whether there was any evidence of clinical effect from the - in the pivotal studies with prolonged exposure. Could you share with us what you have found with that extended follow-up? And secondly, in that context, how much are you continuing to invest in the amyloid hypothesis and particularly in 2401 and Elenbecestat, could you kind of reconcile those two for us? Michel Vounatsos Geoff, thank you for asking this important question. Obviously, since we did not present at AIC it is clear to everybody that we are not ready. We are not finished with our analysis of the data, first available at the cutoff date of the futility analysis, but also the data that is coming after the cutoff date of the futility. So Biogen said and will continue to follow the science and these analyses have critical importance... So we will present the results of ENGAGE and EMERGE studies at the future medical meetings and I hope you appreciate that we cannot say much more at this stage.

Fast forward two months to another conference, hosted by Morgan Stanley. Per the Seeking Alpha transcript, once again, the questioner was interested in why BIIB continued to put a lot of R&D emphasis in the amyloid-modifying sphere for AD. Here's a quote from the Q&A:

Matthew Harrison And maybe just one other secondary question is, in light of Alzheimer's, you did have this joint venture with Eisai, and you continued to fund studies on other Alzheimer's assets, where I think investors look at and say, they look very similar to the assets that failed. So, maybe you could just address why that’s happening? And how we should think about that going forward? Jeff Capello [BIIB's CFO] Well, I think, obviously, the aducanumab readout [the futility study] was disappointing. We’re still looking at the data there. And until we have a chance to fully look at that data, we won’t know... what it means and what parallels we can draw to either the BAN2401 or elenbecestat, let alone the three anti-taus we have. So, we really need to kind of finish that analysis and look at data and help us inform. We do like the space of Alzheimer's...

Now, we know why the company was so coy. Presumably, it did not want to tip off its competitors, such as Lilly (LLY) with its solanezumab AD drug, but wanted to keep investors aware there was hope for adu.

With BIIB up from a post-futility analysis average price around $230 and 184 MM diluted shares outstanding, BIIB has gained $9 B based on its price around $279 as of Wednesday morning's trading. The valuation ramp is due primarily to the direct implications of adu's potential and the indirect ones of a possible mega-franchise in AD. Secondarily, it is due to the strong Q3 operating results. A review of the latter is in order before discussing the AD opportunity.

BIIB has another strong quarter

The company reported $8.39 in GAAP EPS, up from $7.15, which itself was a strong quarter. Revenues rose from $3.44 B to $3.60 B. Pre-tax operating profits rose from $1.70 B to $1.81 B. Diluted shares outstanding shrank 9%, from 202 MM to $184 MM. BIIB retains a strong balance sheet, with positive net worth after subtracting all goodwill and intangibles. I believe that BIIB has never paid a cash dividend. R&D, at $540 MM, remains on the low side for growth biotech firms. I expect R&D expenses to rise as a percentage of sales, given BIIB's recent activity in expanding the pipeline.

Since there is not a lot of seasonality in BIIB's business, a quick and dirty way of thinking of its valuation is to annualize Q3 EPS. This gets us to about a 9X P/E. So, it would seem "too cheap," but numerous uncertainties exist for the current products as well as for the pipeline.

BIIB has 5 main profit drivers. These are, with key issues:

interferons: how fast do they fade?

Tecfidera: can the patent protection hold, and how will Vumerity fare?

Spinraza: will competition harm it much, and will higher doses help it much?

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) royalties: how big will Ocrevus be?

biosimilars: how competitive will the space get over time?

In any case, BIIB has diversified profit centers, and perhaps, its non-AD pipeline productivity will yield another winner or two.

The main point here is that there is a lot to BIIB. It has a good balance sheet and numerous profit centers, along with a low P/E. This may make it a good candidate for naked put sales or, in a more standard fashion, a buy-write.

Now, it's time for a few trading-oriented points about adu.

No clarity on adu for at least about a year may favor an option strategy

The company discusses details of its Phase 3 program in its earnings-related presentation. From slide 24, and from comments on the conference call, BIIB believes that the positive EMERGE study and post hoc analysis of the negative ENGAGE study show that sustained exposure to high-dose (10 mg/kg) adu provided meaningful reduction in decline rate versus placebo. Without saying how enthusiastic the FDA actually is about an adu BLA, the company says:

Following consultation with the FDA, Biogen believes it is reasonable to submit a regulatory filing for aducanumab based on these data.

My "2 cents" here: I'd be more bullish on BIIB if it reported that the FDA encouraged it to file a BLA, or some similar phrase. Given how many dollars BIIB has invested in this one molecule, and given its extensive other pipeline efforts in AD, even a 20% chance of an FDA approval would strike me as "reasonable" given the low cost of preparing and filing the BLA.

Thus, I thought about "renting" BIIB.

If the BLA is filed in February, then the FDA should accept it in April. If FDA is interested, it can give a Priority Review status, which would mandate a decision in 6 months in most cases. That would take a potential approval into next October. A standard review of 10 months would take the approval to February 2021 or perhaps a bit sooner.

What we do not know about adu exceeds what we know

Firstly, we simply do not know how receptive the FDA will be to data-mining of the ENGAGE study. Because adu causes brain swelling ("ARIA") in a large minority of patients, it is not harmless. On the efficacy side of the FDA's safety-efficacy duality, BIIB did not prove that the roughly 20% slowing of cognitive decline is durable. Maybe it is long-lasting; maybe adu can accelerate the benefit on even longer-duration trials. Maybe there is data on certain patients that is more impressive; etc.

From an insurer standpoint, even if adu gains approval, the question will be what reimbursement to allow. The costs of adu include medical visits, brain scans, and other costs in addition to direct drug and infusion costs. If all BIIB can show is only a 20% or so improvement in cognitive function after 78 weeks in those patients who can receive high dose adu in adequate doses, then is it reasonable to say that 20% of 78 weeks is about a 16 week, or 4 month, extra length of decent quality mental functioning? Adjusted for the many drop-outs, maybe that's 2 months. Further adjusting for the trouble of getting frequent infusions and some patients with significant and symptomatic brain edema, what's the real value of this drug in the eyes of payers?

Therefore, I'm cautious about assuming that even FDA approval will allow adu to be a major blockbuster in the absence of truly long-term studies.

A potential strategy for BIIB

Clearly, adu might be a major product for many years. Also, if BIIB leads the way, along with its partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY), to a new promised land of increasingly powerful and convenient (IV, subcu and/or oral) drugs for AD, BIIB's wealth generation would stem from a franchise, not only a potentially lucrative hit drug. Even if the chance of some great stuff happening in AD is low (and I don't know what the odds are), the present value of this chance could be much more than $10 B. Given BIIB's many operational strengths and relatively low P/E, offset by the focus on an adu submission that might not succeed, I'm looking at options as a way to bring in income while traders duke it out. As a non-BIIB shareholder for some time, my choices would be to buy the stock and sell calls, or sell puts.

As a result of this analysis, I bought BIIB this AM at $280 and sold a January 2020 call with a $300 strike price, at close to $12. With Street opinion split between increased price targets as high as in the upper $300s, and negative views of adu's chances at the FDA, my guess is that volatility will rule.

Thanks for reading and for sharing your thoughts and knowledge of this stock and perhaps of adu and other potential drug treatments for AD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB,RHHBY,LLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser. Am long BIIB shares with a call option sold.