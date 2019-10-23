Silver Weekly: The Ageing Business Cycle Is Supportive Of SIVR

We expect a monthly high of $19.00 per share for SIVR, representing an 11% upside from its current level, although we concur that the window for upside is narrowing.

Because we view the bout of speculative selling as transient and the soft macro data as lasting, upward pressure in SIVR should resume sooner rather than later.

Like gold, we attribute the lack of upward pressure in SIVR to the current de-grossing in the net long speculative position in silver on the Comex.

SIVR has not benefited from the recent slump in the dollar, itself caused by a deterioration in US data and a resulting increase in market expectations for a Fed cut.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR).

SIVR has not benefited from the recent slump in the dollar (DXY), itself caused by a further deterioration in US economic conditions and a resulting increase in market expectations for a Fed rate cut at the October 30 FOMC meeting (priced in by a 90% probability).

Like gold, we attribute the lack of upward pressure in SIVR to the current de-grossing in the net long speculative position in silver on the Comex. But as we view the bout of speculative selling as transient and the deterioration in US economic conditions, combined with more Fed cuts as lasting, upward pressure in SIVR should resume sooner rather than later.

We continue to expect SIVR to reach a high of $19.00 per share in October, representing an 11% upside from its current level, although we concur that the window for upside is narrowing.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut their net long position in Comex silver over the latest reporting period of October 8-15, to the tune of 1,052 tonnes. This marks the largest weekly net outflow since August. The silver spot price sold off 1.9% over the corresponding period.

In contrast with gold, non-commercials have not lifted their net long exposure to Comex silver since the start of the year. Instead, the net spec length has declined on the margin (-151 tonnes) YTD.

As a result, silver’s spec positioning is far from being stretched on the long side (net spec length = 21% of OI vs historical high of 61% of OI), suggesting that there is plenty of catch-up to gold in the near term, assuming both metals are “precious” and behave similarly due to their “safe-haven” characteristics.

Implications for SIVR: We think that speculative buying in favor of silver can grow meaningfully in the near term considering the light spec positioning at this stage, which suggests that silver spot prices could move strongly higher from here, benefiting SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors slashed 112 tonnes of their silver holdings over October 11-18, the largest weekly net outflow since September.

Still, the pace of ETF selling is much more subdued than the pace of speculative selling. This is because the speculative community tends to use leverage because speculators in the futures markets are allowed to trade on margin, meaning get a larger exposure to a security (notional value) than their initial capital (equity).

In contrast to the speculative community, ETF investors have lifted significantly their investment in silver so far this year, to the tune of 2,733 tonnes – a 20% increase in silver ETF holdings.

The massive rise in investment demand for silver is much stronger than initially envisaged, which has therefore tightened markedly the silver market and drive silver prices higher.

Implications for SIVR: The macroeconomic environment, characterized by an ageing business cycle, is likely to boost further safe-haven demand in the near term. This leads us to expect more ETF inflows into silver, boosting silver spot prices and SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

The recent market action of SIVR has been rather disappointing in the wake of the marked depreciation in the dollar.

Nevertheless, we believe that SIVR’s inertia, stemming from speculative selling in the silver futures market, will be transient, considering that the current macro environment in which the business cycle is ageing will continue to call for caution and boost further monetary demand for silver.

In this context, we remain firmly constructive on our outlook for SIVR in the near term, expecting an October high of $19.00 per share - representing an 11% upside from its current level.

