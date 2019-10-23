Tile Shop: Plunge After Surprise Delisting (Still) Doesn't Look Like An Opportunity

Patient deep value investors might want to take a look, but share price aside, this still looks like a business headed in the wrong direction.

But those profits are declining, and both the decision and moves leading up to it add to existing management concerns.

TTS dropped by two-thirds on Tuesday after the company announced it would delist its stock and cease regular financial reporting after its coming 10-K.

As an investor willing to invest in dented deep value plays, I can see the appeal of Tile Shop Holdings (TTS). TTS shares plunged 66% on Tuesday after the company released second quarter earnings - but it wasn't the earnings report alone that tanked the stock. Tile Shop announced that it would voluntarily delist from the NASDAQ Stock Market effective next month.

It's an enormously surprising move in general. The only stock I remember delisting voluntarily without an obvious catalyst (such as a sale or liquidation of the company or an inability to consistently meet listing standards) was bebe stores (BEBE). Even bebe had shut down its retail operations, leaving it as a holding company for a 50% stake in a joint venture. A detailed (but admittedly not exhaustive) search failed to find other examples; this is an unusual situation.

But it's also an enormous surprise relative to how Tile Shop itself has acted in recent months. And that creates just one of the problems involved in stepping into the plunge here. Management concerns surrounding Tile Shop have persisted for years now, and the decision doesn't help on that front. Meanwhile, Q3 financials suggest a business still heading in the wrong direction. Add to that the issue of how value, if it exists on paper, can be realized in a company with little apparent intention to update shareholders going forward.

TTS does look cheap, but it probably should be to at least some extent. Even if it's too cheap, I'm not sure what that does for public equity investors at the moment.

Why Did TTS Delist?

In both its press release and an FAQ (frequently asked questions) attached to an 8-K filing, Tile Shop pointed to the costs of being a public company as driving its decision. As CEO Cabell Lolmaugh put it in the press release:

We’ve undertaken a thorough and thoughtful review of our cost structure, including costs associated with being a Nasdaq-listed and SEC reporting company. After careful consideration, our Board of Directors decided to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq and deregister with the SEC as we believe the savings that will benefit our shareholders outweigh the advantages of continuing as a Nasdaq-listed and SEC reporting company.

It's difficult at the moment to take that at face value. It's not clear exactly how significant those costs are, but based on commentary elsewhere, public company costs seem to be in the range of a few million dollars a year. Tile Shop's trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA is over $38 million. At least on that line, the savings aren't all that material. The 8-K cites the "time spent by our management and employees complying with the requirements" of being public, but there are about 3,500 firms listed on US exchanges who find that time.

Meanwhile, TTS stock lost a whopping $113 million in market value on Tuesday. It's likely management didn't see such a steep decline coming, and the Q3 report itself may have contributed (more on this in a moment), but the company still had to know it would take a significant short-term hit for what looks like relatively thin long-term benefits.

So, the obvious question is if there's something else at play. Might this be an effort to eventually take the company private at a lower price? That seems possible, but not necessarily likely. The board did own 28% of the company as of May 20 (the figure might be slightly higher owing to Q2 share buybacks) with founder Robert Rucker holding 11%. That's not necessarily enough to make an LBO simple, particularly with the company closing Q3 with net debt of $55 billion (1.4x TTM EBITDA) and significant operating lease liabilities.

But the biggest argument against there being another reason for the delisting is that Tile Shop certainly hasn't acted as if it planned to make the move. As noted, the company repurchased shares in Q2: over $10 million worth at an average price of $4.53, per figures from the second quarter 10-Q. In the Q3 release, the company attributed the YTD rise in debt to that effort. It's hard to see the company levering up to buy back shares in May and June if its board was considering such a drastic move.

That's not the only piece of evidence that suggests the move was relatively sudden. The Q3 release announced that a director had resigned on October 19th, perhaps over a disagreement with the strategy. More pertinently, Tile Shop had announced on October 7th that it would hold a conference call on Tuesday morning. In conjunction with the delisting announcement, the company announced the cancellation of that call just three hours before it was scheduled to begin.

It's exceedingly difficult to understand the rationale behind this move. Perhaps that helps the "buy the dip" case here, in that investors may simply have sold the news without consideration the broader implications - and in the process sent TTS well below fair value. But I've long raised management concerns here, and after Q2 argued that the company's strategy needed to change once again. To be blunt, the management team here long since has lost my trust, and I'm skeptical that they're suddenly playing 4D chess. This just seems like a strange and apparently sudden move from a company that has made a habit of going against the grain with usually disappointing results.

Where Would TTS Trade on Earnings Alone?

It's difficult to parse the reaction to earnings from the reaction to the delisting, but it does seem like TTS stock would have traded down even with a plan to stay on the NASDAQ. Headline numbers weren't necessarily terrible, with EPS missing the Street by $0.04 and revenue in line with what appears to be a two-analyst consensus.

In fact, to be fair, the news on the top line actually appears reasonably good. Comps of -3.5% hardly seem impressive and seem to represent only a modest improvement from the -4.2% posted in both Q1 and Q2. But second-half comparisons are tougher, and looking at 2-year stacks, same-store sales have rebounded to an earlier trend:

TTS 2-Year Same-Store Sales Stack

Quarter 2-Year Stack Q1 2018 -2.2% Q2 2018 -1.3% Q3 2018 +3.2% Q4 2018 -0.1% Q1 2019 -10.7% Q2 2019 -5.9% Q3 2019 -1.5%

Source: author calculations using data from TTS press releases

That said, TTS shares had rallied into the report after tanking following the Q2 release. And the news on the margin front is much more concerning. Gross margin declined 180 bps year over year, as shrink and inventory damage issues returned. (Those factors were an issue in past years, but seemed to have been fixed in 2017-2018.) SG&A deleveraged 334 bps despite lower legal and variable comp expense. Adjusted EBITDA margins dipped to 9.7%. With the exception of a disastrous Q4 2017 (during which former CEO Chris Homeister resigned), that's the lowest figure since at least the beginning of 2015.

My personal sense would be that TTS would almost definitely have traded below $3 on the quarter. That's where it moved after a disappointing second quarter report, and two-year stacks aside, Q3 numbers don't seem much better. (EBITDA margins actually compressed 130 bps sequentially.) In fact, I'd argue it might well have challenged $2, given August lows below $2.50. 4x EBITDA is not out of line for a declining retailer in this market, and 4x EBITDA would value the stock just a hair under $2.

A Declining Business

And I'm skeptical even a $2 share price would be cheap even on a liquid exchange. I didn't like the stock at $3 after Q2, and Q3 hardly changes my opinion. There are several core issues here.

The fundamental problem is simple. Tile Shop is heading in the wrong direction:

Source: author using data from TTS press releases

Share price aside, I'm not sure how this is supposed to get fixed. LVT (luxury vinyl tile) clearly is taking market share from natural products, as TTS rival Floor & Decor (FND) has detailed. Tile Shop decided to zig while retail was zagging, not only shunning e-commerce but pulling pricing from its website. The pricing decision appears to have been reversed in yet another strategy shift, but at best, it will take time to recover from continuing traffic declines (and potentially the loss of professional customers to the likes of F&D).

This isn't just a backward-looking numbers problem, either. Execution rarely has been on point in recent years. Shrink and inventory damage issues in Q3 hardly drive confidence on that front. A "clustering" strategy of store openings may have oversaturated key markets. And this remains a retail model where earnings decline rather swiftly as the top line compresses. As has been seen so many times in the sector, buying a "cheap" retailer with declining sales usually doesn't work out. Even ignoring the delisting, that issue seems to apply wholeheartedly to TTS at the moment.

The Case for TTS and a Catalyst

That said, after the plunge, TTS is cheap. The stock trades at 3x trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA. Even applying Q3's margins to TTM revenue, the multiple sits at 3.4x.

It doesn't take much in the way of multiple expansion to drive the stock higher. I wouldn't be surprised to see a bounce after the proverbial dust settles as investors look to fundamentals and beyond the delisting. And I would expect an OTC listing to hold come November. That's indeed been the case for BEBE, which, at least anecdotally, seemed to have less interest and which ahead of its own delisting had lower volume.

But share price aside, there's not a lot to like here. The delisting and the actions ahead of the move add to management concerns. (Why lever up to buy back shares at $4 if this move was coming?) There's an obvious cyclical risk to the business, which has much higher price points than Floor & Decor or big-box retailers Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW). The stock is cheap, but if SG&A keeps deleveraging, it won't be a year from now.

And how, really, does value get realized at this point? The OTC markets are going to require a discount. That discount only comes off if the company returns to a major exchange or if it sells itself. The former would be strange (though not out of character given past reversals). The latter seems unlikely. A strategic acquisition makes little sense. A go-private is difficult, given existing debt. That doesn't even factor in a staggering $384 million in non-cancelable post-2023 operating lease liabilities, per the 10-K.

I'm not convinced TTS is cheap from a fundamental standpoint, even at 3x EBITDA. Even if that's the case, the delisting may well leave it as cheap for some time to come. There's potential value on paper, but there remain significant headwinds to realizing that value in practice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.